Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 24

In one of the many exciting matchups on the MLB schedule today, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Minnesota Twins take the field at Target Field. In the column below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Texas Rangers at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and RSN

MIAM and RSN Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez vs. Jacob deGrom

Eury Pérez vs. Jacob deGrom Records: Marlins (42-39), Rangers (38-42)

Marlins (42-39), Rangers (38-42) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 50.77%

50.77% Marlins Win Probability: 49.23%

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Chicago Cubs at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and MARQ

SNY and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean vs. Javier Assad

Nolan McLean vs. Javier Assad Records: Mets (34-45), Cubs (42-37)

Mets (34-45), Cubs (42-37) Mets Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 51.97%

51.97% Cubs Win Probability: 48.03%

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Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and CLEG

CHSN and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Chris Murphy vs. Tanner Bibee

Chris Murphy vs. Tanner Bibee Records: White Sox (41-38), Guardians (42-39)

White Sox (41-38), Guardians (42-39) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 White Sox Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 54.87%

54.87% Guardians Win Probability: 45.13%

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Boston Red Sox at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and NESN

COLR and NESN Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Ranger Suarez

Kyle Freeland vs. Ranger Suarez Records: Rockies (32-49), Red Sox (32-46)

Rockies (32-49), Red Sox (32-46) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 61.56%

61.56% Rockies Win Probability: 38.44%

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Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and MASN

ABTV and MASN Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Trey Gibson

José Soriano vs. Trey Gibson Records: Angels (34-48), Orioles (38-44)

Angels (34-48), Orioles (38-44) Angels Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Orioles Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 58.63%

58.63% Orioles Win Probability: 41.37%

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Seattle Mariners at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SEAM

SportsNet PT and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft vs. Bryan Woo

Braxton Ashcraft vs. Bryan Woo Records: Pirates (39-40), Mariners (41-39)

Pirates (39-40), Mariners (41-39) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Mariners Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 55.10%

55.10% Mariners Win Probability: 44.90%

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New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and Amazon Prime Video

DSN and Amazon Prime Video Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Ryan Weathers

Tarik Skubal vs. Ryan Weathers Records: Tigers (34-45), Yankees (47-31)

Tigers (34-45), Yankees (47-31) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Yankees Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 53.21%

53.21% Yankees Win Probability: 46.79%

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Kansas City Royals at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and ROYL

RAYS and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Griffin Jax vs. Noah Cameron

Griffin Jax vs. Noah Cameron Records: Rays (43-33), Royals (34-46)

Rays (43-33), Royals (34-46) Rays Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Royals Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 55.98%

55.98% Royals Win Probability: 44.02%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and NBCS-PH

NATS and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Carson Palmquist vs. Aaron Nola

Carson Palmquist vs. Aaron Nola Records: Nationals (41-39), Phillies (43-36)

Nationals (41-39), Phillies (43-36) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 53.77%

53.77% Nationals Win Probability: 46.23%

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Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and SCHN

SNET and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage vs. Mike Burrows

Trey Yesavage vs. Mike Burrows Records: Blue Jays (39-40), Astros (38-43)

Blue Jays (39-40), Astros (38-43) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Astros Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 53.30%

53.30% Astros Win Probability: 46.70%

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Chicago Cubs at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: WPIX and MARQ

WPIX and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea vs. Shota Imanaga

Sean Manaea vs. Shota Imanaga Records: Mets (34-45), Cubs (42-37)

Mets (34-45), Cubs (42-37) Mets Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 50.69%

50.69% Mets Win Probability: 49.31%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and BREW

CINR and BREW Probable Pitchers: Rhett Lowder vs. Shane Drohan

Rhett Lowder vs. Shane Drohan Records: Reds (37-41), Brewers (48-29)

Reds (37-41), Brewers (48-29) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Reds Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 62.00%

62.00% Reds Win Probability: 38.00%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and SportsNet LA

MNNT and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Shohei Ohtani

Joe Ryan vs. Shohei Ohtani Records: Twins (38-43), Dodgers (51-29)

Twins (38-43), Dodgers (51-29) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Twins Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 55.02%

55.02% Twins Win Probability: 44.98%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and ARID

CARD and ARID Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Mitch Bratt

Matthew Liberatore vs. Mitch Bratt Records: Cardinals (42-35), Diamondbacks (40-39)

Cardinals (42-35), Diamondbacks (40-39) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 57.48%

57.48% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 42.52%

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Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and BravesVsn

SDPA and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: JP Sears vs. Martín Pérez

JP Sears vs. Martín Pérez Records: Padres (41-37), Braves (48-30)

Padres (41-37), Braves (48-30) Braves Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Padres Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 59.27%

59.27% Padres Win Probability: 40.73%

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Athletics at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA

NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Gage Jump

Tyler Mahle vs. Gage Jump Records: Giants (32-46), Athletics (38-41)

Giants (32-46), Athletics (38-41) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Giants Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 51.53%

51.53% Giants Win Probability: 48.47%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.