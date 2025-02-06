NHL
Panthers vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 6
The Florida Panthers versus the St. Louis Blues is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.
Panthers vs Blues Game Info
- Florida Panthers (32-20-3) vs. St. Louis Blues (24-25-5)
- Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Blues Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-178)
|Blues (+146)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (65.1%)
Panthers vs Blues Puck Line
- The Blues are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Blues are -176 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +142.
Panthers vs Blues Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Panthers-Blues game on February 6, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.
Panthers vs Blues Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Blues-Panthers, St. Louis is the underdog at +146, and Florida is -178 playing on the road.