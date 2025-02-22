NHL
Panthers vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22
In NHL action on Saturday, the Florida Panthers face the Seattle Kraken.
Panthers vs Kraken Game Info
- Florida Panthers (34-20-3) vs. Seattle Kraken (24-29-4)
- Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Kraken Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-235)
|Kraken (+190)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (60.6%)
Panthers vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Kraken are -130 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +106.
Panthers vs Kraken Over/Under
- The over/under for Panthers-Kraken on February 22 is 5.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.
Panthers vs Kraken Moneyline
- The Panthers vs Kraken moneyline has Florida as a -235 favorite, while Seattle is a +190 underdog on the road.