England vs Ghana Prediction: Will Harry Kane Score 2+ Goals Today World Cup 2026 Best Bets

⭐ CBS BRANDT SUTTON EXPLICIT FD PICK · 2.4× ANYTIME RETURN · 20× THIS SEASON · GHANA 2-GOAL WC HISTORY Kane to Score 2+ Goals · England vs Ghana CBS SportsLine FD confirmed +300 · 2.4× better than anytime -150 · Betfair 28% implied probability · $10→$40 FanDuel +300 $10→$40

CBS SportsLine Brandt Sutton (FD confirmed): "Kane is also priced at +300 to score two goals or more. This is an appealing price on a star who is coming off a two-goal performance against a better opponent last week. Kane was in strong positions throughout his match against Croatia, racking up seven total shots, including three on target." The return math: anytime at -150 pays $16.67. Two goals at +300 pays $40. Same player — 2.4× better return for one additional goal. Betfair: "Two or more Kane goals has landed 20 TIMES this season in all competitions. Can he make it 21 against Ghana? There's a 28% chance according to the odds." Ghana allowed two goals to South Korea's Gue-Sung Cho and also allowed two goals to Uruguay's Giorgian de Arrascaeta at the 2022 World Cup. The pattern: Ghana get punished by clinical strikers, and Kane is the most clinical at this World Cup.