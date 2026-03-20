NHL
Panthers vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20
The NHL's Friday slate includes the Florida Panthers taking on the Calgary Flames.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Panthers vs Flames Game Info
- Florida Panthers (34-31-3) vs. Calgary Flames (27-34-7)
- Date: Friday, March 20, 2026
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-111)
|Flames (-108)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Panthers win (53.2%)
Panthers vs Flames Puck Line
- The Panthers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flames. The Panthers are +198 to cover the spread, and the Flames are -250.
Panthers vs Flames Over/Under
- The over/under for Panthers-Flames on March 20 is 5.5. The over is -134, and the under is +110.
Panthers vs Flames Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Flames, Florida is the favorite at -111, and Calgary is -108 playing at home.