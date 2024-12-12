Panthers vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 12

In NHL action on Thursday, the Florida Panthers face the Vancouver Canucks.

Panthers vs Canucks Game Info

Florida Panthers (18-9-2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (14-8-5)

Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024

Thursday, December 12, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-150) Canucks (+125) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (54.9%)

Panthers vs Canucks Puck Line

The Canucks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Canucks are -210 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +168.

Panthers vs Canucks Over/Under

Panthers versus Canucks on December 12 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.

Panthers vs Canucks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Canucks, Florida is the favorite at -150, and Vancouver is +125 playing at home.

