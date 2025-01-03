NHL
Panthers vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 3
The Florida Panthers versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is on the NHL schedule for Friday.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Panthers vs Penguins Game Info
- Florida Panthers (23-14-2) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (17-17-5)
- Date: Friday, January 3, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: NHL Network
Panthers vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-210)
|Penguins (+172)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (69.7%)
Panthers vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-150 to cover). And Florida, the favorite, is +122.
Panthers vs Penguins Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Panthers-Penguins on January 3, with the over at +110 and the under at -134.
Panthers vs Penguins Moneyline
- Florida is a -210 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +172 underdog on the road.