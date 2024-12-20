Panthers vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 20

In NHL action on Friday, the Florida Panthers play the St. Louis Blues.

Panthers vs Blues Game Info

Florida Panthers (20-11-2) vs. St. Louis Blues (15-16-3)

Date: Friday, December 20, 2024

Friday, December 20, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Blues Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-250) Blues (+202) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Blues Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (62.7%)

Panthers vs Blues Puck Line

The Blues are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Blues are -128 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +104.

Panthers vs Blues Over/Under

Panthers versus Blues on December 20 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -122 and the under +100.

Panthers vs Blues Moneyline

St. Louis is a +202 underdog on the moneyline, while Florida is a -250 favorite at home.

