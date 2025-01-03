Panthers vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 3

The Florida Panthers versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is on the NHL schedule for Friday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Penguins Game Info

Florida Panthers (23-14-2) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (17-17-5)

Date: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: NHL Network

Panthers vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-210) Penguins (+172) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (69.7%)

Panthers vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-150 to cover). And Florida, the favorite, is +122.

Panthers vs Penguins Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Panthers-Penguins on January 3, with the over at +110 and the under at -134.

Panthers vs Penguins Moneyline

Florida is a -210 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +172 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!