Panthers vs Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 2

NHL action on Thursday includes the Florida Panthers playing the Carolina Hurricanes.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Florida Panthers (23-13-2) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (22-13-2)

Date: Thursday, January 2, 2025

Thursday, January 2, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Hurricanes Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-120) Hurricanes (+100) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (50.2%)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Puck Line

The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Hurricanes. The Panthers are +205 to cover the spread, while the Hurricanes are -260.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Over/Under

Panthers versus Hurricanes on January 2 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -120 and the under -102.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Moneyline

Carolina is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while Florida is a -120 favorite at home.

