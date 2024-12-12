NHL
Panthers vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 12
In NHL action on Thursday, the Florida Panthers face the Vancouver Canucks.
Panthers vs Canucks Game Info
- Florida Panthers (18-9-2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (14-8-5)
- Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Canucks Odds
|Panthers (-150)
|Canucks (+125)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (54.9%)
Panthers vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Canucks are -210 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +168.
Panthers vs Canucks Over/Under
- Panthers versus Canucks on December 12 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.
Panthers vs Canucks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Canucks, Florida is the favorite at -150, and Vancouver is +125 playing at home.