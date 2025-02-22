Panthers vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22

In NHL action on Saturday, the Florida Panthers face the Seattle Kraken.

Panthers vs Kraken Game Info

Florida Panthers (34-20-3) vs. Seattle Kraken (24-29-4)

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM ET

Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Kraken Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-235) Kraken (+190) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (60.6%)

Panthers vs Kraken Puck Line

The Kraken are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Kraken are -130 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +106.

Panthers vs Kraken Over/Under

The over/under for Panthers-Kraken on February 22 is 5.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

Panthers vs Kraken Moneyline

The Panthers vs Kraken moneyline has Florida as a -235 favorite, while Seattle is a +190 underdog on the road.

