NHL

Panthers vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Florida Panthers versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is on the NHL schedule for Friday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Penguins Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (23-14-2) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (17-17-5)
  • Date: Friday, January 3, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Panthers vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-210)Penguins (+172)6.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (69.7%)

Panthers vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-150 to cover). And Florida, the favorite, is +122.

Panthers vs Penguins Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Panthers-Penguins on January 3, with the over at +110 and the under at -134.

Panthers vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Florida is a -210 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +172 underdog on the road.

