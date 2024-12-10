Patrick Mahomes Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns

In Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Cleveland Browns, who have the 13th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (215.3 yards allowed per game).

Thinking about Mahomes for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Browns? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Mahomes vs. Browns Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns

Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.8

17.8 Projected Passing Yards: 244.28

244.28 Projected Passing TDs: 1.65

1.65 Projected Rushing Yards: 20.83

20.83 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Mahomes Fantasy Performance

With 216.4 fantasy points in 2024 (16.6 per game), Mahomes is the 11th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 14th overall.

Over his last three games, Mahomes has generated 59.5 fantasy points (19.8 per game), as he's amassed 785 yards on 77-of-120 passing with five touchdowns and zero picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 81 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Mahomes has piled up 1,247 passing yards (128-of-195) with nine TDs and two picks in his last five games, leading to 91.8 fantasy points (18.4 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 100 yards rushing on 14 carries.

The highlight of Mahomes' fantasy campaign was a Week 12 outburst versus the Carolina Panthers, a game when he went off for 60 rushing yards on five carries (for 28.8 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Patrick Mahomes stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers, throwing for 154 yards and zero touchdowns with two interceptions with 39 yards on five attemptsand one touchdown on the ground (12.1 fantasy points).

Browns Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Cleveland this year.

The Browns have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this season.

Cleveland has allowed at least two TD passes to seven opposing QBs this year.

The Browns have not allowed someone to throw for three or more touchdowns versus them in a game this year.

A total of six players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Cleveland this year.

The Browns have allowed 17 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Cleveland this year.

The Browns have given up more than 100 yards rushing to one player this year.

Cleveland has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 14 players this season.

The Browns have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

