Panthers vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 11

The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Florida Panthers taking on the Boston Bruins.

Panthers vs Bruins Game Info

Florida Panthers (40-21-3) vs. Boston Bruins (29-28-8)

Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Bruins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-205) Bruins (+172) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (63.4%)

Panthers vs Bruins Puck Line

The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-150 to cover). And Florida, the favorite, is +122.

Panthers vs Bruins Over/Under

The Panthers-Bruins game on March 11 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Panthers vs Bruins Moneyline

Florida is a -205 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a +172 underdog at home.

