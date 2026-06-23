Panama vs. Croatia World Cup Prediction Today: Picks, Best Bets and Props (June 23)

Panama vs. Croatia Picks in Summary

Croatia Moneyline (-195)

Petar Musa Anytime Goalscorer (+140)

The 2026 World Cup group stage continues today.

At 7 p.m. ET, Panama vs. Croatia.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: Panama vs. Croatia

Croatia enters with urgency after conceding four goals in a loss to England in its opener. Panama was narrowly beaten by Ghana and has historically struggled when facing technically superior opponents on the World Cup stage.

Croatia's midfield quality should allow it to control the tempo throughout, and with Croatia desperately needing three points, I think they'll find a way to overpower Panama and get the W.

Croatia needs attacking production after its disappointing opener, and Musa remains one of its most reliable finishers. He netted their second goal against England.

In that loss to England, Croatia proved it can do damage in attack versus an elite side. Panama is very much not an elite side, and Croatia could make the net bulge a few times tonight.

In my eyes, it all adds up to Musa's anytime goal odds looking appealing.﻿

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay and Australia. Their last group match comes versus Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.