Panthers vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 22

On Tuesday in the NHL, the Florida Panthers are up against the Minnesota Wild.

Panthers vs Wild Game Info

Florida Panthers (4-2-1) vs. Minnesota Wild (3-0-2)

Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Wild Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-152) Wild (+126) 5.5

Panthers vs Wild Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (71.1%)

Panthers vs Wild Puck Line

A line has not yet been set for this contest.

Panthers vs Wild Over/Under

Panthers versus Wild on October 22 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -130 and the under +106.

Panthers vs Wild Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Wild-Panthers, Minnesota is the underdog at +126, and Florida is -152 playing at home.

