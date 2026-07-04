Paraguay vs France Prop Bet Preview, Best Prop Bets Today World Cup 2026 Round of 16

Paraguay vs France · Today, Saturday July 4 · Kickoff 5:00 PM ET · Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia · FOX

⚡ FRANCE -600 ML (90 MIN) · -2000 TO ADVANCE · OVER 2.5 GOALS -160, MATCHING FRANCE'S 3+ GOALS IN EVERY MATCH THIS TOURNAMENT · BTTS NO -190 · CORRECT SCORE FRANCE 2-0 (SHOWN AS "0-2") IS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST AT +460 · MBAPPÉ ANYTIME -175, CLEAR FAVORITE OVER A TIGHT SECOND TIER (DEMBELE, OLISE, BARCOLA, DOUE ALL +145 TO +175)

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇵🇾 Paraguay vs France 🇫🇷 · 5PM ET · Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia · FOX France scored 3+ goals in every match this tournament · Thuram and Tchouaméni ruled out → QF vs CAN/MAR

📖 Prop Bet Preview — What The Board Is Telling Us

Every market on this board points the same direction: a comfortable, high-scoring France win. Over 2.5 total goals is favored at -160, directly reflecting France's remarkable record of scoring 3-plus goals in all four matches this tournament — a genuine World Cup first. Both Teams to Score — No sits at -190, backed by Paraguay's own modest attacking output (just two goals across four games) against a France defense that's conceded only twice all tournament.

The correct score grid tells the sharpest version of this story: France to win 2-0 (shown as "0-2" since Paraguay is listed first as the home side) is the shortest exact scoreline on the entire board at +460, ahead of even a 1-0 France win (+550). That inversion — a two-goal margin priced shorter than a one-goal margin — is a clear signal the market expects this French attack to comfortably clear a single goal once it gets going.

On individual props, Kylian Mbappé's -175 anytime price sits alone at the top, but the real story is how tightly bunched France's supporting cast is behind him — Ousmane Dembélé (+145), Michael Olise (+165), Bradley Barcola (+175) and Désiré Doué (+175) are separated by just 30 points across all four, a clear reflection of how many credible scoring threats this French attack carries beyond its captain.

⭐ Best Prop Bets — Ranked

⭐ Best Prop #1 · Backed By A Tournament Record Over 2.5 Total Goals France 3+ goals in every match this WC -160 $16→$10 profit This is about as directly supported by hard data as a prop gets — France haven't scored fewer than 3 goals in a single match this tournament, a genuine record. ⭐ Best Prop #2 · Goalscorer Favorite Kylian Mbappé — Anytime Goalscorer Scored in every match this tournament -175 $17.50→$10 profit Tied with Messi for this tournament's Golden Boot lead and one goal shy of Messi's all-time career record — real milestones adding to an already strong statistical case. ⭐ Best Prop #3 · Board's Shortest Exact Score Correct Score — France 2-0 Shorter than a 1-0 France win +460 $10→$56 A genuinely rare signal — the market thinks a two-goal margin is more likely than a one-goal margin, reflecting real confidence this French attack clears a single goal comfortably once it breaks through. ⭐ Best Prop #4 · The Clean Sheet Read Both Teams To Score — No Paraguay have scored just twice all tournament -190 $19→$10 profit Directly supported by both teams' underlying numbers — France's defense has conceded only twice all tournament, and Paraguay's own attacking output has been minimal even in their upset win. ⭐ Best Prop #5 · Bigger Payout, Same Thesis Mbappé — First Goalscorer Single-winner market, bigger payout +210 $10→$31 Same case as the anytime pick, but with a considerably bigger payout for the specific scenario where he breaks the deadlock first, exactly as he did in France's win over Sweden.

📋 Full Market Snapshot — FanDuel

Moneyline & To Qualify 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Paraguay / Tie / France +1900 / +600 / -600 3-Way ML — 2 Up Early Payout +1600 / +600 / -650 To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Paraguay / France +1160 / -2000

Goalscorer Props — 90 Min vs Including Extra Time (top of board) Anytime Goalscorer (90 min only): Mbappe -175 · Dembele +145 · Olise +165 · Barcola +175 · Doue +175 · Rabiot +370 Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): Mbappe -195 · Dembele +130 · Olise +150 · Doue +165 · Barcola +165 · Rabiot +350

To Score Or Assist — 90 Min vs Including Extra Time (top of board) 90 min only: Mbappe -300 · Olise -160 · Dembele -150 · Doue -130 · Barcola -125 · Digne +160 Including ET: Mbappe -350 · Olise -175 · Dembele -170 · Doue -145 · Barcola -140 · Digne +145

Player 1+ Shots On Target (top of board) Mbappe -2000 · Olise -380 · Dembele -310 · Barcola -290 · Doue -290 · Rabiot -110

First Goalscorer (top of board) Mbappe +210 · Dembele +490 · Olise +550 · Barcola +600 · Doue +600 · Rabiot +1200 · No Goalscorer +1900

To Score 2+ & Hat-Trick (Mbappé only shown) Mbappe To Score 2+: +280 · Mbappe Hat-Trick: +1000 · Dembele To Score 2+: +900 · Dembele Hat-Trick: +5000

🎯 Correct Score — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

🇵🇾 Paraguay Win Draw 🇫🇷 France Win 1-0 +3500 1-1 +1200 0-1 ⭐ +550 2-0 +10000 2-2 +3000 0-2 ⭐⭐ +460 2-1 +5000 3-3 +12500 1-2 +900 — — 0-3 +600 3-2 +17500 — 1-3 +1100 — — 2-3 +3300 — — 0-4 +950 — — 1-4 +1800 — — 2-4 +5500 — — 0-5 +1900 — — 0-6, 0-7, 0-8 also priced +4000 to +20000 90 minutes plus stoppage time only · Paraguay listed first as home team · ⭐⭐ = board's overall shortest price

Both Teams To Score & Total Goals Both Teams To Score: Yes / No +148 / -190 Over/Under 1.5 Goals -550 / +390 Over/Under 2.5 Goals -160 / +130 Over/Under 3.5 Goals +164 / -205

📊 Prop Strategy Summary Cleanest Read Over 2.5 (-160) + BTTS No (-190) + Correct Score France 2-0 (+460) All three bets describe the same underlying shape, and all three are directly backed by hard tournament-long data from both sides. Best Single Prop Kylian Mbappé — the rare "unmissable" favorite with real milestone stakes attached Scored in every match this tournament, and a goal today either ties Messi's all-time record or seizes the outright Golden Boot lead. Watch This Angle Thuram and Tchouaméni both ruled out for France Doesn't clearly hurt the totals thesis given France's attacking depth, but worth confirming the exact confirmed lineup before locking in secondary-scorer props. Avoid Any Paraguay-side prop, or any correct score at +3000 or longer Paraguay's attacking output has been minimal all tournament, and every long-shot combo here fights the "France wins comfortably" read dominating this entire board. ⚠️ Correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Paraguay vs France Props · Today · 5PM ET · Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia Bet Paraguay vs France Props on FanDuel Over 2.5 -160 · Correct score 0-2 +460 · Mbappé anytime -175

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Paraguay +1900 / Draw +600 / France -600 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Paraguay +1160 / France -2000 · Anytime Goalscorer: Mbappe -175, Dembele +145, Olise +165, Barcola +175, Doue +175, Rabiot +370 · Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): Mbappe -195, Dembele +130, Olise +150, Doue +165, Barcola +165 · To Score or Assist: Mbappe -300, Olise -160, Dembele -150, Doue -130, Barcola -125 · Player 1+ SOT: Mbappe -2000, Olise -380, Dembele -310, Barcola -290, Doue -290, Rabiot -110 · First Goalscorer: Mbappe +210, Dembele +490, Olise +550, Barcola +600, Doue +600, No Goalscorer +1900 · To Score 2+: Mbappe +280 · Hat-Trick: Mbappe +1000 · Correct Score: Paraguay 1-0 +3500, 0-0 +1800, France 1-0 (0-1) +550, Paraguay 2-0 +10000, Draw 1-1 +1200, France 2-0 (0-2) +460, Paraguay 2-1 +5000, Draw 2-2 +3000, France 2-1 (1-2) +900, France 3-0 (0-3) +600, Draw 3-3 +12500, Paraguay 3-2 +17500, France 3-1 (1-3) +1100, France 3-2 (2-3) +3300, France 4-0 (0-4) +950, France 4-1 (1-4) +1800, France 4-2 (2-4) +5500, France 5-0 (0-5) +1900 · BTTS Yes +148 / No -190 · O/U 1.5: -550 / +390 · O/U 2.5: -160 / +130 · O/U 3.5: +164 / -205 · Marcus Thuram and Aurelien Tchouameni both ruled out for France · Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia PA · Today, Saturday July 4, kickoff 5:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Canada/Morocco winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER