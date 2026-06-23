England vs Ghana Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal Today World Cup Match

England vs Ghana First Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Group L | FanDuel
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🏟️ TODAY 4:00 PM ET · GILLETTE STADIUM · FOXBOROUGH MA · FOX
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group L · Matchday 2 · First Goalscorer Market · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
England vs Ghana: First Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets
Kane first goal ~+250 · Bellingham ~+650 · Madueke ~+850 · Gordon ~+1100 · Saka ~+1800. England opened scoring in 17 of 18 games · Kane opened vs Croatia via PK · Every pick pays 3–4× anytime return
Tuesday June 23, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🏴
England ML
-475
Open Scoring 17/18
Racing Post
Kane First Goal
~+250 · 3.3× anytime
🇬🇭
Ghana ML
+1300
🎯 Why the First Goal Market Is the Play — 3–4× Anytime Return on Every Pick
Every first goalscorer on this board pays approximately 3–4× more than the equivalent anytime price. Kane ~+250 vs -185 anytime (3.3×). Bellingham ~+650 vs ~+240 anytime (2.7×). Madueke ~+850 vs ~+310 anytime (2.7×). Racing Post confirmed: England have opened the scoring in 17 of their last 18 games. Kane opened the scoring vs Croatia via a retaken penalty — the same route is live today via Madueke vs Mensah. The first goal market concentrates all of England's attacking dominance into a single premium-paying proposition.
⭐ Kane first goal ~+250 (OddsChecker FD confirmed) · 3.3× anytime -185 · PK opener via Madueke · $10→$35💎 Bellingham first goal ~+650 · 50th cap motivation · scored Croatia (47') · 2.7× anytime +240 · $10→$75🏟️ Gillette Stadium · Foxborough MA · 4PM ET · England open scoring in 17/18 games
🎯 Why the First Goal Market Is Today's Best Value
Racing Post confirmed: England have opened the scoring in 17 of their last 18 games. Against Ghana — ranked 65th and expected to sit deep from minute one — England will press high immediately and generate early chances. Kane's first goal was a retaken penalty and his second, a thumping header from a Declan Rice corner, showcasing England's set-piece threat. The same penalty script is available today: Madueke runs at Mensah, earns the penalty, Kane converts. At ~+250 first goal vs -185 anytime, the market pays 3.3× more for the same player opening the scoring — making the first goal market the most efficient way to back Kane on this card.
📊 The Return Math — First Goal vs Anytime · Why Every England Pick Is Better as First Goal
Kane
-185 → ~+250
3.3× return
Bellingham
+240 → ~+650
2.7× return
Madueke
+310 → ~+850
2.7× return
Gordon
+390 → ~+1100
2.8× return
Semenyo
+600 → ~+1800
3× return
England have opened the scoring in 17 of their last 18 games — Racing Post confirmed. The first goal is almost always England's and almost always in the first half.Kane opened vs Croatia with a first-half penalty. OddsChecker confirmed his first goal price at ~+250 FD — 3.3× better than anytime -185 for the same underlying belief.If you believe England score early (which they do in 94% of recent matches) and you believe Kane scores it (which he did vs Croatia), first goal at +250 returns $35 vs just $15.41 for anytime -185.
⭐ Primary Pick: Kane First Goalscorer ~+250
⭐ ODDSCHECKER FD ~+250 CONFIRMED · 3.3× ANYTIME -185 · OPENED CROATIA (PK) · MADUEKE vs MENSAH · 17/18
Harry Kane · First Goalscorer · England vs Ghana
OddsChecker FD confirmed ~+250 first goal · vs anytime -185 · 3.3× premium · PK route via Madueke · $10→$35
First Goal FD
~+250
$10→$35
Anytime
-185
OddsChecker (FD confirmed): Kane ~+250 first goal. Racing Post: "England have opened the scoring in 17 of their last 18 games" and "Kane's first goal was a retaken penalty" vs Croatia. The return math: $10 at -185 anytime returns $15.41. $10 at +250 first goal returns $35. That is 2.3× more for the same player opening the scoring — and England open the scoring in 94% of recent matches.Racing Post: "Madueke can put Ghana left-back Gideon Mensah under pressure — the Auxerre man was booked eight times in 26 Ligue 1 starts and committed 1.4 fouls per 90 minutes." Madueke won the penalty against Croatia that started England's scoring. Today: Madueke runs at Mensah in the first 20 minutes, wins a penalty. Kane converts. The exact blueprint from the Croatia win. $10 at +250 returns $35.
🎯 The First Goal Script — Madueke PK Route Repeats vs Croatia
Madueke won an early penalty against Croatia, and the Auxerre man Mensah looks a good bet to be shown a card — he was booked eight times in 26 Ligue 1 starts and committed an average of 1.4 fouls per 90 minutes. That exact sequence produced England's first goal vs Croatia. Against a Ghana side with the same structural weakness, the repeat is the highest-probability first goal route on the board. At +250, you get $35 back for a $10 bet on that scenario playing out.
Kane first goal ~+250 is the primary pick. OddsChecker confirms the FD price. The 3.3× premium over anytime is the value: same underlying belief (Kane scores), dramatically better payout. England open the scoring in 17 of 18 games and Kane is their most likely first scorer. $10 at +250 returns $35.
💎 ~+650 FIRST GOAL · SCORED CROATIA (47') · 50TH CAP MILESTONE · 2.7× ANYTIME · LATE RUNS
Jude Bellingham · AM · Real Madrid · First Goalscorer
~+650 first goal est. · anytime ~+240 · 2.7× premium · $10→$75 · 50th cap tonight
First Goal FD (est.)
~+650
$10→$75
Anytime
~+240
Bellingham scored the 47th-minute goal vs Croatia — running late into the box after England's second-half surge. CBS: "Bellingham successfully beat out Morgan Rogers for the No. 10 role in the Croatia game and there's little reason to think he won't continue to be Tuchel's pick after he scored a wonderful goal. The Real Madrid man carries substantial goal threat and is also an important part of the apparatus that feeds Kane."Yahoo confirmed: Jude Bellingham is poised to earn his 50th England cap tonight. Milestone moments on the world's biggest stage — Bellingham's history of delivering on special occasions makes this a compelling first-goal scenario. The return math: $10 at +240 anytime → $34. $10 at +650 first goal → $75. 2.7× better payout for the same underlying belief.
Bellingham first goal at ~+650 is the primary value pick after Kane. He scored vs Croatia, earns his 50th cap tonight with maximum motivation. At 2.7× his anytime return, the first goal is the smarter entry. $10 at +650 returns $75.
💎 ~+850 FIRST GOAL · WON PK vs CROATIA · DIRECT RW OPENER ROUTE · vs MENSAH 8 YELLOWS
Noni Madueke · RW · Arsenal · First Goalscorer
~+850 first goal est. · anytime ~+310 · 2.7× premium · cut-inside scoring route · $10→$95
First Goal FD (est.)
~+850
Racing Post: "Madueke can put Ghana left-back Gideon Mensah under pressure — the Auxerre man was booked eight times in 26 Ligue 1 starts and committed an average of 1.4 fouls per 90 minutes." Madueke won the penalty against Croatia. Today's alternative: instead of winning the PK for Kane, Madueke drives inside from the right and scores directly — cutting onto his left foot as he does regularly for Arsenal. At ~+850, if Madueke opens the scoring directly, this pays $95 for $10.
Madueke first goal at ~+850 is the "direct first scorer" value play. Both the PK route (cashing Kane first goal) and the Madueke direct scoring route emerge from the same Madueke vs Mensah battle. $10 at +850 returns $95.
Anthony Gordon · LW · Barcelona · First Goalscorer
~+1100 first goal est. · anytime ~+390 · 2.8× premium · confirmed LW starter · $10→$120
First Goal FD (est.)
~+1100
CBS: "Three of those goals were scored while Anthony Gordon supplied virtually nothing down the left wing. Marcus Rashford was substituted on in Gordon's place and quickly bagged the fourth goal, leading to speculation that Rashford may play from the outset." Gordon starts under pressure — his motivation to open the scoring and justify selection is significant. His Barcelona move signals a player in ascending form. At ~+1100, Gordon cutting inside from the left and scoring the opener pays $120 for a $10 bet. 2.8× his anytime return. $10 at +1100 returns $120.
🎯 DART · ~+1800 FIRST GOAL · "MOST DANGEROUS PLAYER" · COUNTER OPENER · $5 MAX ONLY
Antoine Semenyo · LW · Man City · Ghana First Goalscorer
~+1800 first goal est. · anytime ~+600 · 3× premium · $5 dart · $5→$95
First Goal FD (est.)
~+1800
Bleacher Report: "Antoine Semenyo is the most dangerous player on the Ghana roster. He and the England defense are more than familiar with each other from his time in the English Premier League with Bournemouth and now Manchester City." His first goal scenario: Ghana's counter-attack breaks through in the first 20 minutes via a Semenyo run. England have opened the scoring in 17 of their last 18 games — so this is a 1-in-18 probability play. $5 maximum. $5 at +1800 returns $95.
📋 Full First Goalscorer Board — FanDuel Sportsbook
Player · Team · Role
First Goal FD
Anytime FD
⭐ Kane · ENG ST · PRIMARY · PK OPENER · 3.3× ANYTIME · OPENED CROATIA · ENG 17/18 OPEN SCORING
💎 Bellingham · ENG AM · SCORED CROATIA (47') · 50TH CAP · IMPOSSIBLE TO MARK · $10→$75
~+650 est. · 2.7× anytime · confirmed starter · milestone cap motivation
~+650
~+240
💎 Madueke · ENG RW · WON PK CROATIA · vs MENSAH 8 YELLOWS · DIRECT SCORER · $10→$95
~+850 est. · 2.7× anytime · direct first goal via PK-route or cut-inside
~+850
~+310
Gordon · ENG LW · confirmed starter · Rashford pressure · Barcelona move · $10→$120
~+1100 est. · 2.8× anytime · motivation to score first and justify selection
~+1100
~+390
Saka · ENG RW (bench) · Tuchel "ready to go" · assisted Rashford goal · enters ~60'
~+1800 est. · bench · requires England not to score until Saka enters
~+1800
+600
Rashford · ENG (bench/doubt ⚠️) · scored Croatia (85') · verify before placing
~+1800 est. · ⚠️ hamstring — only place if confirmed available
~+1800
+600
🎯 Semenyo · GHA LW · Man City · counter opener · $5 max only
~+1800 est. · $5 dart only · requires Ghana to score BEFORE England
~+1800
~+600
Kane first goal ~+250 confirmed OddsChecker FD (June 23) · All other first goal prices estimated from ESPN FD anytime board + standard 2.7-3.3× anytime-to-first-goal premium · England 17/18 opening scorer confirmed Racing Post · Check FanDuel live board for exact first goalscorer prices · Must be 21+
📋 First Goalscorer Best Bets Ranked · England vs Ghana · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
⭐ #1 — Kane first goal (~+250 · OddsChecker FD · 3.3× anytime · PK via Madueke · $10→$35)
Primary pick · identical script to Croatia · England open scoring in 17/18 games
~+250
💎 #2 — Bellingham first goal (~+650 · 50th cap · scored Croatia · 2.7× anytime · $10→$75)
~+650 · milestone motivation · "impossible to mark" late runs from midfield
~+650
💎 #3 — Madueke first goal (~+850 · won PK Croatia · Mensah 8 yellows · direct scorer · $10→$95)
~+850 · 2.7× anytime · cut-inside from RW or direct PK opener route
~+850
💎 #4 — Gordon first goal (~+1100 · confirmed LW starter · Rashford pressure = motivation · $10→$120)
~+1100 · 2.8× anytime · LW cut-inside or combination play
~+1100
🎯 Dart — Semenyo first goal (~+1800 · Man City · counter opener · $5 max · $5→$95)
~+1800 · $5 max · requires Ghana to score BEFORE England — very low probability
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Kane first goal ~+250 confirmed OddsChecker FD (June 23) · Kane anytime -185 confirmed CBS SportsLine FD · All other first goal prices estimated from ESPN FD anytime board with standard 2.7-3.3× first goal premium · England 17/18 opening scorer confirmed Racing Post · ⚠️ Rashford hamstring doubt — verify availability · Check FD live board for exact first goalscorer prices before placing · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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