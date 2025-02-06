FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Panthers vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Panthers vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 6

The Florida Panthers versus the St. Louis Blues is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Panthers vs Blues Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (32-20-3) vs. St. Louis Blues (24-25-5)
  • Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-178)Blues (+146)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (65.1%)

Panthers vs Blues Puck Line

  • The Blues are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Blues are -176 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +142.

Panthers vs Blues Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Panthers-Blues game on February 6, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Panthers vs Blues Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Blues-Panthers, St. Louis is the underdog at +146, and Florida is -178 playing on the road.

