Croatia vs Ghana Prediction: Who Will Score The First Goal Tonight's World Cup Match?

⚡ BUDIMIR +400/+500 FGS LEADER · ✅ CONFIRMED STARTER · SCORED 54TH MIN vs PANAMA · SEMENYO +900 FGS — COUNTER VALUE (COVERS/SBD EXPLICIT) · GHANA 9 GAMES NO 1ST-HALF GOAL (CRITICAL: GHANA FGS = 2ND-HALF ONLY) · NO GOALSCORER +750 · UNDER 2.5 PRIMARY

Budimir leads at +500 FGS (Gambling911) / +400 (Sportsgambler) — confirmed starting striker who scored the winner vs Panama. The critical Ghana stat driving this entire board: they have gone 9 consecutive games without scoring in the first half. Any Ghana FGS bet is only realistically viable as a second-half counter-attack play. Semenyo at +900 is the Ghana counter value pick from Covers and SBD.