Paraguay vs France Prop Bet Preview, Best Prop Bets Today World Cup 2026 Round of 16
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Paraguay vs France: Prop Bet Preview & Best Prop Bets
Moneyline · Goalscorer Props · BTTS · Totals · Correct Score · All odds FanDuel
📖 Prop Bet Preview — What The Board Is Telling Us
Every market on this board points the same direction: a comfortable, high-scoring France win. Over 2.5 total goals is favored at -160, directly reflecting France's remarkable record of scoring 3-plus goals in all four matches this tournament — a genuine World Cup first. Both Teams to Score — No sits at -190, backed by Paraguay's own modest attacking output (just two goals across four games) against a France defense that's conceded only twice all tournament.
The correct score grid tells the sharpest version of this story: France to win 2-0 (shown as "0-2" since Paraguay is listed first as the home side) is the shortest exact scoreline on the entire board at +460, ahead of even a 1-0 France win (+550). That inversion — a two-goal margin priced shorter than a one-goal margin — is a clear signal the market expects this French attack to comfortably clear a single goal once it gets going.
On individual props, Kylian Mbappé's -175 anytime price sits alone at the top, but the real story is how tightly bunched France's supporting cast is behind him — Ousmane Dembélé (+145), Michael Olise (+165), Bradley Barcola (+175) and Désiré Doué (+175) are separated by just 30 points across all four, a clear reflection of how many credible scoring threats this French attack carries beyond its captain.
⭐ Best Prop Bets — Ranked
This is about as directly supported by hard data as a prop gets — France haven't scored fewer than 3 goals in a single match this tournament, a genuine record.
Tied with Messi for this tournament's Golden Boot lead and one goal shy of Messi's all-time career record — real milestones adding to an already strong statistical case.
A genuinely rare signal — the market thinks a two-goal margin is more likely than a one-goal margin, reflecting real confidence this French attack clears a single goal comfortably once it breaks through.
Directly supported by both teams' underlying numbers — France's defense has conceded only twice all tournament, and Paraguay's own attacking output has been minimal even in their upset win.
Same case as the anytime pick, but with a considerably bigger payout for the specific scenario where he breaks the deadlock first, exactly as he did in France's win over Sweden.
📋 Full Market Snapshot — FanDuel
🎯 Correct Score — FanDuel (90 Min Only)
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Paraguay +1900 / Draw +600 / France -600 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Paraguay +1160 / France -2000 · Anytime Goalscorer: Mbappe -175, Dembele +145, Olise +165, Barcola +175, Doue +175, Rabiot +370 · Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): Mbappe -195, Dembele +130, Olise +150, Doue +165, Barcola +165 · To Score or Assist: Mbappe -300, Olise -160, Dembele -150, Doue -130, Barcola -125 · Player 1+ SOT: Mbappe -2000, Olise -380, Dembele -310, Barcola -290, Doue -290, Rabiot -110 · First Goalscorer: Mbappe +210, Dembele +490, Olise +550, Barcola +600, Doue +600, No Goalscorer +1900 · To Score 2+: Mbappe +280 · Hat-Trick: Mbappe +1000 · Correct Score: Paraguay 1-0 +3500, 0-0 +1800, France 1-0 (0-1) +550, Paraguay 2-0 +10000, Draw 1-1 +1200, France 2-0 (0-2) +460, Paraguay 2-1 +5000, Draw 2-2 +3000, France 2-1 (1-2) +900, France 3-0 (0-3) +600, Draw 3-3 +12500, Paraguay 3-2 +17500, France 3-1 (1-3) +1100, France 3-2 (2-3) +3300, France 4-0 (0-4) +950, France 4-1 (1-4) +1800, France 4-2 (2-4) +5500, France 5-0 (0-5) +1900 · BTTS Yes +148 / No -190 · O/U 1.5: -550 / +390 · O/U 2.5: -160 / +130 · O/U 3.5: +164 / -205 · Marcus Thuram and Aurelien Tchouameni both ruled out for France · Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia PA · Today, Saturday July 4, kickoff 5:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Canada/Morocco winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
France vs Paraguay best prop bets today. Which one are you betting? Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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