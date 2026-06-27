Panama vs England Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal Today World Cup 2026?

🚨 Rice DROPPED → Mainoo STARTS · Kane scored 12th min vs CRO · 1st vs Panama 2018 from PK · SBR: "Shocked if FGS isn't England/Kane"
Gambling911 FD confirmed full FGS board · FGS voids if 0-0 (very unlikely) · Panama 0 WC goals
Panama ML
+1600
Draw +700 · Under 2.5 +170
Kane +210 FGS leader · scored 12 min vs CRO · hat-trick vs PAN 2018
England ML
-700
⚡ KANE +210 FGS FAVOURITE · SCORED 12TH MIN vs CROATIA · FIRST GOAL vs PANAMA 2018 FROM PK · SBR EXPLICIT · MAINOO +1800 CONFIRMED STARTER (DEBUT SCORER DART) · RASHFORD +550 / BELLINGHAM +550 BOTH CONFIRMED STARTERS WHO SCORED vs CROATIA · PANAMA 0 WC GOALS · FGS VOIDS IF 0-0 (STAKE RETURNED)
SBR: "I'd be shocked if the first goalscorer isn't from England, and Kane is the most likely option." Kane opened scoring in the 12th minute vs Croatia and scored the first goal vs Panama from the PK spot in 2018. Mainoo is confirmed to START, replacing Rice — a more progressive, box-running midfielder who adds a +1800 debut scorer dart to the board. FGS voids if 0-0 (stake returned) — very unlikely given Panama 0 WC goals.
📖 First Goalscorer Rules
✅Pays: Your player scores the very first goal in 90 mins + stoppage time.
↩️Voids (stake returned): Match ends 0-0. Very unlikely — Panama 0 WC goals. England projected 2-0 to 3-0.
❌Loses: A different player scores first. Avoid Panama FGS — they have 0 WC goals from 19 shots.
🏆 Top First Goalscorer Picks
⭐ FGS MARKET LEADER · +210 · SCORED 12TH MIN vs CROATIA · HAT-TRICK + 1ST GOAL vs PANAMA 2018 · SBR EXPLICIT · PK TAKER · $10→$31
🏴 Harry Kane — First Goalscorer
+210
$10→$31
SBR explicit: "Panama is yet to score at this World Cup, so I'd be shocked if the first goalscorer isn't from England, and Kane is the most likely option." Gambling911 confirms +210 FGS FD. He scored the 12th-minute opener against Croatia and scored the first goal vs Panama from the penalty spot in 2018 (then completed his hat-trick). With Mainoo's progressive passing replacing Rice, England should play on the front foot from kick-off. PK taker adds a bonus early-goal route. $10→$31.
Kane FGS +210. Scored 12 min vs CRO. 1st goal vs PAN 2018 from PK. SBR explicit. $10→$31.
💎 VALUE · +550 · ✅ CONFIRMED LW STARTER · SCORED vs CROATIA · PACE + DIRECTNESS = EARLY GOAL vs COMPACT BLOCK · SBD EXPLICIT · $10→$65
🏴 Marcus Rashford — First Goalscorer
+550
$10→$65
SBD explicit: "His directness is the premium choice — playing out wide against a defense that struggles with pace, Rashford's ability to cut inside is perfectly suited to find the back of the net." Confirmed LW starter who scored vs Croatia. Against Panama's 5-4-1, his explosive early runs from the left are precisely the type that break compact blocks in the opening minutes. At +550, a $10 bet returns $65 — significantly better than the anytime (-220). $10→$65.
💎 VALUE · +550 · ✅ CONFIRMED CAM STARTER · SCORED vs CROATIA · MAINOO PROGRESSIVE = MORE BELLINGHAM BOX SPACE · ROTOWIRE EXPLICIT · $10→$65
🏴 Jude Bellingham — First Goalscorer
+550
$10→$65
RotoWire explicit pick. Bellingham scored vs Croatia and his signature late runs from the 10 position are exactly suited to a match where England dominate against Panama's deep 5-4-1. The key lineup angle: Mainoo replacing Rice means more progressive, vertical passing from midfield — directly creating more space for Bellingham's late arrivals in the box. At +550 FGS versus +145 anytime, the FGS price offers triple the anytime return on a player confirmed to start. $10→$65.
Bellingham FGS +550. ✅ Confirmed CAM. Scored vs CRO. Mainoo progressive = more space. $10→$65.
Confirmed to START as a direct Rice replacement. Mainoo is an attack-minded progressive midfielder who makes late runs into the box — exactly the type who scores unexpectedly in comfortable wins. Unlike Rice (a defensive anchor), Mainoo's profile is more like a box-to-box player who can arrive late for tap-ins. If England go 2-0 up and the game opens, Mainoo arriving from midfield for a third is a real narrative. Strictly a fun $5 dart: $5→$95.
Waterman +1600 · Bárcenas +3000 · Panama have scored 0 WC goals from 19 shots. Carrasquilla is OUT. England have 8/8 WC qualifying clean sheets. Near-zero probability of Panama scoring first. Avoid this market.
📋 FGS Picks Ranked
⭐ #1 Kane +210 · FGS leader · 12 min vs CRO · PK taker · $10→$31
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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