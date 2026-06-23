England vs Ghana Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds World Cup 2026 Group L

📊 The Structural Case — Why Every England Forward Has Value vs Ghana

Ghana conceded 10 goals in a recent 360-minute stretch and allowed two goals to individual players twice in the 2022 World Cup. Their defensive structure under heavy possession pressure collapses progressively through the 90 minutes. England generated 3.21 xG and scored four goals against Croatia. Their xG in the opener was the highest of any team at the tournament. Against Ghana (ranked 65th), the volume of chances will be even greater. England had 8 corners vs Croatia — Rice/Anderson set-piece delivery creates danger on every dead ball. With 5 substitutes allowed, England's bench depth (Saka, Rashford, Rogers, Watkins, Toney) means multiple players will enter and could score. RotoWire projects 3+ England goals — at least 3 different players could score. Ghana's primary scorer threat: Antoine Semenyo (Man City) — Bleacher Report notes "as long as England contains Semenyo's attacking output, it will be less susceptible to conceding." BTS Yes +140 is the better market to express Semenyo's goal threat than his individual anytime price.

RotoWire: "This projects as a 3-0 type afternoon against a Ghana side that sits a clear level below, and the value lives in the goals and the margin, not the moneyline." Every England attacker benefits from Ghana's inability to keep the ball — sustained pressure generates multiple scoring opportunities across the lineup.