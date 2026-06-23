England vs Ghana Confirmed Lineups & Formations: Predictions for World Cup 2026 Group L

🇬🇭 Ghana Key Notes — Partey Returns, GK Change, Semenyo vs Spence

⚠️ GK uncertainty: Ati-Zigi taken off HT vs Panama. Goal.com: "substitute Benjamin Asare picked up a late knock in stoppage time — the medical staff is working around the clock to assess both shot-stoppers." Asare expected to start. An unknown goalkeeper against England's set-piece quality (Rice corners → Kane headers) marginally enhances England's dead-ball threat. ✅ Thomas Partey returns — Villarreal midfielder missed Panama opener after being denied entry into Canada due to pending UK legal case (which he denies). Cleared to be in the USA. SI: "Thomas Partey is expected to make his first start of this World Cup on Tuesday. The former Arsenal midfielder will likely replace Elisha Owusu, partnering Ghana's match-winner last time out, Caleb Yirenkyi." Partey's return significantly boosts Ghana's midfield control and physicality. 🚨 Semenyo (#11, Man City) vs Spence (#25, Tottenham LB) — the key tactical mismatch. Spence, normally a right-back, starts at LB. Semenyo, described by Bleacher Report as "the most dangerous player on the Ghana roster," will target England's left side throughout. This is Ghana's primary counter-attack route and directly enhances Semenyo ~+600 anytime and the BTS Yes case. Mensah (#14, LB, Auxerre) vs Madueke — Racing Post: "Mensah was booked eight times in 26 Ligue 1 starts and committed 1.4 fouls per 90 minutes." Madueke won the penalty vs Croatia from this exact right-channel matchup. If Mensah fouls Madueke early, Kane converts = England open scoring and Kane breaks Lineker's record simultaneously. The most consequential individual battle of the match.

England Football stat: "Ghana's Jordan Ayew made the most high-intensity pressures of any striker on MD1 of the 2026 World Cup (69)." Ghana's plan — press high, sit compact, and spring Semenyo on the counter — is built around their Man City forward finding space behind England's LB. Spence at LB is the variable that makes this viable.