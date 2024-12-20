NHL
Panthers vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 20
In NHL action on Friday, the Florida Panthers play the St. Louis Blues.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Panthers vs Blues Game Info
- Florida Panthers (20-11-2) vs. St. Louis Blues (15-16-3)
- Date: Friday, December 20, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Blues Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-250)
|Blues (+202)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (62.7%)
Panthers vs Blues Puck Line
- The Blues are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Blues are -128 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +104.
Panthers vs Blues Over/Under
- Panthers versus Blues on December 20 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -122 and the under +100.
Panthers vs Blues Moneyline
- St. Louis is a +202 underdog on the moneyline, while Florida is a -250 favorite at home.