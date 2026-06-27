Croatia vs Ghana Prediction: Who Will Score The First Goal Tonight's World Cup Match?

⚡ BUDIMIR +400/+500 FGS LEADER · ✅ CONFIRMED STARTER · SCORED 54TH MIN vs PANAMA · SEMENYO +900 FGS — COUNTER VALUE (COVERS/SBD EXPLICIT) · GHANA 9 GAMES NO 1ST-HALF GOAL (CRITICAL: GHANA FGS = 2ND-HALF ONLY) · NO GOALSCORER +750 · UNDER 2.5 PRIMARY
Budimir leads at +500 FGS (Gambling911) / +400 (Sportsgambler) — confirmed starting striker who scored the winner vs Panama. The critical Ghana stat driving this entire board: they have gone 9 consecutive games without scoring in the first half. Any Ghana FGS bet is only realistically viable as a second-half counter-attack play. Semenyo at +900 is the Ghana counter value pick from Covers and SBD.
📖 First Goalscorer Rules · Key Caveats For This Match
✅Pays: Your player scores the very first goal in 90 mins + stoppage time.
↩️Voids (stake returned): 0-0. "No Goalscorer" priced at +750 — genuine risk in this tight match. Under 2.5 is the primary bet. Keep FGS stakes modest here.
⏱️Ghana 9-game no first-half goal: All Ghana FGS bets are statistically second-half counter plays. If Ghana score at all, expect it after the 46th minute.
❌Loses: A different player scores first.
🏆 Top First Goalscorer Picks
⭐ FGS LEADER · +500 FD / +400 SPORTSGAMBLER · ✅ CONFIRMED STARTER · SCORED WINNER 54TH MIN vs PANAMA · AERIAL PRESENCE · $10→$60
🇭🇷 Ante Budimir — First Goalscorer
+500
$10→$60
Sportsgambler: "Ante Budimir is the market leader to be First Goalscorer at +400." Gambling911 confirms +500 FD. Budimir is confirmed to START — came on as a sub vs Panama and scored the 54th-minute winner. With Croatia needing a win, Dalic will push forward from the start. Budimir's aerial presence and penalty-box positioning make him the most natural FGS candidate: Perisic crosses from the left, Gvardiol overlapping runs from LB, Modric set pieces — all feed into Budimir's scoring routes. He is the established goalscorer in this Croatia XI. $10→$60.
Budimir FGS +500. Confirmed starter. Scored 54th min vs Panama. Croatia must win. $10→$60.
💎 BEST GHANA FGS VALUE · +900 · ✅ CONFIRMED RW STARTER · COVERS/SBD EXPLICIT · CROATIA ATTACKS = COUNTER SPACE · 17 GOALS LAST SEASON · 2ND-HALF COUNTER ONLY · $10→$100
🇬🇭 Antoine Semenyo — First Goalscorer
+900
$10→$100
Covers explicit: "Semenyo is the likeliest option to create something out of nothing for Ghana — his direct style is perfect for transition attacks." SBD explicit pick. With Croatia committing men forward (must win), the space behind opens for Semenyo's explosive runs on the right wing. At FGS +900, a $10 bet returns $100 if he fires the first goal. Critical caveat: Ghana's 9-game no first-half goal streak means this almost certainly requires a second-half counter opportunity. If Croatia are 1-0 up at half-time and pushing for a second, the space is exactly right for Semenyo to break. $10→$100.
+500 FD Gambling911 / +400 Sportsgambler leader · scored 54th min vs PAN · aerial presence · $10→$60
+500
$10→$60
Andrej Kramaric
+500 FD · 16 intl goals · Croatia's most consistent scorer · starts or sub · $10→$60
+500
$10→$60
Petar Musa
+500 FD · scored vs England · sub threat · explosive off bench · $10→$60
+500
$10→$60
Ivan Perisic +750 · Marco Pasalic +900 · Baturina +1000 · Modric +1000
Baturina scored vs England · Modric 201st cap · $5 darts
+750-1000
🇬🇭 Ghana FGS · ⚠️ 9 Games No 1st-Half Goal · 2nd-Half Counters Only
⚠️ Critical: Ghana have not scored in the first half in 9 consecutive games. All Ghana FGS bets are second-half counter-attack plays only. Keep stakes very small.
💎 Antoine Semenyo ✅ Confirmed Starter
+900 FD · Covers/SBD explicit · 17 league goals · 1v1 directness · Croatia attack = counter space · 2nd-half only · $10→$100
+900
$10→$100
Jordan Ayew ✅ Confirmed Captain
+1000 FD · 120 caps · 2 goals in last 6 · Lineups.com G/A explicit · 2nd-half counter only · $5→$55
+1000
$5→$55
Inaki Williams ✅ Confirmed Starter
+1100 FD · ✅ confirmed · pace in behind · RotoWire "clearest Ghana route" · 2nd-half counter only · $5→$60
+1100
$5→$60
⚠️ No Goalscorer +750 · Genuine Void Risk
Unlike Panama vs England, a 0-0 here is entirely plausible. Sportsgambler prices No Goalscorer at +750 (~11% implied probability). Under 2.5 is the primary market. 10 SoT combined between these teams in 4 WC games. If match ends 0-0, all FGS bets void and stakes return. Keep FGS stakes small in this match — size accordingly.
📋 FGS Picks Ranked
⭐ #1 Budimir +500 — ✅ starter · scored vs PAN · CRO leader · Sportsgambler +400 · $10→$60
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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