NHL
Panthers vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 28
NHL action on Saturday includes the Florida Panthers playing the Montreal Canadiens.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Panthers vs Canadiens Game Info
- Florida Panthers (22-12-2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (14-17-3)
- Date: Saturday, December 28, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-330)
|Canadiens (+265)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (75.2%)
Panthers vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Canadiens. The Panthers are -134 to cover the spread, while the Canadiens are +110.
Panthers vs Canadiens Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Panthers-Canadiens game on December 28, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.
Panthers vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Montreal is a +265 underdog on the moneyline, while Florida is a -330 favorite at home.