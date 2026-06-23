England vs Ghana Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds World Cup 2026 Group L

England vs Ghana Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Group L | FanDuel
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🏟️ TODAY 4:00 PM ET · GILLETTE STADIUM · FOXBOROUGH MA · FOX
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group L · Matchday 2 · Anytime Goalscorer Market · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
England vs Ghana: Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets
Kane -185 · Bellingham ~+240 · Madueke ~+310 · Gordon ~+390 · Saka (bench) +600 · Rashford (bench) +600 · Semenyo (GHA) +600 · Watkins +700 · Full board
Tuesday June 23, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🏴
England ML
-475
England -1.5
-166
Over 2.5
-178
🇬🇭
Ghana ML
+1300
📊 Why the England Anytime Board Offers Structural Value — Ghana's Defensive Fragility
RotoWire: "England are built around captain Harry Kane, who leads the line and takes the penalties, with Jude Bellingham, Marcus Rashford and Noni Madueke in the band behind him and Declan Rice anchoring midfield." WhoScored rates Kane at over 57% to score in this fixture — the highest individual probability at this match. Ghana conceded 10 goals across a recent 360-minute stretch. With Kane (-185), Bellingham (+240), Madueke (+310) and Gordon (+390) all starting, plus Saka, Rashford, Watkins and Toney on the bench, the scorer board has depth at every price level.
⭐ Bellingham ~+240 · primary value pick · scored vs Croatia · 50th cap motivation · late runs into box💎 Saka +600 (bench) · Rashford +600 (bench) · scored/assisted 4th goal vs Croatia · impact subs🐐 Kane anytime -185 · safest pick · RotoWire "safest scorer" · prefer 2+ goals +300 for value
⚽ Why This Anytime Board Has Value at Multiple Price Levels
CBS: "Three of those goals were scored while Anthony Gordon supplied virtually nothing down the left wing. Marcus Rashford was substituted on in Gordon's place and quickly bagged the fourth goal, leading to speculation that Rashford may play from the outset. Bellingham successfully beat out Morgan Rogers for the No. 10 role in the Croatia game and there's little reason to think he won't continue to be Tuchel's pick after he scored a wonderful goal. The Real Madrid man carries substantial goal threat and is also an important part of the apparatus that feeds Kane." The anytime board for this match has multiple legitimate value plays at plus odds — starting with Bellingham at ~+240 all the way through to bench options Saka and Rashford at +600.
📊 The Structural Case — Why Every England Forward Has Value vs Ghana
Ghana conceded 10 goals in a recent 360-minute stretch and allowed two goals to individual players twice in the 2022 World Cup. Their defensive structure under heavy possession pressure collapses progressively through the 90 minutes.England generated 3.21 xG and scored four goals against Croatia. Their xG in the opener was the highest of any team at the tournament. Against Ghana (ranked 65th), the volume of chances will be even greater. England had 8 corners vs Croatia — Rice/Anderson set-piece delivery creates danger on every dead ball.With 5 substitutes allowed, England's bench depth (Saka, Rashford, Rogers, Watkins, Toney) means multiple players will enter and could score. RotoWire projects 3+ England goals — at least 3 different players could score.Ghana's primary scorer threat: Antoine Semenyo (Man City) — Bleacher Report notes "as long as England contains Semenyo's attacking output, it will be less susceptible to conceding." BTS Yes +140 is the better market to express Semenyo's goal threat than his individual anytime price.
RotoWire: "This projects as a 3-0 type afternoon against a Ghana side that sits a clear level below, and the value lives in the goals and the margin, not the moneyline." Every England attacker benefits from Ghana's inability to keep the ball — sustained pressure generates multiple scoring opportunities across the lineup.
⭐ Primary Value Pick: Bellingham ~+240
⭐ ESPN FD BOARD ~+240 · SCORED CROATIA (47') · 50TH CAP TONIGHT · "IMPOSSIBLE TO MARK" · CBS EXPLICIT
Jude Bellingham · AM · Real Madrid
ESPN FD board ~+240 anytime · scored Croatia (47') · 50th England cap tonight · confirmed starter · $10→$34
Anytime FD
~+240
$10→$34
CBS: "Bellingham successfully beat out Morgan Rogers for the No. 10 role in the Croatia game and there's little reason to think he won't continue to be Tuchel's pick after he scored a wonderful goal. The Real Madrid man carries substantial goal threat and is also an important part of the apparatus that feeds Kane." BettorsInsider: "His late runs into the box, press-resistant ball retention, and ability to switch between deep playmaker and box-to-box threat make him nearly impossible to pick up in a man-marking scheme." Scored the 47th-minute goal vs Croatia.Yahoo confirmed: Jude Bellingham is poised to earn his 50th England cap tonight. Milestone moments on the world's biggest stage — Bellingham's drive to perform on special occasions is well-documented from his Real Madrid career. Ghana's midfield cannot track his late runs from deep. At ~+240, this is the best confirmed-starter value on the England board behind the expensive Kane -185. $10 returns $34.
Bellingham at ~+240 is the primary value pick. He scored vs Croatia (47'), earns his 50th cap with maximum motivation, and is described by CBS as carrying "substantial goal threat." Ghana's compact midfield will be stretched tracking him alongside Kane, Madueke and Gordon. At +240 — significantly better than Kane's -185 — this is where the value lies on the confirmed-starters board. $10 at +240 returns $34.
🐐 CBS FD -185 · FOX FD -150 · ROTOWIRE "SAFEST SCORER" · 57% PROBABILITY · PK TAKER
Harry Kane · ST · Bayern Munich · Captain
CBS FD -185 / FOX FD -150 · most reliable scorer · note: Kane 2+ goals +300 is much better value · $10→$15.41
CBS FD
-185
FOX FD
-150
RotoWire: "At -155 [Kane] is hardly a bargain, but he is the safest scorer on the board in a game England should control from the first whistle." WhoScored: Kane "carries the highest scoring probability in the squad and is rated at over 57% to score in this fixture." CBS: "Kane also takes care of England's penalty duties, as we saw in the opener against Croatia."The key note: CBS Brandt Sutton explicitly recommends Kane 2+ goals (+300) over Kane anytime (-185). "This is an appealing price on a star who is coming off a two-goal performance against a better opponent." If you're backing Kane, the 2+ goals at +300 gives 2.4× better return for one additional goal from a player with 20 braces this season. Use anytime -185 only as the safety component of a parlay.
Kane at -185 is the safest play — but at $18.50 to win $10, you're paying a large premium for reliability. The smarter Kane standalone bet is 2+ goals at +300 ($10 → $40). Use anytime -185 only if paired with Bellingham or Madueke in a parlay, or as part of an acca. $10 at -185 returns $15.41.
💎 ESPN FD ~+310 · WON PK vs CROATIA · DIRECT RW · MADUEKE vs MENSAH (8 YELLOWS) · STARTS
Noni Madueke · RW · Arsenal
ESPN FD ~+310 anytime · confirmed RW starter (Saka bench) · won early PK vs Croatia · $10→$41
Anytime FD
~+310
Racing Post: "Madueke can put Ghana left-back Gideon Mensah under pressure — the Auxerre man was booked eight times in 26 Ligue 1 starts and committed an average of 1.4 fouls per 90 minutes." Madueke won the early penalty against Croatia that led to Kane's first goal. His direct running from RW is England's primary attacking weapon on the right side — if he wins another penalty OR cuts inside and shoots, he has a realistic scoring route at +310.
Madueke at ~+310 is the confirmed-starter value play. His goal threat comes from cutting inside from the right and from second-phase opportunities. $10 at +310 returns $41.
💎 Bench Value: Saka +600 · Rashford +600
💎 ESPN FD +600 · TUCHEL "READY TO GO" · ASSISTED RASHFORD GOAL vs CROATIA · BENCH ~60'
ESPN FD board: Saka +600 anytime. Sports Mole confirmed: "Saka came off the bench to set up fellow substitute Rashford against Croatia." Tuchel confirmed: "He feels no more pain. He was able to do both our training sessions the last two days on the highest level, so he's ready to go." Saka enters ~60 minutes with Ghana fatigued and immediately creates danger. At +600, a Saka bench goal pays $70 for a $10 investment.
Saka at +600 is the primary bench value pick. He enters later in the game with Ghana tiring, creates danger immediately upon entering, and his assist vs Croatia proved his instant impact from the bench. $10 at +600 returns $70.
💎 ESPN FD +600 · SCORED CROATIA (85') OFF BENCH · ⚠️ HAMSTRING DOUBT · VERIFY AT KICKOFF
Marcus Rashford · LW (bench/doubt) · Man Utd
ESPN FD +600 · ⚠️ hamstring · scored Croatia (85') off bench · $10→$70 · only if confirmed available
Anytime FD
+600
ESPN FD board: Rashford +600. He scored England's fourth goal against Croatia from the bench in the 85th minute — set up by Saka. Oddschecker: "Marcus Rashford has been struggling with hamstring tightness and is a doubt." If he plays 30+ minutes off the bench against a tiring Ghana defence, his pace and directness creates goalscoring opportunities. At +600 — same price as Saka — Rashford's slightly more injury-uncertain status is the only caveat. Verify availability at kickoff. $10 at +600 returns $70.
🎯 ~+600 · BLEACHER REPORT "MOST DANGEROUS PLAYER" · MAN CITY · COUNTER-ATTACK THREAT · GHA STARTER
Antoine Semenyo · LW · Man City · Ghana
Oddschecker ~+600 (6/1) · confirmed Ghana starter · BTS Yes +140 is the better market · $10→$70
Anytime FD
~+600
Bleacher Report: "Antoine Semenyo is the most dangerous player on the Ghana roster. He and the England defense are more than familiar with each other from his time in the English Premier League with Bournemouth and now Manchester City." His route to scoring: win the ball in transition, beat James or O'Reilly down the left flank, and finish. BTS Yes +140 is the better market to express this thesis at +140 vs +600 anytime. $5 dart only on Semenyo's individual scorer prop. $10 at +600 returns $70.
ESPN FD confirmed · enter if Kane rested · clinical finishers · $5 darts only
Anytime FD
+700
Tips.GG: "Harry Kane leads as the favorite anytime goalscorer, with Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins close behind at nearly identical odds. This reflects England's attacking depth and Ghana's defensive vulnerability." Both are clinical finishers from the bench. If England lead 2-0 by the 60th minute and Tuchel rests Kane, either Watkins or Toney enters as the striker with immediate goal threat. $5 darts only at +700 — $5 at +700 returns $40.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel Sportsbook
Player · Team · Role
Anytime FD
2+ Goals
⭐ Bellingham · ENG AM · SCORED CROATIA · 50TH CAP · "IMPOSSIBLE TO MARK" · PRIMARY VALUE
ESPN FD ~+240 · confirmed starter · $10→$34 · best confirmed-starter value on board
~+240
~+600
🐐 Kane · ENG ST · SAFEST PICK · 57% PROBABILITY · PK TAKER · USE 2+ GOALS INSTEAD
CBS FD -185 / FOX FD -150 · $10→$15.41 · prefer 2+ goals +300 for standalone value
-185
+300
💎 Madueke · ENG RW · STARTS · WON PK CROATIA · vs MENSAH 8 YELLOWS · $10→$41
ESPN FD ~+310 · direct running at Mensah · PK or cut-inside route
~+310
~+900
Gordon · ENG LW · confirmed starter · pace from left · Rashford pressure for place
ESPN FD ~+390 · confirmed starter · $10→$49
~+390
~+1100
💎 Saka · ENG RW (bench) · Achilles managed · enters ~60' · assisted Rashford goal vs Croatia
ESPN FD +600 · $10→$70 · bench but Tuchel: "ready to go" · 30+ mins likely
+600
+1900
💎 Rashford · ENG LW (bench/doubt) · scored Croatia (85') · ⚠️ hamstring · verify before betting
ESPN FD +600 · $10→$70 · only if confirmed available at kickoff
+600
+1900
🇬🇭 Semenyo · GHA LW · Man City · "most dangerous Ghana player" · counter threat
Oddschecker ~+600 · BTS Yes +140 is the better market for this angle
~+600
~+1800
🎯 Watkins · ENG ST (bench) · enters if Kane rested · $5 dart only
ESPN FD +700 · $5 dart → $40
+700
+2200
🎯 Toney · ENG ST (bench) · enters if Kane rested · aerial threat · $5 dart
ESPN FD +700 · $5 dart → $40
+700
+2200
Kane -185 confirmed CBS FD · Kane -150 confirmed FOX FD · Kane 2+ +300 confirmed CBS FD · Full anytime board structure confirmed ESPN FD live board (England vs Ghana) · Bellingham ~+240, Madueke ~+310, Gordon ~+390, Saka/Rashford +600, Watkins/Toney +700 all confirmed ESPN FD · Semenyo ~+600 confirmed Oddschecker · Check FD live board for exact current prices · Must be 21+
📋 Anytime Goalscorer Best Bets Ranked · England vs Ghana · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
⭐ #1 — Bellingham anytime (~+240 · scored Croatia · 50th cap · impossible to mark · best starter value)
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Kane anytime -185 confirmed CBS SportsLine FD · Kane -150 confirmed FOX Sports FD · Kane 2+ +300 confirmed CBS FD · Bellingham ~+240 / Madueke ~+310 / Gordon ~+390 / Saka +600 / Rashford +600 / Watkins +700 / Toney +700 confirmed ESPN FD live board · Semenyo ~+600 confirmed Oddschecker · ⚠️ Rashford hamstring doubt — verify availability at kickoff · Check FD live board for exact current prices · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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