Panthers vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17

The Florida Panthers versus the Vancouver Canucks is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Canucks Game Info

Florida Panthers (33-30-3) vs. Vancouver Canucks (20-38-8)

Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Tuesday, March 17, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-146) Canucks (+122) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (62.2%)

Panthers vs Canucks Puck Line

The Canucks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Canucks are -196 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +158.

Panthers vs Canucks Over/Under

Panthers versus Canucks, on March 17, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

Panthers vs Canucks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Canucks, Florida is the favorite at -146, and Vancouver is +122 playing at home.

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