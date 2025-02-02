NHL
Panthers vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 2
The NHL slate on Sunday includes the Florida Panthers facing the New York Islanders.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Panthers vs Islanders Game Info
- Florida Panthers (31-19-3) vs. New York Islanders (24-20-7)
- Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Islanders Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-280)
|Islanders (+225)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (68%)
Panthers vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Panthers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Islanders. The Panthers are -104 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are -118.
Panthers vs Islanders Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Panthers-Islanders on February 2, with the over at -134 and the under at +110.
Panthers vs Islanders Moneyline
- Florida is the favorite, -280 on the moneyline, while New York is a +225 underdog on the road.