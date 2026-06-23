Colombia vs. Congo World Cup Prediction Today: Picks, Best Bets and Props (June 23)

Colombia vs. Congo Picks in Summary

Colombia Over 1.5 Goals (-120)

Luis Díaz Anytime Goalscorer (+180)

The 2026 World Cup group stage continues today.

At 10 p.m. ET, Colombia squares off with DR Congo.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: Congo vs Colombia

Colombia opened with an impressive 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan and currently sits atop Group K. DR Congo earned a valuable draw against Portugal, but repeating that defensive performance against another talented attacking side will be difficult.

While Congo are a solid team and impressed against Portugal, I think them keeping a clean sheet in that match says more about how off Portugal was. Colombia has some high-end talent, and I like these -120 odds on them to score at least twice today.

Luis Díaz scored in Colombia's opener and remains the team's most dangerous attacking threat.

His pace and ability to isolate defenders out wide make him a difficult matchup for a DR Congo side likely to spend long stretches without possession.

Diaz had an impressive club campaign at Bayern Munich this year, scoring 15 times with 14 assists. He's more of a focal point with Colombia than he is with a loaded Bayern team, and there's also a chance he's on penalties.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay and Australia. Their last group match comes versus Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.