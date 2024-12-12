FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Panthers vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NHL action on Thursday, the Florida Panthers face the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Panthers vs Canucks Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (18-9-2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (14-8-5)
  • Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-150)Canucks (+125)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (54.9%)

Panthers vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Canucks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Canucks are -210 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +168.

Panthers vs Canucks Over/Under

  • Panthers versus Canucks on December 12 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.

Panthers vs Canucks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Canucks, Florida is the favorite at -150, and Vancouver is +125 playing at home.

