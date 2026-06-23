Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 24
In one of the many exciting matchups on the MLB schedule today, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Minnesota Twins take the field at Target Field. In the column below, we have predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Texas Rangers at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez vs. Jacob deGrom
- Records: Marlins (42-39), Rangers (38-42)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -120
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 50.77%
- Marlins Win Probability: 49.23%
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Chicago Cubs at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean vs. Javier Assad
- Records: Mets (34-45), Cubs (42-37)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -120
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 51.97%
- Cubs Win Probability: 48.03%
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Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Murphy vs. Tanner Bibee
- Records: White Sox (41-38), Guardians (42-39)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -112
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 54.87%
- Guardians Win Probability: 45.13%
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Boston Red Sox at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Ranger Suarez
- Records: Rockies (32-49), Red Sox (32-46)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -168
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 61.56%
- Rockies Win Probability: 38.44%
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Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ABTV and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Trey Gibson
- Records: Angels (34-48), Orioles (38-44)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -116
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
- Angels Win Probability: 58.63%
- Orioles Win Probability: 41.37%
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Seattle Mariners at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft vs. Bryan Woo
- Records: Pirates (39-40), Mariners (41-39)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -116
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 55.10%
- Mariners Win Probability: 44.90%
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New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and Amazon Prime Video
- Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Ryan Weathers
- Records: Tigers (34-45), Yankees (47-31)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -134
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 53.21%
- Yankees Win Probability: 46.79%
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Kansas City Royals at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Griffin Jax vs. Noah Cameron
- Records: Rays (43-33), Royals (34-46)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -142
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 55.98%
- Royals Win Probability: 44.02%
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Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Carson Palmquist vs. Aaron Nola
- Records: Nationals (41-39), Phillies (43-36)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -126
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 53.77%
- Nationals Win Probability: 46.23%
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Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage vs. Mike Burrows
- Records: Blue Jays (39-40), Astros (38-43)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -142
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 53.30%
- Astros Win Probability: 46.70%
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Chicago Cubs at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: WPIX and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea vs. Shota Imanaga
- Records: Mets (34-45), Cubs (42-37)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -108
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 50.69%
- Mets Win Probability: 49.31%
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Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Rhett Lowder vs. Shane Drohan
- Records: Reds (37-41), Brewers (48-29)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -138
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 62.00%
- Reds Win Probability: 38.00%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Shohei Ohtani
- Records: Twins (38-43), Dodgers (51-29)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -164
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 55.02%
- Twins Win Probability: 44.98%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Mitch Bratt
- Records: Cardinals (42-35), Diamondbacks (40-39)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -116
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 57.48%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 42.52%
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Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: JP Sears vs. Martín Pérez
- Records: Padres (41-37), Braves (48-30)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -118
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 59.27%
- Padres Win Probability: 40.73%
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Athletics at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Gage Jump
- Records: Giants (32-46), Athletics (38-41)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -116
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 51.53%
- Giants Win Probability: 48.47%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.