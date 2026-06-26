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Paraguay vs Australia Prediction: Picks, Lineups & Best Bets For World Cup 2026 Group D

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Paraguay vs Australia Prediction: Picks, Lineups & Best Bets For World Cup 2026 Group D
Paraguay vs Australia Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Group D | FanDuel
🏟️ TONIGHT 10:00 PM ET · LEVI'S STADIUM · SANTA CLARA CA · FS1 / TELEMUNDO · GROUP D DECIDER
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group D · Matchday 3 · Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets · All Odds FanDuel

Paraguay vs Australia: Prediction, Picks & Best Bets

Paraguay +175 · Draw +125 · Australia +310 · ❌ Almiron SUSPENDED · ⚠️ Leckie questionable · O/U 1.5 · FOX primary: Draw +125 · Covers: Australia +310 value · WINNER GUARANTEED R16

Thursday June 25, 2026 · All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇵🇾
Paraguay ML · FD
+175
Draw +125 · Australia +310
Draw +125 FOX primary · O/U 1.5
FanDuel Sportsbook
🇦🇺
Australia ML · FD
+310
⚡ GROUP D DECIDER — WINNER ADVANCES GUARANTEED · ❌ ALMIRON SUSPENDED · ⚠️ LECKIE QUESTIONABLE · O/U SET AT 1.5 ONLY · FOX SPORTS PRIMARY: DRAW +125 · COVERS: AUSTRALIA VALUE · WINNER R16
FOX Sports: "This could have 90 minutes of kickball written all over it. Australia is definitely through with a draw, and Paraguay is very likely through as one of the best third-place teams with a draw as well. Take a draw here (+125)." Squawka: draw at 43% Kalshi consensus. O/U at just 1.5 is the market's verdict on a cagey tactical affair.
Group D Standings · MD3 · Tonight 10PM ET · Simultaneous: USA vs Turkey SoFi LA
🇺🇸 USA · 6pts · GROUP WINNERS ✅ (vs Turkey simultaneously)
1st ✅
🇦🇺 Australia · 3pts · 0 GD · WIN OR DRAW = R16 GUARANTEED · ⚠️ Leckie questionable (hamstring)
2nd
🇵🇾 Paraguay · 3pts · -2 GD · WIN GUARANTEES R16 · ❌ Almiron SUSPENDED · scored 1-0 TUR · lost 1-4 USA
3rd
🇹🇷 Turkey · 0pts · ELIMINATED (vs USA simultaneously)
4th

🎯 Prediction

Paraguay 1-0 OR 0-0 Draw · Cagey decider · Draw +125 FOX primary · Under 1.5 key angle 🇵🇾 1–0/0–0 🇦🇺

Paraguay lost their most important player — Miguel Almiron received a red card vs Turkey. Without his creativity and progressive carrying, their attack is significantly diminished, falling on Enciso and Pitta. Australia are the more complete team on paper (ranked 14 spots higher in FIFA rankings) but a draw suits both sides.

FOX Sports: "This could have 90 minutes of kickball written all over it." The O/U being set at 1.5 — not 2.5 — is the market's verdict. Squawka anchors on Under 2.5. CBS/SportsLine backs Under. Both teams have scored just 1 goal in their wins at this tournament. Prediction: Paraguay 1-0 or a 0-0/1-1 draw.

📋 Predicted Lineups

Paraguay 4-4-2 Gustavo Alfaro ❌ Almiron SUSPENDED (red card)
❌ ALMIRON SUSPENDED · MUST WIN
PITTA ⭐
ST · SG primary scorer · +320 FD
ENCISO ⭐
AM/FW · Strasbourg · +370 FD
R. SOSA
RM
CUBAS ⚠️
CM · 5 fouls/game
D. GOMEZ⚠️
CM · probable
GALARZA
LM · scored TUR 3'
CÁCERES
RB
G. GÓMEZ (c)
CB
ALDERETE
CB
ALONSO
LB
O. GILL
GK
❌ Almiron SUSPENDED · Enciso leads attack · Cubas 5 fouls in each game — yellow card risk · Galarza scored 3' vs Turkey
🇵🇾 Paraguay Bench · Sanabria +320 FOX scorer dart · Arce +320 · Avalos +320
Sanabria ST · +320 FD · FOXArce FW · +320 FDAvalos FW · +320 FDBobadilla MF❌ Almiron SUSPENDED
Australia 5-4-1 Tony Popovic ⚠️ Leckie questionable (hamstring) → Volpato in Irankunda ✅ starts · draw = R16
M. TOURE
ST · +450 FD
VOLPATO
RM
A. O'NEILL
CM · Ajax
OKON-ENGSTLER
CM
IRANKUNDA ⭐
LW · scored TUR · +370 FD
ITALIANO
RWB
CIRCATI
RCB
SOUTTAR ⭐
CCB · set pieces
BURGESS
LCB
BOS
LWB
P. BEACH
GK · Perth Glory
⚠️ Leckie questionable → Volpato starts · Irankunda back after being dropped vs USA · Souttar set-piece threat
🇦🇺 Australia Bench · Metcalfe returning · Irvine available · Leckie ⚠️ · Mabil +450 FD
⚠️ Leckie questionable · +475 FDMetcalfe MF · scored TURIrvine CM (c) · benchMabil FW · +450 FDM. Ryan GK

💰 Best Bets — FanDuel Sportsbook

🦊 FOX SPORTS PRIMARY · DRAW +125 · "KICKBALL WRITTEN ALL OVER IT" · BOTH LIKELY THROUGH · ALMIRON OUT · $10→$22.50
Draw — FOX Primary Pick
+125
$10→$22.50

FOX Sports: "This could have 90 minutes of kickball written all over it. Australia is definitely through with a draw, and Paraguay is very likely through as one of the best third-place teams with a draw as well. Take a draw here (+125)." Squawka: draw at 43% Kalshi consensus. $10→$22.50.

Draw +125 — FOX Sports primary. "Kickball written all over it." $10→$22.50.
💎 COVERS VALUE · AUS +310 (PLAYABLE TO +180) · ALMIRON GONE · RANKED 14 SPOTS ABOVE PAR FIFA · IRANKUNDA BACK · $10→$41
Australia Moneyline
+310
$10→$41

Covers: "I'm surprised to see Tony Popovic's men as underdogs against a Paraguay team missing suspended playmaker Miguel Almiron." Australia are ranked 14 FIFA places higher. Never lost to Paraguay. Irankunda returns after Popovic "regretted" dropping him vs USA. $10→$41.

Australia +310 — Covers value. Almiron out. Ranked higher. Irankunda back. $10→$41.
⭐ CBS/SPORTSLINE PRIMARY GOALS MARKET · UNDER 1.5 GOALS · PAR SCORED 1G IN 4/5 RECENT · AUS 1G IN WINS · CHECK FD
Under 1.5 Goals
Check FD
CBS/SportsLine backs the Under. O/U set at 1.5 is itself the market's verdict on a low-scoring affair. Paraguay scored 1 goal in 4 of their last 5 matches. Australia scored 1 goal in their win vs Turkey. Both teams are cautious and defensively solid. Check FD for the Under 1.5 price.
🎯 Scorer Darts — Pitta/Sanabria +320 · Enciso +370 · Irankunda +370 · All FD · $5 max each

Pitta +320 ($10→$42): SportsGambler primary scorer pick: "Anytime Goalscorer odds really appealing — we'll take a chance on him." Starting ST. FOX also features Sanabria +320 (bench dart). Sanabria +320 ($10→$42): FOX Sports features him: "Antonio Sanabria is +310 to score against Australia." Bench impact striker.

Enciso +370 ($10→$47): Squawka/TotalFootballAnalysis explicit pick. "Paraguay's most dynamic attacking option — at 22 with Strasbourg experience, he carries the technical quality to create or take a chance." Direct running from wide.

Irankunda +370 ($10→$47): "Already netted at this World Cup. At 20, brings pace and directness that can punish a Paraguay defensive line." Racing Post confirms he starts. Australia's most electrifying attacker.

📋 Best Bets Ranked · Paraguay vs Australia · All FanDuel
🦊 #1 — Draw +125 (FOX primary · "kickball written all over it" · both likely through · $10→$22.50)
+125
💎 #2 — Australia +310 (Covers value · Almiron SUSPENDED · ranked higher · $10→$41)
+310
⭐ #3 — Under 1.5 (CBS/SportsLine explicit · O/U set at 1.5 · low-scoring profile · check FD)
check FD
🎯 Pitta +320 (SportsGambler primary scorer · $5 max · $5→$21) · Sanabria +320 (FOX · bench dart · $5→$21)
+320
🎯 Enciso +370 (Squawka) · Irankunda +370 (Racing Post · scored vs TUR · starts · $5 max each)
+370
FanDuel Sportsbook · Group D · Paraguay vs Australia · 10PM ET TONIGHT · Levi's Stadium Santa Clara CA
Bet Paraguay vs Australia Now
Draw +125 · Australia +310 · Under 1.5 · Pitta +320 · Irankunda +370
Bet Now

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Paraguay +175 / Draw +125 / Australia +310 FD confirmed CBS SportsLine · O/U 1.5 FD · Scorer board (Sanabria/Ávalos/Arce/Pitta +320, Enciso/Irankunda +370, Volpato/Leckie +450-475) ESPN FD Jun 25 · BTTS Yes +115 FD · ❌ Almiron SUSPENDED (red card) · ⚠️ Leckie questionable (hamstring) → Volpato likely starts · Prediction: Paraguay 1-0 or Draw · Must be 21+

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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