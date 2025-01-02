FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Panthers vs Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Panthers vs Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 2

NHL action on Thursday includes the Florida Panthers playing the Carolina Hurricanes.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (23-13-2) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (22-13-2)
  • Date: Thursday, January 2, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Hurricanes Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-120)Hurricanes (+100)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (50.2%)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Puck Line

  • The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Hurricanes. The Panthers are +205 to cover the spread, while the Hurricanes are -260.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Over/Under

  • Panthers versus Hurricanes on January 2 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -120 and the under -102.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Moneyline

  • Carolina is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while Florida is a -120 favorite at home.

