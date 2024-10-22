Panthers vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 22
On Tuesday in the NHL, the Florida Panthers are up against the Minnesota Wild.
Panthers vs Wild Game Info
- Florida Panthers (4-2-1) vs. Minnesota Wild (3-0-2)
- Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Wild Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
|Panthers (-152)
|Wild (+126)
|5.5
Panthers vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (71.1%)
Panthers vs Wild Puck Line
- A line has not yet been set for this contest.
Panthers vs Wild Over/Under
- Panthers versus Wild on October 22 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -130 and the under +106.
Panthers vs Wild Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Wild-Panthers, Minnesota is the underdog at +126, and Florida is -152 playing at home.