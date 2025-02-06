Panthers vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 6

The Florida Panthers versus the St. Louis Blues is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Panthers vs Blues Game Info

Florida Panthers (32-20-3) vs. St. Louis Blues (24-25-5)

Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025

Thursday, February 6, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-178) Blues (+146) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (65.1%)

Panthers vs Blues Puck Line

The Blues are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Blues are -176 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +142.

Panthers vs Blues Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Panthers-Blues game on February 6, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Panthers vs Blues Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blues-Panthers, St. Louis is the underdog at +146, and Florida is -178 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!