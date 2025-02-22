FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Panthers vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NHL action on Saturday, the Florida Panthers face the Seattle Kraken.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Panthers vs Kraken Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (34-20-3) vs. Seattle Kraken (24-29-4)
  • Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-235)Kraken (+190)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (60.6%)

Panthers vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Kraken are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Kraken are -130 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +106.

Panthers vs Kraken Over/Under

  • The over/under for Panthers-Kraken on February 22 is 5.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

Panthers vs Kraken Moneyline

  • The Panthers vs Kraken moneyline has Florida as a -235 favorite, while Seattle is a +190 underdog on the road.

