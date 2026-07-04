Paraguay vs France Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026 Round of 16
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Paraguay vs France: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
Updated for kickoff · Thuram & Tchouaméni ruled out · Latest FanDuel odds
📖 Match Preview
Nothing about the underlying picture has changed even with the injury news — France remain a perfect 4-0-0 with a tournament-high 13 goals scored and 3-plus goals in every match, a World Cup record. Mbappé is tied with Messi at 6 goals for this tournament's Golden Boot and sits one behind Messi's all-time career record of 19. Paraguay, fresh off stunning Germany on penalties, will again try to sit deep and make this low-event, but as every preview has noted, France finish the chances that a statistically stronger Germany squandered against this same defense.
📋 Predicted Lineups
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated today · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Paraguay +1900 / Draw +600 / France -600 · 2 Up Early Payout: Paraguay +1600 / Draw +600 / France -650 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Paraguay +1160 / France -2000 · Anytime Goalscorer: Mbappe -175, Dembele +145, Olise +165, Barcola +175, Doue +175, Rabiot +370 · To Score or Assist: Mbappe -300, Olise -160, Dembele -150, Doue -130, Barcola -125 · Player 1+ SOT: Mbappe -2000, Olise -380, Dembele -310, Barcola -290, Doue -290 · First Goalscorer: Mbappe +210, Dembele +490, Olise +550, Barcola +600, Doue +600 · To Score 2+: Mbappe +280 · To Score a Hat-Trick: Mbappe +1000 · Correct Score: Paraguay 1-0 +3500, 0-0 +1800, 0-1 (France 1-0) +550, 2-0 +10000, 1-1 +1200, 0-2 (France 2-0) +460, 2-1 +5000, 2-2 +3000, 1-2 +900, 0-3 (France 3-0) +600, 3-3 +12500, 3-2 +17500, 1-3 +1100, 2-3 +3300, 0-4 +950, 1-4 +1800, 2-4 +5500 · BTTS Yes +148 / No -190 · O/U 1.5: -550 / +390 · O/U 2.5: -160 / +130 · O/U 3.5: +164 / -205 · Marcus Thuram (calf) and Aurelien Tchouameni (thigh) both ruled out for France · Diego Gomez returns from suspension for Paraguay, Omar Alderete a late fitness doubt · Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia PA · Today, Saturday July 4, kickoff 5:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Canada/Morocco winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
France vs Paraguay prediction, picks, lineups & best bets for today's World Cup match round of 16. Make your bets now! Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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