Panthers vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20

The NHL's Friday slate includes the Florida Panthers taking on the Calgary Flames.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Panthers vs Flames Game Info

Florida Panthers (34-31-3) vs. Calgary Flames (27-34-7)

Date: Friday, March 20, 2026

Friday, March 20, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-111) Flames (-108) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (53.2%)

Panthers vs Flames Puck Line

The Panthers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flames. The Panthers are +198 to cover the spread, and the Flames are -250.

Panthers vs Flames Over/Under

The over/under for Panthers-Flames on March 20 is 5.5. The over is -134, and the under is +110.

Panthers vs Flames Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Flames, Florida is the favorite at -111, and Calgary is -108 playing at home.

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