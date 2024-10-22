menu item
NHL

Panthers vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Panthers vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 22

On Tuesday in the NHL, the Florida Panthers are up against the Minnesota Wild.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Wild Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (4-2-1) vs. Minnesota Wild (3-0-2)
  • Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024
  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Panthers (-152)Wild (+126)5.5

Panthers vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (71.1%)

Panthers vs Wild Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this contest.

Panthers vs Wild Over/Under

  • Panthers versus Wild on October 22 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -130 and the under +106.

Panthers vs Wild Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Wild-Panthers, Minnesota is the underdog at +126, and Florida is -152 playing at home.

