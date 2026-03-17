NHL
Panthers vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17
The Florida Panthers versus the Vancouver Canucks is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Panthers vs Canucks Game Info
- Florida Panthers (33-30-3) vs. Vancouver Canucks (20-38-8)
- Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-146)
|Canucks (+122)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Panthers win (62.2%)
Panthers vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Canucks are -196 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +158.
Panthers vs Canucks Over/Under
- Panthers versus Canucks, on March 17, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -130 and the under +106.
Panthers vs Canucks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Canucks, Florida is the favorite at -146, and Vancouver is +122 playing at home.