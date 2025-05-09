Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3

NHL action on Friday includes the Florida Panthers facing the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Florida Panthers (47-31-4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (52-26-4)

Date: Friday, May 9, 2025

Friday, May 9, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: truTV

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-240) Maple Leafs (+195) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (53.4%)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Maple Leafs are -134 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +110.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

Panthers versus Maple Leafs, on May 9, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Maple Leafs-Panthers, Toronto is the underdog at +195, and Florida is -240 playing at home.

