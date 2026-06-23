Panama vs Croatia Prediction: Lineups, Picks & Best Bets World Cup 2026 Group L

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🏟️ TONIGHT 7:00 PM ET · BMO FIELD · TORONTO ONTARIO · FOX/FS1 / TELEMUNDO
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group L · Matchday 2 · Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
Panama vs Croatia: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
Croatia -210 · Draw +330 · Panama +600 · Over 2.5 -148 · Both teams 0pts · Modric 200th cap · Near-elimination · Prediction: Croatia 2-1 Panama
Tuesday June 23, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
⚡ NEAR-ELIMINATION CLASH — LOSER ALMOST CERTAINLY EXITS · MODRIC 200TH CAP · FIRST-EVER MEETING
Croatia fell to England 4-2 in its opener, losing its World Cup opener for the first time since 2014 and conceding four goals in a World Cup game for the first time since the 2018 final. Meanwhile, Panama lost a 1-0 heartbreaker to Ghana, conceding the latest game-winner so far at this tournament (90'+5). The loser here faces near-certain elimination. Luka Modric's 199th international appearance was one he'd rather forget — take his 200th to be one where he can get out the party hats.
⚽ Match Context — Must-Win for Both, Only One Can Advance
Croatia fell to England 4-2 in its opener, losing its World Cup opener for the first time since 2014 and conceding four goals in a World Cup game for the first time since the 2018 final. Meanwhile, Panama lost a 1-0 heartbreaker to Ghana on Wednesday, conceding the latest game-winner so far at this tournament (90'+5). In their opener against Ghana, Panama took the game to the more favoured opposition, dominating possession (62%), taking more shots (11 vs 7), having more touches in the opposition box (19 vs 14), and making more accurate passes (503 vs 292). All that good work was undone by their inability to convert domination to chances and chances to goals, and they paid for it when a rapid 95th-minute counterattack was converted by Ghana. The loser here is all but eliminated — barring an extraordinary goal difference swing on Matchday 3.
Group L Standings After Matchday 1
Winner stays alive — loser almost certainly out
🏴 England · 3pts · +2 GD · Beat Croatia 4-2
Leaders
🇬🇭 Ghana · 3pts · +1 GD · Beat Panama 1-0 (90'+5)
2nd
🇵🇦 Panama · 0pts · -1 GD · Lost Ghana 1-0
3rd — near-elim
🇭🇷 Croatia · 0pts · -2 GD · Lost England 4-2
4th — near-elim
🎯 Score Prediction — Croatia 2-1 Panama
CBS preview (2-1) · Oddschecker (2-1) · RotoWire (Croatia win) · Shekicks (2-1)
🇵🇦 1 – 2 🇭🇷
Croatia quality prevails · Kramarić scores · Panama consolation goal · BTS Yes cashes
Croatia are the class of the two sides. Despite the England loss, they scored twice against one of the World Cup's better defenses. Croatia have the better midfield and more quality, and with a tournament on the line they should find a way through. Croatia's qualifying campaign produced 26 goals across eight games. Luka Modric's milestone 200th appearance could not be more significant with his team needing points after losing 4-2 against England. That experience could be vital.
Panama dominated possession (62%), took more shots (11 vs 7), had more touches in the opposition box (19 vs 14) and were deserving of a point against Ghana. Their pace in transition via Waterman and Rodriguez gives Croatia's shaky defence real problems. BTS Yes is the value expression — Panama scoring is realistic even in a Croatia win.
CBS (Martin Green): "Panama, meanwhile, failed to find the score sheet against Ghana in their opener, but they had 63% of the possession and showed a bit more attacking endeavor than Ghana during the game." Panama +600 is the minority dart — Croatia's quality gap is significant but their defence is genuinely fragile.
CBS preview: "Panama 1-2 Croatia." Oddschecker: "Croatia carry the quality and the attacking edge to settle this — Panama 1-2 Croatia is our call." RotoWire: Croatia win. Both CBS predictions point at a competitive match with both teams scoring.
⭐ Best Bets — Panama vs Croatia · All FanDuel Sportsbook
⭐ BET #1 · CBS MARTIN GREEN PRIMARY FD PICK · CROATIA SCORED 2 vs ENG · PANAMA ATTACKING FORM
Over 2.5 Total Goals
CBS Martin Green FD confirmed -148 · Croatia 2G vs ENG · both teams attack in must-win · $10→$16.76
CBS SportsLine Martin Green (FD confirmed): "Going Over 2.5 total goals. The forwards looked sharp, so they should be able to put a couple of goals past Panama keeper Orlando Mosquera on Tuesday. Panama had 63% of the possession and showed a bit more attacking endeavor than Ghana during the game." Croatia scored twice vs England — one of the World Cup's stronger defenses. Against Panama's more open backline, more goals are the expectation.
Both teams NEED to win — Croatia for advancement and goal difference, Panama for WC history. Open, attacking football from both sides creates the goals. Croatia's qualifying produced 26 goals across 8 games. Panama dominated Ghana statistically. Shekicks: "Croatia scored twice against England, one of the World Cup's stronger defenses, which signals their offensive capability even in defeat." $10 at -148 returns $16.76.
Over 2.5 at -148 is the primary pick — CBS Martin Green's explicit FD choice. Croatia scored two against England; against Panama's more porous defence, the Over is structurally supported. Both teams need to win — open, attacking football is the natural outcome. $10 at -148 returns $16.76.
💎 FD -210 · "STANDOUT PICK" · 7W 1D QUALIFYING · MODRIC 200TH CAP · FINALISTS 2018
Croatia Moneyline Win
FD -210 · Oddschecker: "Croatia the standout pick" · 7W 1D qualifying · $10→$14.76
The latest Croatia vs. Panama odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Croatia at -210 on the 90-minute money line, with Panama at +600, and a draw at +330. Oddschecker: "Croatia are the standout pick to take the points — seven wins from their last 10 outings make them the clear side to get behind here." A handful of members of Zlatko Dalic's squad were around in 2018 when they were touched off by France for the ultimate prize. That experience could be vital.
Croatia's qualifying: 7 wins and 1 draw from 8 matches, 26 goals scored. Kramarić, Perisic, Modric, Kovacic, Baturina — class throughout. Croatia are in the World Cup for the seventh time and finished third in 2022 and were runner-ups in 2018. Panama have 0 points in 4 WC games ever. The value at -210 is better expressed via Croatia -1.5 on the FD live board — check for that price to get better return for the same directional thesis. $10 at -210 returns $14.76.
Croatia -210 is the correct directional bet but expensive. Check FD live board for Croatia -1.5 which may be around -120 to -130 and pays better. At -210 the ML is best as part of a parlay with the Over 2.5.
💎 BTS YES (CHECK FD BOARD) · CROATIA DEFENCE CONCEDED 4 · PANAMA PACE ON COUNTER · CBS 1-2 PICK
Both Teams to Score — Yes
Check FD live board · CBS score prediction: Panama 1 Croatia 2 (BTS cashes) · Croatia defence shaky
The CBS predicted scoreline is Panama 1-2 Croatia — BTS cashes. Panama's clearest route to a goal is their pace in transition, with Cecilio Waterman and Jose Luis Rodriguez attacking the space behind Croatia's full-backs. Gvardiol and the Croatian defense looked shaky against England, and if Panama can win the ball and break quickly, they have the speed to punish another lapse.
Panama dominated possession (62%) against Ghana, taking more shots (11 vs 7) and having 19 touches in the opposition box. Against Croatia's defence that conceded four to England, Panama will find more space and create clearer chances. The BTS Yes is the value play expressing Panama's goal threat without taking the risky +600 ML.
BTS Yes is structurally supported by Croatia's defensive vulnerabilities and Panama's attacking endeavor vs Ghana. The CBS 1-2 prediction is exactly the BTS Yes scenario. Check FD live board for exact price — typically around +110 to +140 for this fixture.
💎 KRAMARIĆ ANYTIME (CHECK FD) · 36 INTL GOALS · SHEKICKS/JUVEFC EXPLICIT PICK · PK TAKER
Andrej Kramarić Anytime Scorer · Croatia
Juvefc.com explicit pick · 36 intl goals · 7 goals last international run · most clinical Croatian forward
Juvefc.com explicit scorer pick: "Kramarić is Croatia's most prolific recent scorer with seven goals across their last run of internationals and is likely to start centrally with license to attack a Panama side that has shown defensive fragility at times during qualifying. He is the most reliable goal threat in Dalic's squad and should feature prominently." Shekicks: "Kramarić Anytime Scorer — Croatia's most clinical forward with 36 international goals from 116 caps." PK taker alongside Modric. Check FD live board for exact anytime scorer price — the primary Croatia scorer pick.
📋 Predicted Lineups — Croatia & Panama
🇭🇷 CROATIA 4-3-3 · Sources: ESPN/RotoWire/Racing Post/SI consensus · ✅ No injuries · 🏆 Modric 200th cap · Kovacic returns · Kramarić likely ST · official lineup due ~6PM ET
PERISIC
LW · 12 WC contribs
KRAMARIĆ ⭐
ST · 36 intl goals
KOVACIC
CM · Man City · returns
MODRIC 🏆
CM · captain · 200th cap
M. PASALIC / SUCIC
CM · Milan / Inter
LIVAKOVIC
GK · Fenerbahce
Set pieces: Modric (FK primary) · Perisic (2/game) · M. Pasalic · Baturina · PK: Modric, Budimir, Perisic — RotoWire
Sources: ESPN / RotoWire / Racing Post / SI · 🏆 Modric making his 200th international appearance
🇭🇷 Croatia Key Player Notes
🏆 Luka Modric · CM · captain — 200TH CAP TONIGHT
Luka Modric's 199th international appearance was one he'd rather forget — take his 200th to be one where he can get out the party hats. While Modric, 40, lasted an hour against the Three Lions and probably won't get much more pitch time than that against Panama, he can still pull strings like few others and with the pressure ramped up, expect him and his side to deliver. FK primary taker.
⭐ Andrej Kramarić · ST — PRIMARY SCORER PICK
Juvefc.com / Shekicks explicit scorer pick. 36 international goals from 116 caps. 7 goals across Croatia's last run of internationals. PK taker alongside Modric. Shekicks: "He finished as one of Croatia's leading threats through qualifying and should be prominent here given Dalic will want to establish scoring rhythm after the England loss." Check FD live board for anytime scorer price.
Martin Baturina · RW · Como — SCORED VS ENGLAND, KEEPS PLACE
Baturina was a bright spot for Croatia in the loss to England, scoring 1 of the team's 2 goals while being one of just four players to create a chance. Baturina had 32 passes vs. England and could benefit from more possession vs. Panama. Age 23, Como. Creative attacker vital to unlocking Panama's block.
Ivan Perišić · LW — 12 WC CONTRIBUTIONS, RECORD
Perišić has become only the second player ever to register an assist in four different World Cup tournaments. It was also his 12th goal contribution for Croatia at the World Cup — more than any other player in the nation's history. Age 36. Set piece secondary taker (2/game).
🇵🇦 PANAMA 3-4-3 or 4-4-2 · Sources: RotoWire/ESPN/Shekicks consensus · ⚠️ Carrasquilla (groin doubt) · Mosquera GK · Waterman/Rodriguez counter-attack threats
WATERMAN ⚡
ST · counter pace
CORDOBA
CB · 101 passes vs GHA
MOSQUERA
GK · Orlando City
⚠️ Carrasquilla (groin doubt) · Set pieces: Davis, Carrasquilla, Murillo, Barcenas — RotoWire · Pace of Waterman/Rodriguez is Panama's primary weapon
⚔️ Key Tactical Battles
#1 — Modric vs Panama midfield: Croatia's control runs through Luka Modric dictating from deep. Carlos Harvey and the Panama midfield have to deny him time and force the play wide, because if Modric is allowed to pick passes, Croatia will pin Panama back and create.
#2 — Panama pace vs Croatia defence: Panama's clearest route to a goal is their pace in transition, with Cecilio Waterman and Jose Luis Rodriguez attacking the space behind Croatia's full-backs. Gvardiol and the Croatian defense looked shaky against England, and if Panama can win the ball and break quickly, they have the speed to punish another lapse.
#3 — Baturina's creativity: Baturina was a bright spot for Croatia in the loss to England, scoring one of the team's two goals while being one of just four players to create a chance. He could benefit from more possession vs Panama. Unlocking Panama's deep block is Croatia's main challenge.
#4 — ⚠️ Carrasquilla doubt: There is only one doubt for this game in the person of Adalberto Carrasquilla and he is in the final phase of his recovery of a groin injury. Panama lose their primary creative engine from midfield if he doesn't start.
Croatia stood toe-to-toe with England in the first half of their opener, as you'd expect from a team that's reached the semifinal and final of the last two World Cups, before the years-in-legs of some of their key players told. Panama are better than their result suggests — but Croatia's experience in must-win situations is the decisive factor.
📋 Best Bets Ranked · Panama vs Croatia · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
-148
⭐ #1 — Over 2.5 Goals (CBS Martin Green primary FD · Croatia scored 2 vs ENG · both teams attack)
-148 · $10→$16.76 · primary pick · open match projected · BTS likely
-210
💎 #2 — Croatia ML (Oddschecker "standout pick" · 7W 1D qualifying · Modric 200th cap · $10→$14.76)
-210 · correct directional bet · better value via Croatia -1.5 on FD live board
BTS
💎 #3 — BTS Yes (check FD · Croatia defence conceded 4 · Panama pace on counter · CBS 1-2 pick cashes it)
Check FD · typically +110-+140 · express Panama threat without taking +600 ML
Check FD
⭐ Kramarić anytime (Shekicks/Juvefc explicit · 36 intl goals · Croatia's most clinical · PK taker)
Check FD · primary Croatia scorer pick · 7 goals last intl run · starts centrally
+600
🎯 Dart — Panama +600 (dominated Ghana stats · Croatia defence leaky · $5 max only)
+600 · $5 max → $35 · requires Croatia to concede like vs England
Bet Now
FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Group L · Panama vs Croatia · 7:00 PM ET · BMO Field Toronto
Bet Panama vs Croatia — All Markets
Croatia -210 · Over 2.5 -148 · Draw +330 · Panama +600 · BTS Yes · Kramarić anytime
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Croatia -210 / Draw +330 / Panama +600 confirmed CBS SportsLine FD (June 23) · Over 2.5 -148 confirmed CBS Martin Green FD primary pick · CBS preview: Panama 1-2 Croatia · Oddschecker: "Croatia the standout pick" · RotoWire: Croatia win · Croatia 4-3-3 XI consensus: ESPN / RotoWire / Racing Post / SI · Panama 3-4-3 XI consensus: RotoWire / ESPN · ⚠️ Carrasquilla (groin doubt) — verify availability · Modric 200th cap confirmed Racing Post · Official lineups due ~6:00 PM ET · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly