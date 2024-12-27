Panthers vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 28

NHL action on Saturday includes the Florida Panthers playing the Montreal Canadiens.

Panthers vs Canadiens Game Info

Florida Panthers (22-12-2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (14-17-3)

Date: Saturday, December 28, 2024

Saturday, December 28, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-330) Canadiens (+265) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (75.2%)

Panthers vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Canadiens. The Panthers are -134 to cover the spread, while the Canadiens are +110.

Panthers vs Canadiens Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Panthers-Canadiens game on December 28, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.

Panthers vs Canadiens Moneyline

Montreal is a +265 underdog on the moneyline, while Florida is a -330 favorite at home.

