Panthers vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 10

The Florida Panthers versus the Ottawa Senators is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Panthers vs Senators Game Info

Florida Panthers (1-0) vs. Ottawa Senators (0-0-0)

Date: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Senators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-130) Senators (+108) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (54.6%)

Panthers vs Senators Puck Line

The Senators are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Panthers. The Senators are -220 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +180.

Panthers vs Senators Over/Under

The over/under for Panthers-Senators on October 10 is 6.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Panthers vs Senators Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Senators-Panthers, Ottawa is the underdog at +108, and Florida is -130 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!