Panama vs Croatia Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal Tonight World Cup Match

gambling911 confirmed first goal board: Musa +420 (vs +130 anytime = 3.2×) · Perišić +600 · Modrić +850 · Baturina +850 · Waterman +900. FOX Sports (FD confirmed): "Martin Baturina is +135 to score against Panama. Petar Musa should again be dangerous. He's likely to have a say in a goal here." Both Musa and Baturina scored in the first half vs England — establishing them as the most likely first goal scorers tonight. First goal pays 3× the anytime on every pick.

🎯 Why the First Goal Market Is Tonight's Best Value

gambling911 confirmed the full first goal board for Panama vs Croatia: Musa +420 (vs +130 anytime), Perišić +600 (vs +190 anytime = 3.2×), Modrić +850, Baturina +850, Waterman +900. FOX Sports (FD confirmed): "Both teams took nothing away from their openers, but Croatia looked more dangerous than I expected against the Three Lions, and Petar Musa should again be dangerous. He's likely to have a say in a goal here." Both Musa and Baturina scored in the first half vs England — in a must-win situation tonight, Croatia will press urgently from minute one. The first goal market pays 3× the anytime for the same underlying thesis.

📊 The Return Math — First Goal vs Anytime · Why Every Croatia Pick Is Better as First Goal Musa +140→+420 3.0× return Baturina +135→~+420 3.2× return Kramarić +170→~+550 3.2× return Perišić +190→+600 3.2× return Waterman +270→+900 3.3× return gambling911 confirmed full first goal board: Musa +420 · Perišić +600 · Modrić +850 · Baturina +850 · Waterman +900 · Kovacic +1500 · Rodriguez +2000. Both Musa and Baturina scored in the FIRST HALF vs England — establishing them as the highest-probability first scorers in this Croatia lineup. That history directly informs tonight's first goal probability. The underlying thesis is identical to anytime — Croatia score, Musa or Baturina or Kramarić convert. First goal pays 3× more for specifying which one scores first.

⭐ Primary Pick: Musa First Goalscorer ~+420

⭐ GAMBLING911 +420 FIRST GOAL CONFIRMED · 3.0× ANYTIME · SCORED ENGLAND (44') · FOX "DANGEROUS AGAIN" Petar Musa · ST · FC Dallas · First Goalscorer gambling911 confirmed +420 · vs anytime +140 · 3.0× premium · scored England (44') · $10→$52 First Goal FD ~+420 $10→$52 Anytime ~+140 gambling911 (June 23): "Petar Musa +420 to score the first goal of this match. He pays $130 on a $100 bet to score at any point during this match. Musa scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 4-2 loss versus England." FOX Sports (FD confirmed): "Petar Musa, who scored just before halftime in that game, should again be dangerous. He's likely to have a say in a goal here." The return math: $10 at +140 anytime returns $24. $10 at +420 first goal returns $52. Sports Interaction (FD confirmed): "Musa is also +140 to score an anytime goal in his second straight World Cup contest. Musa, who already has 12 goals with FC Dallas in MLS this season, could be set up for a big tournament." His movement off Panama's CB, with Baturina and Perišić creating service from wide, replicates the exact pattern that produced his England equaliser at 44'. Croatia's urgent early pressing of a nervous Panama side — in Modrić's 200th cap must-win atmosphere — creates the first opening, and Musa converts. $10 at +420 returns $52. 🎯 Why Musa First Goal ~+420 Is the Primary Pick Musa scored Croatia's first goal against England in the 44th minute — right before halftime. In tonight's must-win context, Croatia will press urgently from minute one with the opening goal being their priority. At +420, you get $52 for every $10 staked vs just $24 for the same player on anytime +140. FOX explicitly says "he's likely to have a say in a goal here" — the first goal market turbocharges that belief to a 3× better return. The risk: if Baturina opens the scoring instead (a live co-equal scenario), the Musa first goal doesn't cash. Pair both as a two-pronged first goal play covering Croatia's two most likely opening scorers. Musa first goal ~+420 is the primary pick. gambling911 confirmed. FOX Sports explicitly backs him to score. $10 at +420 returns $52 — 2.2× better than the same player via anytime +140.

Bet Musa First Goal ~+420 at FanDuel Sportsbook · 7:00 PM ET

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💎 ~+420 FIRST GOAL · FOX FD +135 ANYTIME · 3.2× RETURN · SCORED ENG FIRST HALF · CO-PRIMARY Martin Baturina · RW/AM · Como · First Goalscorer ~+420 first goal est. · FOX FD anytime +135 · scored ENG first half · check FD live board · $10→$52 First Goal (est.) ~+420 Anytime +135 FOX Sports (FD confirmed): "Martin Baturina is +135 to score against Panama." PrizePicks: "Baturina was a bright spot for Croatia in the loss to England, scoring 1 of the team's 2 goals while being one of just four players to create a chance. Baturina had 32 passes vs England and could benefit from more possession vs Panama. On a team with plenty of experience, Baturina is only 23 years old." gambling911 lists Baturina at +850 first goal on their board (where his anytime is +280) — adjusting for the FOX FD anytime of +135, the FD first goal estimate is ~+420-+430. Check FD live board for exact price. Baturina first goal at ~+420 (estimated FD) is the co-primary pick. FOX explicitly names him at anytime +135, he scored in the first half vs England, and will see more of the ball vs Panama. Pair with Musa first goal for a two-pronged first goal Croatia play. $10 at +420 returns $52. Baturina first goal at ~+420 (estimated FD) is the co-primary pick. FOX explicitly names him at anytime +135, he scored in the first half vs England, and will see more of the ball vs Panama. Pair with Musa first goal for a two-pronged first goal Croatia play. $10 at +420 returns $52.

💎 ~+550 FIRST GOAL · SI FD +170 ANYTIME · 36 INTL GOALS · PK FIRST GOAL ROUTE · 3.2× RETURN Andrej Kramarić · ST/FW · First Goalscorer ~+550 first goal est. · SI FD anytime +170 · 36 intl goals · PK taker · primary if starts over Musa · $10→$65 First Goal (est.) ~+550 Sports Interaction (FD confirmed): "Andrej Kramaric is +170 to score an anytime goal." Applying the standard 3.2× first goal premium: estimated FD first goal ~+550. Shekicks explicit: "Kramarić Anytime Scorer — Croatia's most prolific recent scorer with seven goals across their last run of internationals." 36 international goals from 116 caps. PK taker alongside Modrić. If Croatia earn an early penalty, Kramarić converts as first scorer — a clean first goal pathway at +550. $10 at +550 returns $65. Kramarić at ~+550 first goal is the value pick if he starts over Musa. The PK route is the cleanest first goal scenario. Confirm the lineup (~6 PM ET) before choosing between Musa (+420) and Kramarić (+550). $10 at +550 returns $65. Kramarić at ~+550 first goal is the value pick if he starts over Musa. The PK route is the cleanest first goal scenario. Confirm the lineup (~6 PM ET) before choosing between Musa (+420) and Kramarić (+550). $10 at +550 returns $65.

💎 GAMBLING911 +600 FIRST GOAL · 12 WC CONTRIBUTIONS · 3.2× ANYTIME · LW DRIVING RUN Ivan Perišić · LW · Fenerbahce · First Goalscorer gambling911 confirmed +600 · anytime ~+190 · 3.2× return · WC record-holder · $10→$70 First Goal FD ~+600 gambling911 confirms Perišić at +600 first goal. PrizePicks: "Perišić has become only the second player ever to register an assist in four different World Cup tournaments. It was also his 12th goal contribution for Croatia at the World Cup — more than any other player in the nation's history." His set-piece delivery (2/game) and direct LW running create direct scoring chances. At +600, if Perišić drives inside from the left and opens the scoring — a pattern from his career — $10 returns $70. The 3.2× premium over his ~+190 anytime is the value engine. $10 at +600 returns $70.

🎯 GAMBLING911 +900 FIRST GOAL · PANAMA COUNTER THREAT · CROATIA DEFENCE SHAKY · $5 DART ONLY Cecilio Waterman · ST · Panama · First Goalscorer gambling911 confirmed +900 · requires Panama to score BEFORE Croatia · $5 dart only · $5→$50 First Goal FD ~+900 gambling911 confirms Waterman at +900 first goal. His scenario: Panama counter-attack in the first 20 minutes — Waterman receives in space behind Croatia's full-backs and finishes. RotoWire: "Panama's clearest route to a goal is their pace in transition, with Cecilio Waterman and Jose Luis Rodriguez attacking the space behind Croatia's full-backs. Gvardiol and the Croatian defense looked shaky against England." CBS predicted scoreline: Panama 1-2 Croatia — meaning Waterman scoring first is possible in the CBS framework. $5 dart only. $5 at +900 returns $50.

🏆 GAMBLING911 +850 FIRST GOAL · 200TH CAP · FK PRIMARY · ONE OF THE GREAT WC MOMENTS · $5 DART Luka Modrić · CM · First Goalscorer · 200th Cap gambling911 confirmed +850 first goal · 3.0× anytime · direct FK route · milestone · $5 dart → $47.50 First Goal FD ~+850 gambling911 confirms Modrić at +850 first goal. Racing Post: "Modric, 40, lasted an hour against the Three Lions and probably won't get much more pitch time than that against Panama. He has to be managed. But he can still pull strings like few others and with the pressure ramped up, expect him and his side to deliver." As the FK primary taker, if Croatia earn an early dangerous free kick, Modrić curling the first goal of the night on his 200th cap would be one of the great World Cup moments. $5 maximum. $5 at +850 returns $47.50.

📋 Full First Goalscorer Board — FanDuel Sportsbook

Player · Team · Role First Goal FD Anytime FD ⭐ Musa · CRO ST · PRIMARY · GAMBLING911 +420 · 3.0× ANYTIME · SCORED ENG (44') · "DANGEROUS AGAIN" gambling911 confirmed +420 · $10→$52 · primary · scored Croatia's first goal vs England first half ~+420 ~+140 💎 Baturina · CRO RW/AM · FOX FD +135 ANYTIME · ~+420 FIRST GOAL EST. · SCORED ENG FH · CO-PRIMARY ~+420 est. · $10→$52 · FOX Sports FD explicit pick · check FD live board for exact price ~+420 +135 💎 Kramarić · CRO ST · ~+550 FIRST GOAL · SI FD +170 ANYTIME · 36 INTL GOALS · PK TAKER · IF STARTS ~+550 est. · $10→$65 · primary instead of Musa if confirmed starting ST (~6PM ET) ~+550 ~+170 💎 Perišić · CRO LW · GAMBLING911 +600 · 12 WC CONTRIBUTIONS · 3.2× ANYTIME · LW DRIVE +600 confirmed · $10→$70 · LW direct run or back-post · WC all-time record-holder ~+600 ~+190 🏆 Modrić · CRO CM · GAMBLING911 +850 · 200TH CAP · FK PRIMARY · MILESTONE DART · $5 MAX +850 confirmed · $5 dart → $47.50 · direct FK first goal on 200th cap ~+850 ~+280 🎯 Waterman · PAN ST · GAMBLING911 +900 · COUNTER-ATTACK OPENER · CROATIA DEFENCE SHAKY · $5 +900 confirmed · $5 dart → $50 · requires Panama to score BEFORE Croatia ~+900 ~+270 🎯 Rodriguez · PAN W/F · GAMBLING911 +2000 · EXTREME DART · $2 MAX ONLY +2000 confirmed · $2 dart → $42 · Panama second counter weapon ~+2000 ~+650

First goal: Musa +420 / Perišić +600 / Modrić +850 / Baturina +850 / Waterman +900 / Kovacic +1500 / Rodriguez +2000 confirmed gambling911 live board (June 23) · Baturina FD first goal ~+420 and Kramarić ~+550 estimated from FOX/SI FD anytime prices × 3.2× standard first goal premium · Check FD live board for exact first goalscorer prices · Lineup confirmed ~6PM ET determines Musa vs Kramarić · Must be 21+

📋 First Goalscorer Best Bets Ranked · Panama vs Croatia · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook ⭐ #1 — Musa first goal (~+420 · gambling911 confirmed · 3.0× anytime · scored ENG (44') · $10→$52) Primary pick · FOX "dangerous again" · scored Croatia's first goal vs England ~+420 💎 #2 — Baturina first goal (~+420 · FOX FD explicit scorer · 3.2× anytime · scored ENG FH · co-primary) ~+420 est. · $10→$52 · pair with Musa for full Croatia first-scorer coverage ~+420 💎 #3 — Kramarić first goal (~+550 · 36 intl goals · PK first goal route · primary if starts over Musa) ~+550 est. · $10→$65 · confirm lineup before placing ~+550 💎 #4 — Perišić first goal (gambling911 +600 · 12 WC contributions · 3.2× anytime · $10→$70) +600 confirmed · LW first goal route · WC record-holder ~+600 🏆 Modrić first goal (gambling911 +850 · 200th cap · direct FK · $5 milestone dart · $5→$47.50) +850 · $5 max · FK curler on 200th cap = greatest WC moment of the night ~+850 🎯 Waterman first goal (gambling911 +900 · Panama counter-attack opener · $5 dart · $5→$50) +900 · $5 max · requires Panama to score BEFORE Croatia — low probability ~+900

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Group L · Panama vs Croatia · 7:00 PM ET · BMO Field Toronto Bet First Goalscorer — Panama vs Croatia Musa ~+420 · Baturina ~+420 · Kramarić ~+550 · Perišić ~+600 · Modrić ~+850 · Waterman ~+900

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · First goal: Musa +420 / Perišić +600 / Modrić +850 / Baturina +850 / Waterman +900 / Kovacic +1500 / Rodriguez +2000 confirmed gambling911 live board (June 23) · Baturina FD first goal ~+420 and Kramarić ~+550 estimated from FOX/SI FD anytime × 3.2× premium · Baturina +135 anytime confirmed FOX Sports FD · Musa +140 / Kramarić +170 anytime confirmed Sports Interaction FD · Check FD live board for exact first goalscorer prices · Confirmed lineup due ~6PM ET · Croatia -210 / Draw +330 / Panama +600 confirmed CBS SportsLine FD · Over 2.5 -148 confirmed CBS Martin Green FD primary pick · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly