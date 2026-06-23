England vs Ghana Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal Today World Cup Match

Bellingham scored the 47th-minute goal vs Croatia — running late into the box after England's second-half surge. CBS: "Bellingham successfully beat out Morgan Rogers for the No. 10 role in the Croatia game and there's little reason to think he won't continue to be Tuchel's pick after he scored a wonderful goal. The Real Madrid man carries substantial goal threat and is also an important part of the apparatus that feeds Kane." Yahoo confirmed: Jude Bellingham is poised to earn his 50th England cap tonight. Milestone moments on the world's biggest stage — Bellingham's history of delivering on special occasions makes this a compelling first-goal scenario. The return math: $10 at +240 anytime → $34. $10 at +650 first goal → $75. 2.7× better payout for the same underlying belief.

Bellingham first goal at ~+650 is the primary value pick after Kane. He scored vs Croatia, earns his 50th cap tonight with maximum motivation. At 2.7× his anytime return, the first goal is the smarter entry. $10 at +650 returns $75.