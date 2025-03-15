FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Panthers vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Panthers vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15

The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Montreal Canadiens.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Canadiens Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (41-22-3) vs. Montreal Canadiens (31-27-7)
  • Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Panthers vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-200)Canadiens (+164)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (64%)

Panthers vs Canadiens Puck Line

  • The Canadiens are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Canadiens are -158 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +128.

Panthers vs Canadiens Over/Under

  • Panthers versus Canadiens on March 15 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -124 and the under +102.

Panthers vs Canadiens Moneyline

  • Montreal is the underdog, +164 on the moneyline, while Florida is a -200 favorite despite being on the road.

