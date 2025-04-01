NHL
Panthers vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1
In NHL action on Tuesday, the Florida Panthers play the Montreal Canadiens.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Panthers vs Canadiens Game Info
- Florida Panthers (44-26-3) vs. Montreal Canadiens (34-30-9)
- Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-194)
|Canadiens (+160)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (53.8%)
Panthers vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Canadiens. The Panthers are +128 to cover the spread, while the Canadiens are -158.
Panthers vs Canadiens Over/Under
- Panthers versus Canadiens on April 1 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -142 and the under +116.
Panthers vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Canadiens, Florida is the favorite at -194, and Montreal is +160 playing at home.