England vs Ghana Prediction: Will Harry Kane Score 2+ Goals Today World Cup 2026 Best Bets

Will Harry Kane Score 2+ Goals vs Ghana? World Cup 2026 Props & Best Bet | FanDuel
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🏟️ TODAY 4:00 PM ET · GILLETTE STADIUM · FOXBOROUGH MA · FOX
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group L · Harry Kane Player Props · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
Will Harry Kane Score 2+ Goals vs Ghana?
Kane 2+ goals +300 · Anytime -150 · First goal +250 · Hat trick +1500 · Scored twice vs Croatia · 2+ goals in 20 of last season's matches · CBS Brandt Sutton explicit pick · Ghana conceded 10 goals in 360 mins
Tuesday June 23, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
Anytime FD
-150
$10→$16.67
2+ Goals FD
+300
$10→$40
First Goal FD
+250
$10→$35
Hat Trick FD
+1500
$10→$160
⭐ CBS BRANDT SUTTON EXPLICIT FD PICK · Kane 2+ Goals +300 · "Appealing price on a star coming off a two-goal performance"
CBS SportsLine Brandt Sutton (FD confirmed): "Kane is also priced at +300 to score two goals or more. This is an appealing price on a star who is coming off a two-goal performance against a better opponent last week." Betfair: "Two or more Kane goals has landed 20 TIMES this season in all competitions." Ghana allowed two goals to individual players twice in the 2022 World Cup. Kane needs goals now to stay in the Golden Boot race — today is the ideal opportunity.
⭐ 2+ goals +300 pays $40 for $10 · 2.4× better than anytime -150 · CBS explicit pick · Betfair 28% implied probability🏟️ England -475 · Ghana conceded 10 goals in 360 mins · 2+ goals hit 20× this season · PK taker📊 7 shots vs Croatia · xG 1.05 · 5 of 7 shots from set pieces · 9 goals last 5 apps · equal Gary Lineker WC record (10)
⚽ Why Kane 2+ Goals +300 Is the Pick
Kane was in strong positions throughout his match against Croatia, racking up seven total shots, including three on target. He is facing a significantly worse squad on Tuesday afternoon, so he should have no problem finding some strong spots early in this contest. Ghana allowed four shots on target against Panama and gave up eight shots on target against Mexico in a friendly leading up to the World Cup. In the 2022 World Cup, Ghana allowed two goals to South Korea's Gue-Sung Cho and also allowed two goals to Uruguay's Giorgian de Arrascaeta. At +300 — implying just 25% probability — the market underprices what Kane's form, role, and Ghana's defensive frailty suggest about his brace potential today.
📊 Harry Kane by the Numbers — The Case for 2+ Goals vs Ghana
2
Goals vs CRO
7
Shots vs CRO
1.05
xG vs CRO
9
Goals Last 5
20
2+ Goals Season
Kane is now equal with Gary Lineker at 10 England World Cup goals — surpassing the record with a single goal vs Ghana.xG of 1.05 against Croatia — the fourth-highest xG total at the World Cup so far, behind only Messi, Mbappe and Haaland.Five of his seven attempts in the opener came from set-piece situations — Rice corner delivery led directly to his header goal.Two or more Kane goals has landed 20 times this season in all competitions — Betfair are paying out over £200,000 if he scores 2+ today.
⭐ Primary Pick: Kane 2+ Goals +300
⭐ CBS BRANDT SUTTON EXPLICIT FD PICK · 2.4× ANYTIME RETURN · 20× THIS SEASON · GHANA 2-GOAL WC HISTORY
Kane to Score 2+ Goals · England vs Ghana
CBS SportsLine FD confirmed +300 · 2.4× better than anytime -150 · Betfair 28% implied probability · $10→$40
FanDuel
+300
$10→$40
CBS SportsLine Brandt Sutton (FD confirmed): "Kane is also priced at +300 to score two goals or more. This is an appealing price on a star who is coming off a two-goal performance against a better opponent last week. Kane was in strong positions throughout his match against Croatia, racking up seven total shots, including three on target." The return math: anytime at -150 pays $16.67. Two goals at +300 pays $40. Same player — 2.4× better return for one additional goal.Betfair: "Two or more Kane goals has landed 20 TIMES this season in all competitions. Can he make it 21 against Ghana? There's a 28% chance according to the odds." Ghana allowed two goals to South Korea's Gue-Sung Cho and also allowed two goals to Uruguay's Giorgian de Arrascaeta at the 2022 World Cup. The pattern: Ghana get punished by clinical strikers, and Kane is the most clinical at this World Cup.
🎯 The Two-Goal Script — Penalty + Set Piece Header
Kane's two goals against Croatia illustrated the blueprint: Goal 1 — a retaken penalty won by Madueke from a foul on the right; Goal 2 — a thumping header from a Declan Rice corner. Both routes are live today. Madueke starts again and runs directly at the yellow-card-prone Mensah (booked 8× in 26 Ligue 1 starts). Rice's corner delivery remains one of England's deadliest weapons. Ghana's new GK Asare (replacing injured Ati-Zigi) is an unknown in command of the box. As England's designated penalty taker and a primary target on set pieces, Kane has multiple avenues to score, with five of his seven attempts in the opener coming from set-piece situations.
Kane 2+ goals at +300 is the primary pick. Ghana's structural weakness against individual scorers, England's set-piece quality, the penalty route through Madueke vs Mensah, and Kane's historic brace rate (20 times this season) all point the same direction. At 25% implied probability for a player who hits this market 20 times in a season — the edge is real. $10 at +300 returns $40.
FOX FD -150 · CBS FD -185 · PK TAKER · 9 GOALS LAST 5 APPS · MOST RELIABLE KANE PROP
Kane Anytime Scorer
FOX FD -150 / CBS FD -185 · $10→$16.67 · safest but expensive · use 2+ goals for value
FOX FD
-150
CBS FD
-185
FOX Sports (FD confirmed): "Harry Kane is -150 to score against Ghana." CBS SportsLine (FD confirmed): "England's Harry Kane has the shortest soccer odds as an anytime goal scorer at -185." The range (-150 to -185) reflects different FD board snapshots. Anytime is the safest Kane prop — but the 2+ goals at +300 represents 2.0-2.4× better return for one additional goal from a player whose brace rate this season (20×) makes +300 the smarter entry point. $10 at -150 returns $16.67.
💎 FANDUEL +250 · SCORED FIRST VS CROATIA · PK OPENER ROUTE · 3.4× ANYTIME RETURN
Kane First Goalscorer
FD confirmed +250 · opened scoring vs Croatia (pen) · Madueke vs Mensah = early PK route · $10→$35
FanDuel
+250
OddsChecker (FD confirmed): Kane +250 first goal. Football Whispers: "Kane to score first at 11/4 (~+275), having opened the scoring against Croatia." The scenario: Madueke runs at Mensah early, wins a penalty in the first 20 minutes — Kane converts. England have opened the scoring in 17 of their last 18 games. At +250 (3.4× the anytime -150), first goal offers excellent value if you believe Kane scores early. $10 at +250 returns $35.
🎯 DART · FANDUEL +1500 · GOLDEN BOOT RACE · MESSI 5 GOALS · ASARE NEW GK · $5 MAX ONLY
Kane Hat Trick · $5 Dart Only
FD confirmed +1500 · Golden Boot chase · Betfair £200K+ payout if 2+ · $5 dart · $5→$80
FanDuel
+1500
OddsChecker (FD confirmed): Kane +1500 for a hat trick. "Kane is still in the Golden Boot race... Messi already has five goals, while Mbappe and Haaland have four each, meaning Kane probably needs a multi-goal game against Ghana to stay close before England's final group match against Panama." A hat trick requires England to dominate and Kane to be clinical all day against Ghana's new GK (Asare replacing injured Ati-Zigi). $5 maximum dart only. $5 at +1500 returns $80.
⚠️ The Bear Case — When Kane 2+ Goals Doesn't Cash
Ghana parks a deep bus for 90 minutes — Kane scores once via penalty or set piece but goals are spread across Bellingham, Gordon, Madueke. England win 2-0 with non-Kane scorers. The Win to Nil (FOX primary) scenario is the main risk to the brace.Ghana don't concede a penalty — if Mensah is disciplined and avoids fouling Madueke, Kane's primary first-goal route (retaken penalty vs Croatia) is eliminated. Open-play Kane goals require service from Bellingham and the wide players at the right moment.England rotates Kane early — if Tuchel leads comfortably by the 70th minute, he may rest the captain ahead of Panama. Substitution limits Kane's total shot opportunities significantly.
The 2+ goals bet requires England to be in attack mode for the full 90 AND Kane to be the primary scoring beneficiary. At +300 (25% implied), the market gives you a healthy premium for a genuine 25-28% probability event. This is a high-conviction dart — not a short-priced banker. Size it accordingly.
🏆 The Golden Boot Angle — Why Kane Needs Goals vs Ghana Specifically
OddsChecker: "Kane is +700 to win the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot... He trails Messi (5 goals), Mbappe (4) and Haaland (4), meaning Kane probably needs a multi-goal game against Ghana to stay close before England's final group match." A brace today brings Kane to 4 goals — level with Mbappe and Haaland, within striking distance of Messi.Betfair: "More than a dozen bettors won over £1,000 on the treble yesterday, with several more now hoping Kane bags a brace to land the four-fold — with one punter set to land £4,356 from a £10 stake. In total, Betfair will payout over £200,000 if he scores two or more."Football Whispers: Kane has "the chance to surpass Gary Lineker's England World Cup goals record should he find the net again against Ghana." Record-breaking on the world's biggest stage = maximum motivation.
Everything aligns: Kane needs goals (Golden Boot), record-breaking is available, Ghana are the ideal opponent, England are dominant. The motivation multiplies the statistical case for 2+ goals at +300.
📋 Kane Props Ranked · England vs Ghana · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
⭐ #1 — Kane 2+ Goals (CBS Sutton explicit FD pick · 20× this season · 2.4× anytime · $10→$40)
+300 · PRIMARY PICK · penalty + header is the script · Ghana 2-goal WC pattern confirmed
+300
💎 #2 — Kane First Goal (FD +250 · 3.4× anytime · opened scoring vs Croatia · Madueke PK route)
+250 · $10→$35 · England open scoring in 17/18 games · Kane the most likely opener
+250
⭐ #3 — Kane Anytime (FOX -150 / CBS -185 · safest prop · always use 2+ goals instead for value)
-150 to -185 · $10→$16.67 · safest but expensive · 2+ goals is the smarter entry at +300
-150
🎯 Dart — Kane Hat Trick (FD +1500 · Golden Boot chase · $5 max → $80)
+1500 · $5 only · requires England dominance + Kane clinical for full 90
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Kane 2+ goals +300 confirmed CBS SportsLine (Brandt Sutton FD June 23) · Kane anytime -150 confirmed FOX Sports FD · Kane anytime -185 confirmed CBS SportsLine FD · Kane first goal +250 confirmed OddsChecker FD · Kane hat trick +1500 confirmed OddsChecker FD · 2+ goals landed 20× this season confirmed Betfair · 28% implied probability confirmed Betfair · 7 shots / xG 1.05 vs Croatia confirmed Football Whispers / SportsHandle · Check FD live board for current prices · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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