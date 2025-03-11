NHL
Panthers vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 11
The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Florida Panthers taking on the Boston Bruins.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Panthers vs Bruins Game Info
- Florida Panthers (40-21-3) vs. Boston Bruins (29-28-8)
- Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-205)
|Bruins (+172)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (63.4%)
Panthers vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-150 to cover). And Florida, the favorite, is +122.
Panthers vs Bruins Over/Under
- The Panthers-Bruins game on March 11 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -110 and the under is -110.
Panthers vs Bruins Moneyline
- Florida is a -205 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a +172 underdog at home.