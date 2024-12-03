Panthers vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 3

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Florida Panthers take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Panthers vs Penguins Game Info

Florida Panthers (15-9-1) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (10-12-4)

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Penguins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-170) Penguins (+140) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (65.9%)

Panthers vs Penguins Puck Line

The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals (+146 to cover). Pittsburgh, the underdog, is -180.

Panthers vs Penguins Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Panthers-Penguins matchup on December 3, with the over available at +104 and the under at -128.

Panthers vs Penguins Moneyline

The Panthers vs Penguins moneyline has Florida as a -170 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +140 underdog at home.

