Panthers vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 3
In NHL action on Tuesday, the Florida Panthers take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Panthers vs Penguins Game Info
- Florida Panthers (15-9-1) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (10-12-4)
- Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-170)
|Penguins (+140)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (65.9%)
Panthers vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals (+146 to cover). Pittsburgh, the underdog, is -180.
Panthers vs Penguins Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Panthers-Penguins matchup on December 3, with the over available at +104 and the under at -128.
Panthers vs Penguins Moneyline
- The Panthers vs Penguins moneyline has Florida as a -170 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +140 underdog at home.