Panthers vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 2

The NHL slate on Sunday includes the Florida Panthers facing the New York Islanders.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Panthers vs Islanders Game Info

Florida Panthers (31-19-3) vs. New York Islanders (24-20-7)

Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025

Sunday, February 2, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-280) Islanders (+225) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (68%)

Panthers vs Islanders Puck Line

The Panthers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Islanders. The Panthers are -104 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are -118.

Panthers vs Islanders Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Panthers-Islanders on February 2, with the over at -134 and the under at +110.

Panthers vs Islanders Moneyline

Florida is the favorite, -280 on the moneyline, while New York is a +225 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!