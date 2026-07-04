France vs Paraguay Prediction, Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today & Odds World Cup 2026

Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 5PM ET · MBAPPÉ -175 (REG TIME ONLY) LEADS THE BOARD · DEMBÉLÉ +145, OLISE +165, BARCOLA/DOUÉ +175 ALL BUNCHED TIGHT BEHIND HIM · RABIOT +370 NEXT · JULIO ENCISO +800 (PAR TOP, FIRST-EVER PARAGUAY KNOCKOUT SCORER) · FULL BOARD DOWN TO CÁCERES +5000 · FRANCE TO ADVANCE -2000
Match Details · Kickoff Today
🇵🇾 Paraguay vs France 🇫🇷 · 5PM ET · Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia · FOX
France To Advance -2000 · Thuram & Tchouaméni ruled out for France
→ QF vs CAN/MAR
⚠️
Important: This Market Covers 90 Minutes Only
This anytime goalscorer board applies to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. With Deschamps weighing rotation given France's dominant position, it's worth confirming the exact confirmed lineup before locking in anything beyond Mbappé, who is not in any doubt to start.
📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview
This board runs 25 players deep, and it's dominated top to bottom by France's attack. Kylian Mbappé's -175 sits alone at the very top, but what's most striking is how tightly bunched the tier directly behind him is — Ousmane Dembélé (+145), Michael Olise (+165), Bradley Barcola (+175) and Désiré Doué (+175) are separated by just 30 points across all four names. That's a genuine reflection of how many credible individual scoring threats this French attack carries beyond its captain, and part of why France have scored 3-plus goals in every single match this tournament.
Paraguay's board tells a completely different story. Julio Enciso's +800 is comfortably their shortest price — fitting, given he scored Paraguay's first-ever World Cup knockout goal in their history against Germany — but it's still longer than every single French name down to Adrien Rabiot (+370). No Paraguayan player is priced inside four figures beyond Enciso, a clear signal of how little the market expects from this Paraguayan attack against a considerably stronger opponent.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)
FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today
🇫🇷 France Scorers13 goals in 4 games, tournament record 3+ in every match
Kylian Mbappé ST · Captain
Scored in every match this WC, tied Messi's Golden Boot lead · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK
-175
Ousmane Dembélé RW
Shortest non-Mbappé price, in career-best form
+145
Michael Olise AM
5 tournament assists, chasing Pelé's single-tournament record
+165
Bradley Barcola LW
Scored vs Sweden last time out
+175
Désiré Doué FW
Live to start given expected front-line rotation
+175
Adrien Rabiot CM
Box-to-box, occasional late runner
+370
Manu Koné DM · In for Tchouaméni
Confirmed starter after Tchouaméni's injury
+600
Théo Hernández LB
Possible starter over Digne, attacking full-back
+600
Dayot Upamecano CB
Set-piece aerial option
+900
Lucas Digne LB
Primary set-piece taker if he starts
+900
Jules Koundé RB
Underlapping, occasional shooter
+1000
William Saliba CB
Set-piece aerial option
+1000
Lucas Hernández CB/LB
Rotation option
+1400
🇵🇾 Paraguay ScorersJust 2 goals in 4 games this tournament
Julio Enciso FW
Scored Paraguay's first-ever WC knockout goal · ⭐ TOP PARAGUAY PLAY
+800
Antonio Sanabria FW
Impact-sub striker option
+650
Gabriel Ávalos FW
Lone striker option
+700
Diego Gómez MF · Back from suspension
Also a set-piece and penalty taker
+1000
Miguel Almirón MF
Also a penalty taker
+1000
Matías Galarza MF
Set-piece taker, assisted Enciso's goal vs Germany
+1100
Gustavo Gómez CB
Set-piece aerial option
+3000
José Canale CB
Scored the winning penalty vs Germany
+3300
Gustavo Velázquez CB
Defensive depth
+3500
Andrés Cubas DM
Defensive midfield anchor
+3500
Júnior Alonso LB
Defensive depth
+4000
Juan José Cáceres RB
Longest price on the board
+5000
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live today
⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked
⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Shortest On The Board
Kylian Mbappé — Anytime Goalscorer
Scored in every match this tournament
-175
$17.50→$10 profit
Tied with Messi for this tournament's Golden Boot at 6 goals apiece, and one behind Messi's all-time career World Cup record. Real milestones stack on top of an already dominant statistical case against a heavy underdog.
Verdict · Confirmed -175, board favorite · 2 units
The clearest anchor play on this entire board.
⭐ Pick #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Best Value In The Tight Tier
Ousmane Dembélé — Anytime Goalscorer
Shortest non-Mbappé price
+145
$10→$24.50
In career-best form and the market's clear second favorite. Given the tight bunching behind Mbappé, this is the single best value pick in that entire tier.
Verdict · Confirmed +145, strong second option · 1-2 units
The clear standout of France's supporting cast.
⭐ Pick #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Backed By The Playmaker Numbers
Michael Olise — Anytime Goalscorer
5 tournament assists, chasing history
+165
$10→$26.50
Sitting one assist shy of Pelé's all-time single-tournament record, Olise has been directly involved in an enormous share of France's chance creation — a real threat to score himself given how central he is to everything they do.
Verdict · Confirmed +165, strong third pick · 1 unit
The creative hub with real finishing upside too.
⭐ Pick #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Paraguay's Only Real Play
Julio Enciso — Anytime Goalscorer
Made Paraguayan knockout history vs Germany
+800
$10→$90
If Paraguay find a way through France's defense, Enciso is by far the most likely source — he's already proven capable of the moment that matters most for this side.
Verdict · Confirmed +800, Paraguay's clear top play · Small stake only
A genuine long shot given the class gap, but the correct name if you want exposure.
📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds
Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Paraguay vs France · Today 5PM ET
⭐⭐⭐ Kylian Mbappé
Scored every match this WC, board favorite · 2 units
-175
⭐⭐⭐ Ousmane Dembélé
Career-best form, best value in the tight tier · 1-2 units
+145
⭐⭐ Michael Olise
Chasing Pelé's assist record, real finishing upside · 1 unit
+165
⭐ Julio Enciso
Paraguay's only real threat · Small stake only
+800
🎲 Longshot Watch: Set-Piece Threats on Both Sides
Lucas Digne (+900) is a genuine set-piece dart for France if he starts ahead of Théo Hernández, given his dead-ball delivery. Dayot Upamecano (+900) and William Saliba (+1000) both carry live corner-kick prices too. On Paraguay's side, Matías Galarza (+1100) — who assisted Enciso's historic goal — and midfielders Diego Gómez and Miguel Almirón (both +1000, and both penalty takers) round out the longer-odds options worth knowing about.
🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel
Core Combo
Kylian Mbappé Anytime (-175) + Ousmane Dembélé Anytime (+145) — as separate singles
France's two most reliable individual scoring threats against a Paraguay defense that's held up defensively but faces a much sharper attack than Germany's.
Cross-Match Combo
Kylian Mbappé Anytime (-175) + Julio Enciso Anytime (+800) — as separate singles
The most likely scorer on each side — live together only if this plays out as a rare BTTS Yes outcome against a heavily favored BTTS No line.
⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Kylian Mbappe -175 · Ousmane Dembele +145 · Michael Olise +165 · Bradley Barcola +175 · Desire Doue +175 · Adrien Rabiot +370 · Manu Kone +600 · Theo Hernandez +600 · Antonio Sanabria +650 · Gabriel Avalos +700 · Julio Enciso +800 · Dayot Upamecano +900 · Lucas Digne +900 · Diego Gomez +1000 · Jules Kounde +1000 · William Saliba +1000 · Miguel Almiron +1000 · Matias Galarza +1100 · Lucas Hernandez +1400 · Gustavo Gomez +3000 · Jose Canale +3300 · Gustavo Velazquez +3500 · Andres Cubas +3500 · Junior Alonso +4000 · Juan Jose Caceres +5000 · France To Advance -2000 / Paraguay +1160 · Marcus Thuram and Aurelien Tchouameni both ruled out for France · Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia PA · Today, Saturday July 4, kickoff 5:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Canada/Morocco winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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