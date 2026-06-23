Panama vs Croatia Confirmed Lineups & Formations: Predictions for World Cup 2026 Group L

🚨 José Fajardo starts ST — Waterman on bench. Fajardo is a physical striker (Pumas) giving Panama a different approach — more hold-up play, less counter-attack pace. Check FD for Fajardo anytime scorer odds — he's Panama's confirmed starting striker.

🚨 Waterman BENCH — ~+270 anytime was priced as a starter. As a bench impact scorer (~60'), his price will be longer. Do NOT use pre-match starter price. Check FD for adjusted bench anytime. He's still a dangerous impact sub if Panama need a goal.

Carrasquilla on BENCH — available as sub despite groin concern. His entry in the second half would significantly upgrade Panama's chance creation. With Waterman also on bench, Panama have two of their most dangerous players as second-half weapons.

⚠️ Harvey + Blackman suspension warnings — both must avoid yellow cards to stay available for the England match. Affects aggression level vs Modrić/Kovačić in midfield.