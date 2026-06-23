Panama vs Croatia Prediction: Lineups, Picks & Best Bets World Cup 2026 Group L

Croatia are the class of the two sides. Despite the England loss, they scored twice against one of the World Cup's better defenses. Croatia have the better midfield and more quality, and with a tournament on the line they should find a way through. Croatia's qualifying campaign produced 26 goals across eight games. Luka Modric's milestone 200th appearance could not be more significant with his team needing points after losing 4-2 against England. That experience could be vital. Panama dominated possession (62%), took more shots (11 vs 7), had more touches in the opposition box (19 vs 14) and were deserving of a point against Ghana. Their pace in transition via Waterman and Rodriguez gives Croatia's shaky defence real problems. BTS Yes is the value expression — Panama scoring is realistic even in a Croatia win. CBS (Martin Green): "Panama, meanwhile, failed to find the score sheet against Ghana in their opener, but they had 63% of the possession and showed a bit more attacking endeavor than Ghana during the game." Panama +600 is the minority dart — Croatia's quality gap is significant but their defence is genuinely fragile.

CBS preview: "Panama 1-2 Croatia." Oddschecker: "Croatia carry the quality and the attacking edge to settle this — Panama 1-2 Croatia is our call." RotoWire: Croatia win. Both CBS predictions point at a competitive match with both teams scoring.