FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Panthers vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Panthers vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 23

The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Panthers vs Penguins Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (42-24-3) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (29-32-10)
  • Date: Sunday, March 23, 2025
  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-285)Penguins (+230)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (72.2%)

Panthers vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals (-110 to cover). Pittsburgh, the underdog, is -110.

Panthers vs Penguins Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Panthers-Penguins on March 23, with the over at -140 and the under at +114.

Panthers vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Pittsburgh is the underdog, +230 on the moneyline, while Florida is a -285 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup