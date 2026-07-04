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Paraguay vs France Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026 Round of 16

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Paraguay vs France Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026 Round of 16
Paraguay vs France: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today | World Cup 2026 Round of 16
🏆
🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 16 · UPDATED ODDS · TODAY · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Today, Saturday July 4 · 5:00 PM ET · Lincoln Financial Field · Philadelphia, PA · FOX

Paraguay vs France: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets

Updated for kickoff · Thuram & Tchouaméni ruled out · Latest FanDuel odds

France -2000 To Advance · Mbappé Anytime -175 · Over 2.5 Goals -160
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ UPDATED: MARCUS THURAM (CALF) AND AURÉLIEN TCHOUAMÉNI (THIGH) BOTH RULED OUT FOR FRANCE · MANU KONÉ STEPS INTO THE PIVOT WITH RABIOT · FRANCE NOW -2000 TO ADVANCE (WAS -1800) · MBAPPÉ ANYTIME -175 · DIEGO GÓMEZ RETURNS FROM SUSPENSION FOR PARAGUAY, OMAR ALDERETE A LATE FITNESS DOUBT · BTTS NO -190 · OVER 2.5 GOALS -160
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 16 · Today · 5:00 PM ET · Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia · FOX
🇵🇾 Paraguay
vs 🇫🇷 France
Upset Germany on Penalties Perfect 4-0-0 · Thuram & Tchouaméni Out
FD Moneyline (90 min)
FRA -600
PAR +1900 · Draw +600
To Qualify (reg+ET+pens)
FRA -2000 · PAR +1160
FD ODDS:
BTTS No -190
O2.5 -160
U1.5 +390
O3.5 +164
⚠️
Updated Today: Two Confirmed Absences For France
Marcus Thuram (calf) and Aurélien Tchouaméni (thigh) are both ruled out, with Manu Koné stepping into central midfield alongside Adrien Rabiot. Deschamps is also weighing broader rotation given easier motivation to protect key players ahead of tougher tests later — Dembélé could be rested for Doué, Theo Hernández could replace Digne, and Maxence Lacroix is an option at centre-back. On Paraguay's side, Diego Gómez returns from suspension to bolster midfield, while Omar Alderete is a late fitness call worth monitoring.

📖 Match Preview

Nothing about the underlying picture has changed even with the injury news — France remain a perfect 4-0-0 with a tournament-high 13 goals scored and 3-plus goals in every match, a World Cup record. Mbappé is tied with Messi at 6 goals for this tournament's Golden Boot and sits one behind Messi's all-time career record of 19. Paraguay, fresh off stunning Germany on penalties, will again try to sit deep and make this low-event, but as every preview has noted, France finish the chances that a statistically stronger Germany squandered against this same defense.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇵🇾 Paraguay · 4-3-3
GK
Orlando Gill ⭐
DEF
Juan José Cáceres · Gustavo Gómez · José Canale · Júnior Alonso
MID
Matías Galarza · Andrés Cubas · Diego Gómez ✅
ATT
Miguel Almirón · Gabriel Ávalos · Julio Enciso ⭐
Omar Alderete a late fitness doubt
🇫🇷 France · 4-2-3-1
GK
Mike Maignan
DEF
Jules Koundé · William Saliba/Lacroix ⚠️ · Dayot Upamecano · Lucas Digne/Hernández ⚠️
MID
Adrien Rabiot · Manu Koné ✅ (in for Tchouaméni)
ATT
Dembélé/Doué ⚠️ · Michael Olise · Bradley Barcola
LONE ST
Kylian Mbappé ⭐ (locked in)
Thuram (calf) and Tchouaméni (thigh) both confirmed OUT

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play
France To Advance
Even shorter now despite two injuries, reflecting how much depth France still have · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties
-2000
$200→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #2 · Foundation Play
Kylian Mbappé — Anytime Goalscorer
Locked in regardless of any rotation elsewhere, chasing Messi's all-time record and this tournament's outright Golden Boot lead
-175
$17.50→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #3 · Backed By The Record Run
Over 2.5 Total Goals
France have scored 3-plus goals in literally every match this tournament — a genuine World Cup record that directly supports this number
-160
$16→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #4 · Matches Multiple Experts' Score Predictions
Correct Score — France 3-0
Directly matches independent expert predictions for this exact scoreline, and lines up with France's clean, controlled knockout wins all tournament
+600
$10→$70
⭐ Best Bet #5 · The Clean Sheet Read
Both Teams to Score — No
Paraguay's attack has scored just twice in four games, and France's defense has conceded only twice all tournament — a clean France win is well-supported
-190
$19→$10 profit
🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel
France to advance + Over 2.5 total goals + Kylian Mbappé anytime goal
Builds on France's overwhelming favorite status, their tournament-long record of high-scoring wins, and Mbappé's central role even amid other rotation. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties.
⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
🏆 Our Prediction · Paraguay vs France · World Cup R16 · Today
France 3–0 Paraguay
Mbappé and the front line eventually crack Paraguay's block, extending France's record run of 3-plus-goal games to five straight, even with Thuram and Tchouaméni sidelined.
Confidence
HIGH
The two injuries are notable but don't change the fundamental picture — France's attacking depth (Doué, Barcola, Olise) means losing Thuram barely registers, and Koné is a capable deputy for Tchouaméni. Paraguay's shootout heroics against Germany were real, but this French attack is a level above what Germany could muster.
FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Paraguay vs France · Today · 5PM ET · FOX
Bet Paraguay vs France on FanDuel
Mbappé anytime -175 · Over 2.5 -160 · France to advance -2000
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated today · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Paraguay +1900 / Draw +600 / France -600 · 2 Up Early Payout: Paraguay +1600 / Draw +600 / France -650 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Paraguay +1160 / France -2000 · Anytime Goalscorer: Mbappe -175, Dembele +145, Olise +165, Barcola +175, Doue +175, Rabiot +370 · To Score or Assist: Mbappe -300, Olise -160, Dembele -150, Doue -130, Barcola -125 · Player 1+ SOT: Mbappe -2000, Olise -380, Dembele -310, Barcola -290, Doue -290 · First Goalscorer: Mbappe +210, Dembele +490, Olise +550, Barcola +600, Doue +600 · To Score 2+: Mbappe +280 · To Score a Hat-Trick: Mbappe +1000 · Correct Score: Paraguay 1-0 +3500, 0-0 +1800, 0-1 (France 1-0) +550, 2-0 +10000, 1-1 +1200, 0-2 (France 2-0) +460, 2-1 +5000, 2-2 +3000, 1-2 +900, 0-3 (France 3-0) +600, 3-3 +12500, 3-2 +17500, 1-3 +1100, 2-3 +3300, 0-4 +950, 1-4 +1800, 2-4 +5500 · BTTS Yes +148 / No -190 · O/U 1.5: -550 / +390 · O/U 2.5: -160 / +130 · O/U 3.5: +164 / -205 · Marcus Thuram (calf) and Aurelien Tchouameni (thigh) both ruled out for France · Diego Gomez returns from suspension for Paraguay, Omar Alderete a late fitness doubt · Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia PA · Today, Saturday July 4, kickoff 5:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Canada/Morocco winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

France vs Paraguay prediction, picks, lineups & best bets for today's World Cup match round of 16. Make your bets now! Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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