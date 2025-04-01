Panthers vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Florida Panthers play the Montreal Canadiens.

Panthers vs Canadiens Game Info

Florida Panthers (44-26-3) vs. Montreal Canadiens (34-30-9)

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-194) Canadiens (+160) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (53.8%)

Panthers vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Canadiens. The Panthers are +128 to cover the spread, while the Canadiens are -158.

Panthers vs Canadiens Over/Under

Panthers versus Canadiens on April 1 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -142 and the under +116.

Panthers vs Canadiens Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Canadiens, Florida is the favorite at -194, and Montreal is +160 playing at home.

