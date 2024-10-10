menu item
NHL

Panthers vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Panthers vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 10

The Florida Panthers versus the Ottawa Senators is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Panthers vs Senators Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (1-0) vs. Ottawa Senators (0-0-0)
  • Date: Thursday, October 10, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Senators Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-130)Senators (+108)6.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Senators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (54.6%)

Panthers vs Senators Puck Line

  • The Senators are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Panthers. The Senators are -220 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +180.

Panthers vs Senators Over/Under

  • The over/under for Panthers-Senators on October 10 is 6.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Panthers vs Senators Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Senators-Panthers, Ottawa is the underdog at +108, and Florida is -130 playing on the road.

