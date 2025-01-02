NHL
Panthers vs Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 2
NHL action on Thursday includes the Florida Panthers playing the Carolina Hurricanes.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info
- Florida Panthers (23-13-2) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (22-13-2)
- Date: Thursday, January 2, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Hurricanes Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-120)
|Hurricanes (+100)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (50.2%)
Panthers vs Hurricanes Puck Line
- The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Hurricanes. The Panthers are +205 to cover the spread, while the Hurricanes are -260.
Panthers vs Hurricanes Over/Under
- Panthers versus Hurricanes on January 2 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -120 and the under -102.
Panthers vs Hurricanes Moneyline
- Carolina is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while Florida is a -120 favorite at home.