Panama vs England Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal Today World Cup 2026?

⚡ KANE +210 FGS FAVOURITE · SCORED 12TH MIN vs CROATIA · FIRST GOAL vs PANAMA 2018 FROM PK · SBR EXPLICIT · MAINOO +1800 CONFIRMED STARTER (DEBUT SCORER DART) · RASHFORD +550 / BELLINGHAM +550 BOTH CONFIRMED STARTERS WHO SCORED vs CROATIA · PANAMA 0 WC GOALS · FGS VOIDS IF 0-0 (STAKE RETURNED)

SBR: "I'd be shocked if the first goalscorer isn't from England, and Kane is the most likely option." Kane opened scoring in the 12th minute vs Croatia and scored the first goal vs Panama from the PK spot in 2018. Mainoo is confirmed to START, replacing Rice — a more progressive, box-running midfielder who adds a +1800 debut scorer dart to the board. FGS voids if 0-0 (stake returned) — very unlikely given Panama 0 WC goals.