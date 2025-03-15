Panthers vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15

The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Montreal Canadiens.

Panthers vs Canadiens Game Info

Florida Panthers (41-22-3) vs. Montreal Canadiens (31-27-7)

Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec Coverage: NHL Network

Panthers vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-200) Canadiens (+164) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (64%)

Panthers vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Canadiens are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Canadiens are -158 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +128.

Panthers vs Canadiens Over/Under

Panthers versus Canadiens on March 15 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -124 and the under +102.

Panthers vs Canadiens Moneyline

Montreal is the underdog, +164 on the moneyline, while Florida is a -200 favorite despite being on the road.

