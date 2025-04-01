FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Panthers vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

Data Skrive
Panthers vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Florida Panthers play the Montreal Canadiens.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Panthers vs Canadiens Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (44-26-3) vs. Montreal Canadiens (34-30-9)
  • Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-194)Canadiens (+160)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (53.8%)

Panthers vs Canadiens Puck Line

  • The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Canadiens. The Panthers are +128 to cover the spread, while the Canadiens are -158.

Panthers vs Canadiens Over/Under

  • Panthers versus Canadiens on April 1 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -142 and the under +116.

Panthers vs Canadiens Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Canadiens, Florida is the favorite at -194, and Montreal is +160 playing at home.

