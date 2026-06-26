Paraguay vs Australia Prediction: Picks, Lineups & Best Bets For World Cup 2026 Group D

Paraguay 1-0 OR 0-0 Draw · Cagey decider · Draw +125 FOX primary · Under 1.5 key angle 🇵🇾 1–0/0–0 🇦🇺

Paraguay lost their most important player — Miguel Almiron received a red card vs Turkey. Without his creativity and progressive carrying, their attack is significantly diminished, falling on Enciso and Pitta. Australia are the more complete team on paper (ranked 14 spots higher in FIFA rankings) but a draw suits both sides.

FOX Sports: "This could have 90 minutes of kickball written all over it." The O/U being set at 1.5 — not 2.5 — is the market's verdict. Squawka anchors on Under 2.5. CBS/SportsLine backs Under. Both teams have scored just 1 goal in their wins at this tournament. Prediction: Paraguay 1-0 or a 0-0/1-1 draw.