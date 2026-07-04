France vs Paraguay Prediction, Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today & Odds World Cup 2026

Paraguay vs France · Today, Saturday July 4 · Kickoff 5:00 PM ET · Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia · FOX

⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 5PM ET · MBAPPÉ -175 (REG TIME ONLY) LEADS THE BOARD · DEMBÉLÉ +145, OLISE +165, BARCOLA/DOUÉ +175 ALL BUNCHED TIGHT BEHIND HIM · RABIOT +370 NEXT · JULIO ENCISO +800 (PAR TOP, FIRST-EVER PARAGUAY KNOCKOUT SCORER) · FULL BOARD DOWN TO CÁCERES +5000 · FRANCE TO ADVANCE -2000

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇵🇾 Paraguay vs France 🇫🇷 · 5PM ET · Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia · FOX France To Advance -2000 · Thuram & Tchouaméni ruled out for France → QF vs CAN/MAR

⚠️ Important: This Market Covers 90 Minutes Only This anytime goalscorer board applies to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. With Deschamps weighing rotation given France's dominant position, it's worth confirming the exact confirmed lineup before locking in anything beyond Mbappé, who is not in any doubt to start.

📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview

This board runs 25 players deep, and it's dominated top to bottom by France's attack. Kylian Mbappé's -175 sits alone at the very top, but what's most striking is how tightly bunched the tier directly behind him is — Ousmane Dembélé (+145), Michael Olise (+165), Bradley Barcola (+175) and Désiré Doué (+175) are separated by just 30 points across all four names. That's a genuine reflection of how many credible individual scoring threats this French attack carries beyond its captain, and part of why France have scored 3-plus goals in every single match this tournament.

Paraguay's board tells a completely different story. Julio Enciso's +800 is comfortably their shortest price — fitting, given he scored Paraguay's first-ever World Cup knockout goal in their history against Germany — but it's still longer than every single French name down to Adrien Rabiot (+370). No Paraguayan player is priced inside four figures beyond Enciso, a clear signal of how little the market expects from this Paraguayan attack against a considerably stronger opponent.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today 🇫🇷 France Scorers 13 goals in 4 games, tournament record 3+ in every match Kylian Mbappé ST · Captain Scored in every match this WC, tied Messi's Golden Boot lead · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK -175 Ousmane Dembélé RW Shortest non-Mbappé price, in career-best form +145 Michael Olise AM 5 tournament assists, chasing Pelé's single-tournament record +165 Bradley Barcola LW Scored vs Sweden last time out +175 Désiré Doué FW Live to start given expected front-line rotation +175 Adrien Rabiot CM Box-to-box, occasional late runner +370 Manu Koné DM · In for Tchouaméni Confirmed starter after Tchouaméni's injury +600 Théo Hernández LB Possible starter over Digne, attacking full-back +600 Dayot Upamecano CB Set-piece aerial option +900 Lucas Digne LB Primary set-piece taker if he starts +900 Jules Koundé RB Underlapping, occasional shooter +1000 William Saliba CB Set-piece aerial option +1000 Lucas Hernández CB/LB Rotation option +1400 🇵🇾 Paraguay Scorers Just 2 goals in 4 games this tournament Julio Enciso FW Scored Paraguay's first-ever WC knockout goal · ⭐ TOP PARAGUAY PLAY +800 Antonio Sanabria FW Impact-sub striker option +650 Gabriel Ávalos FW Lone striker option +700 Diego Gómez MF · Back from suspension Also a set-piece and penalty taker +1000 Miguel Almirón MF Also a penalty taker +1000 Matías Galarza MF Set-piece taker, assisted Enciso's goal vs Germany +1100 Gustavo Gómez CB Set-piece aerial option +3000 José Canale CB Scored the winning penalty vs Germany +3300 Gustavo Velázquez CB Defensive depth +3500 Andrés Cubas DM Defensive midfield anchor +3500 Júnior Alonso LB Defensive depth +4000 Juan José Cáceres RB Longest price on the board +5000 All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live today

⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Shortest On The Board Kylian Mbappé — Anytime Goalscorer Scored in every match this tournament -175 $17.50→$10 profit Tied with Messi for this tournament's Golden Boot at 6 goals apiece, and one behind Messi's all-time career World Cup record. Real milestones stack on top of an already dominant statistical case against a heavy underdog. Verdict · Confirmed -175, board favorite · 2 units The clearest anchor play on this entire board. ⭐ Pick #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Best Value In The Tight Tier Ousmane Dembélé — Anytime Goalscorer Shortest non-Mbappé price +145 $10→$24.50 In career-best form and the market's clear second favorite. Given the tight bunching behind Mbappé, this is the single best value pick in that entire tier. Verdict · Confirmed +145, strong second option · 1-2 units The clear standout of France's supporting cast. ⭐ Pick #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Backed By The Playmaker Numbers Michael Olise — Anytime Goalscorer 5 tournament assists, chasing history +165 $10→$26.50 Sitting one assist shy of Pelé's all-time single-tournament record, Olise has been directly involved in an enormous share of France's chance creation — a real threat to score himself given how central he is to everything they do. Verdict · Confirmed +165, strong third pick · 1 unit The creative hub with real finishing upside too. ⭐ Pick #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Paraguay's Only Real Play Julio Enciso — Anytime Goalscorer Made Paraguayan knockout history vs Germany +800 $10→$90 If Paraguay find a way through France's defense, Enciso is by far the most likely source — he's already proven capable of the moment that matters most for this side. Verdict · Confirmed +800, Paraguay's clear top play · Small stake only A genuine long shot given the class gap, but the correct name if you want exposure.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Paraguay vs France · Today 5PM ET ⭐⭐⭐ Kylian Mbappé Scored every match this WC, board favorite · 2 units -175 ⭐⭐⭐ Ousmane Dembélé Career-best form, best value in the tight tier · 1-2 units +145 ⭐⭐ Michael Olise Chasing Pelé's assist record, real finishing upside · 1 unit +165 ⭐ Julio Enciso Paraguay's only real threat · Small stake only +800

🎲 Longshot Watch: Set-Piece Threats on Both Sides Lucas Digne (+900) is a genuine set-piece dart for France if he starts ahead of Théo Hernández, given his dead-ball delivery. Dayot Upamecano (+900) and William Saliba (+1000) both carry live corner-kick prices too. On Paraguay's side, Matías Galarza (+1100) — who assisted Enciso's historic goal — and midfielders Diego Gómez and Miguel Almirón (both +1000, and both penalty takers) round out the longer-odds options worth knowing about.

🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel Core Combo Kylian Mbappé Anytime (-175) + Ousmane Dembélé Anytime (+145) — as separate singles France's two most reliable individual scoring threats against a Paraguay defense that's held up defensively but faces a much sharper attack than Germany's. Cross-Match Combo Kylian Mbappé Anytime (-175) + Julio Enciso Anytime (+800) — as separate singles The most likely scorer on each side — live together only if this plays out as a rare BTTS Yes outcome against a heavily favored BTTS No line. ⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Paraguay vs France Goalscorer Props · Today · Kickoff 5PM ET Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now Mbappé -175 · Dembélé +145 · Olise +165

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Kylian Mbappe -175 · Ousmane Dembele +145 · Michael Olise +165 · Bradley Barcola +175 · Desire Doue +175 · Adrien Rabiot +370 · Manu Kone +600 · Theo Hernandez +600 · Antonio Sanabria +650 · Gabriel Avalos +700 · Julio Enciso +800 · Dayot Upamecano +900 · Lucas Digne +900 · Diego Gomez +1000 · Jules Kounde +1000 · William Saliba +1000 · Miguel Almiron +1000 · Matias Galarza +1100 · Lucas Hernandez +1400 · Gustavo Gomez +3000 · Jose Canale +3300 · Gustavo Velazquez +3500 · Andres Cubas +3500 · Junior Alonso +4000 · Juan Jose Caceres +5000 · France To Advance -2000 / Paraguay +1160 · Marcus Thuram and Aurelien Tchouameni both ruled out for France · Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia PA · Today, Saturday July 4, kickoff 5:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Canada/Morocco winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER