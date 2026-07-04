Paraguay vs France Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026 Round of 16

⚡ UPDATED: MARCUS THURAM (CALF) AND AURÉLIEN TCHOUAMÉNI (THIGH) BOTH RULED OUT FOR FRANCE · MANU KONÉ STEPS INTO THE PIVOT WITH RABIOT · FRANCE NOW -2000 TO ADVANCE (WAS -1800) · MBAPPÉ ANYTIME -175 · DIEGO GÓMEZ RETURNS FROM SUSPENSION FOR PARAGUAY, OMAR ALDERETE A LATE FITNESS DOUBT · BTTS NO -190 · OVER 2.5 GOALS -160

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 16 · Today · 5:00 PM ET · Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia · FOX 🇵🇾 Paraguay vs 🇫🇷 France Upset Germany on Penalties Perfect 4-0-0 · Thuram & Tchouaméni Out FD Moneyline (90 min) FRA -600 PAR +1900 · Draw +600 To Qualify (reg+ET+pens) FRA -2000 · PAR +1160 FD ODDS: BTTS No -190 O2.5 -160 U1.5 +390 O3.5 +164

⚠️ Updated Today: Two Confirmed Absences For France Marcus Thuram (calf) and Aurélien Tchouaméni (thigh) are both ruled out, with Manu Koné stepping into central midfield alongside Adrien Rabiot. Deschamps is also weighing broader rotation given easier motivation to protect key players ahead of tougher tests later — Dembélé could be rested for Doué, Theo Hernández could replace Digne, and Maxence Lacroix is an option at centre-back. On Paraguay's side, Diego Gómez returns from suspension to bolster midfield, while Omar Alderete is a late fitness call worth monitoring.

📖 Match Preview

Nothing about the underlying picture has changed even with the injury news — France remain a perfect 4-0-0 with a tournament-high 13 goals scored and 3-plus goals in every match, a World Cup record. Mbappé is tied with Messi at 6 goals for this tournament's Golden Boot and sits one behind Messi's all-time career record of 19. Paraguay, fresh off stunning Germany on penalties, will again try to sit deep and make this low-event, but as every preview has noted, France finish the chances that a statistically stronger Germany squandered against this same defense.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇵🇾 Paraguay · 4-3-3 GK Orlando Gill ⭐ DEF Juan José Cáceres · Gustavo Gómez · José Canale · Júnior Alonso MID Matías Galarza · Andrés Cubas · Diego Gómez ✅ ATT Miguel Almirón · Gabriel Ávalos · Julio Enciso ⭐ Omar Alderete a late fitness doubt 🇫🇷 France · 4-2-3-1 GK Mike Maignan DEF Jules Koundé · William Saliba/Lacroix ⚠️ · Dayot Upamecano · Lucas Digne/Hernández ⚠️ MID Adrien Rabiot · Manu Koné ✅ (in for Tchouaméni) ATT Dembélé/Doué ⚠️ · Michael Olise · Bradley Barcola LONE ST Kylian Mbappé ⭐ (locked in) Thuram (calf) and Tchouaméni (thigh) both confirmed OUT

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play France To Advance Even shorter now despite two injuries, reflecting how much depth France still have · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties -2000 $200→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #2 · Foundation Play Kylian Mbappé — Anytime Goalscorer Locked in regardless of any rotation elsewhere, chasing Messi's all-time record and this tournament's outright Golden Boot lead -175 $17.50→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #3 · Backed By The Record Run Over 2.5 Total Goals France have scored 3-plus goals in literally every match this tournament — a genuine World Cup record that directly supports this number -160 $16→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #4 · Matches Multiple Experts' Score Predictions Correct Score — France 3-0 Directly matches independent expert predictions for this exact scoreline, and lines up with France's clean, controlled knockout wins all tournament +600 $10→$70 ⭐ Best Bet #5 · The Clean Sheet Read Both Teams to Score — No Paraguay's attack has scored just twice in four games, and France's defense has conceded only twice all tournament — a clean France win is well-supported -190 $19→$10 profit

🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel France to advance + Over 2.5 total goals + Kylian Mbappé anytime goal Builds on France's overwhelming favorite status, their tournament-long record of high-scoring wins, and Mbappé's central role even amid other rotation. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

🏆 Our Prediction · Paraguay vs France · World Cup R16 · Today France 3–0 Paraguay Mbappé and the front line eventually crack Paraguay's block, extending France's record run of 3-plus-goal games to five straight, even with Thuram and Tchouaméni sidelined. Confidence HIGH The two injuries are notable but don't change the fundamental picture — France's attacking depth (Doué, Barcola, Olise) means losing Thuram barely registers, and Koné is a capable deputy for Tchouaméni. Paraguay's shootout heroics against Germany were real, but this French attack is a level above what Germany could muster.

FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Paraguay vs France · Today · 5PM ET · FOX Bet Paraguay vs France on FanDuel Mbappé anytime -175 · Over 2.5 -160 · France to advance -2000

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated today · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Paraguay +1900 / Draw +600 / France -600 · 2 Up Early Payout: Paraguay +1600 / Draw +600 / France -650 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Paraguay +1160 / France -2000 · Anytime Goalscorer: Mbappe -175, Dembele +145, Olise +165, Barcola +175, Doue +175, Rabiot +370 · To Score or Assist: Mbappe -300, Olise -160, Dembele -150, Doue -130, Barcola -125 · Player 1+ SOT: Mbappe -2000, Olise -380, Dembele -310, Barcola -290, Doue -290 · First Goalscorer: Mbappe +210, Dembele +490, Olise +550, Barcola +600, Doue +600 · To Score 2+: Mbappe +280 · To Score a Hat-Trick: Mbappe +1000 · Correct Score: Paraguay 1-0 +3500, 0-0 +1800, 0-1 (France 1-0) +550, 2-0 +10000, 1-1 +1200, 0-2 (France 2-0) +460, 2-1 +5000, 2-2 +3000, 1-2 +900, 0-3 (France 3-0) +600, 3-3 +12500, 3-2 +17500, 1-3 +1100, 2-3 +3300, 0-4 +950, 1-4 +1800, 2-4 +5500 · BTTS Yes +148 / No -190 · O/U 1.5: -550 / +390 · O/U 2.5: -160 / +130 · O/U 3.5: +164 / -205 · Marcus Thuram (calf) and Aurelien Tchouameni (thigh) both ruled out for France · Diego Gomez returns from suspension for Paraguay, Omar Alderete a late fitness doubt · Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia PA · Today, Saturday July 4, kickoff 5:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Canada/Morocco winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER