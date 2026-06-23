Panama vs Croatia Confirmed Lineups & Formations: Predictions for World Cup 2026 Group L

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✅ OFFICIAL CONFIRMED LINEUPS — TEAM SHEETS SUBMITTED TO FIFA · SOURCE: WHOSCORED 5:49 PM ET
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group L · Matchday 2 · Confirmed Starting XIs & Formations · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
Panama vs Croatia: Confirmed Lineups & Formations
🚨 SURPRISES: Kramarić BENCH · M. Pašalić starts AM · Waterman BENCH · Fajardo starts ST · Pongračić CB · Modrić 200th cap · Musa confirmed ST
Tuesday June 23, 2026 · Kickoff 7:00 PM ET · BMO Field Toronto · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🚨 CONFIRMED SURPRISES — UPDATE YOUR SCORER BETS NOW · SOURCE: WHOSCORED 5:49 PM ET
CROATIA: Kramarić BENCH (Marco Pašalić starts AM instead) · Pongračić CB (not Vušković/Ćaleta-Car) · Musa ✅ confirmed ST · Baturina ✅ confirmed RW · Modrić ✅ 200th cap ·
PANAMA: Waterman BENCH (Fajardo starts ST instead) · Bárcenas ✅ RW · Rodríguez ✅ LW · Carrasquilla on bench (available as sub)
🔄 What the Confirmed Lineups Mean — Two Big Surprises Each Side
Two significant surprises per team. For Croatia: Kramarić is on the bench — Marco Pašalić (Atalanta) starts at AM. Also, Pongračić starts at CB over both Vušković and Ćaleta-Car. Musa at ST and Baturina at RW are both confirmed as expected. For Panama: Waterman starts on the bench — José Fajardo leads the line instead. Carrasquilla is on the bench (available as a sub). These changes materially affect the scorer markets — update any pre-match positions immediately.
🚨 Confirmed Surprises vs Predictions — What Changed & Betting Impact
🇭🇷 CROATIA SURPRISE #1 — Kramarić BENCH · Marco Pašalić starts AM
Most analysts had Kramarić returning to the starting XI. Dalić has instead started Marco Pašalić (Atalanta) in the central AM role. Kramarić drops to the bench alongside Petar Sučić, Nikola Vlašić, and Ante Budimir. Betting impact: Kramarić ~+170 anytime now becomes a bench scorer (enters ~60'). Marco Pašalić's anytime scorer odds should be checked on FD — he's an emerging scorer from this XI. Musa remains the focal point at ST. Baturina at RW unchanged — still the primary pick at +135 anytime.
🇭🇷 CROATIA SURPRISE #2 — Pongračić starts CB (not Vušković or Ćaleta-Car)
Marin Pongračić (Fiorentina) gets the nod at CB alongside Šutalo. Both Vušković and Ćaleta-Car drop to the bench. The defensive setup: Gvardiol (LB) · Pongračić (CB) · Šutalo (CB) · Stanišić (RB). Gvardiol remains at LB and free to attack. Neutral on scorer markets.
🇵🇦 PANAMA SURPRISE #1 — Waterman BENCH · José Fajardo starts ST
The biggest Panama surprise. Cecilio Waterman — Panama's most dangerous attacker and the ~+270 anytime scorer pick — does NOT start. José Fajardo leads the line instead. Betting impact: Waterman ~+270 anytime now becomes a bench scorer. Check FD for Fajardo's anytime odds. Panama's attacking structure is now more physical hold-up play (Fajardo) vs pace-based counter-attack (Waterman).
🇵🇦 PANAMA NOTE — Carrasquilla on BENCH (available sub, not starting)
Carrasquilla is on the bench — has recovered enough to be available as a substitute. Panama bench: Waterman, Carrasquilla, Díaz, Fariña, Samudio, Quintero, Escobar, Londoño, Davis, Godoy, Yanis, Gutiérrez, Mejía, T. Rodríguez, Miller. If Carrasquilla enters in the second half, Panama's creative ceiling improves. If Panama need a goal, Waterman comes on as impact sub. Both are live bench scorer options.
🇭🇷 Croatia Confirmed XI — 4-2-3-1 ✅ OFFICIAL
Manager: Zlatko Dalić · Formation: 4-2-3-1 ✅ · Source: WhoScored confirmed (21:49 UTC / 5:49 PM ET) · 🏆 Modrić 200th cap · Pongračić CB surprise · Kramarić BENCH surprise · Marco Pašalić starts AM · Musa confirmed ST · Baturina confirmed RW
✅ CONFIRMED
ATTACKING END
MUSA ✅
ST · FC Dallas · scored ENG
First goal ~+420 · anytime ~+140
PERIŠIĆ ✅
LW · PSV · 12 WC contribs
~+190 anytime · +600 1st goal
M. PAŠALIĆ 🚨
AM · Atalanta · surprise start
Check FD for odds
BATURINA ✅⭐
RW · Como · scored ENG
FOX FD +135 · ~+420 1st goal
MODRIĆ 🏆✅
CM · AC Milan · 200th cap · (c)
STANIŠIĆ ✅
RB · Bayern Munich
PONGRAČIĆ 🚨
CB · Fiorentina · surprise
GVARDIOL ✅⭐
LB · Man City · free to attack
LIVAKOVIĆ ✅
GK · Fenerbahce
Set pieces: Modrić (FK primary) · Perišić (2/game delivery) · M. Pašalić · Baturina · PK: Modrić, Budimir (bench), Perišić
✅ Source: WhoScored confirmed (21:49 UTC / 5:49 PM ET) · 4-2-3-1 confirmed
🇭🇷 Croatia Confirmed XI — Key Player Notes & Scorer Market Updates
🏆 Luka Modrić · CM · AC Milan · captain — 200TH CAP TONIGHT ✅
Confirmed in double pivot with Kovačić. Racing Post: "Luka Modric's 199th international appearance was one he'd rather forget — take his 200th to be one where he can get out the party hats." FK primary. Will be managed (~60 min). Anytime ~+280 · First goal ~+850. $5 milestone dart: $5→$47.50.
⭐ Martin Baturina · RW · Como — CONFIRMED STARTER · FOX FD +135 ANYTIME · PRIMARY PICK
✅ Confirmed at RW. FOX Sports (FD confirmed): "Martin Baturina is +135 to score against Panama." Scored vs England in the first half. Unaffected by the Kramarić/Pašalić switch. The primary anytime scorer pick (+135, $10→$23.50) and first goal pick (~+420 est., $10→$52).
⭐ Petar Musa · ST · FC Dallas — CONFIRMED STARTER · FIRST GOAL ~+420 PRIMARY
✅ Confirmed at ST. Scored vs England (44'). FOX: "Petar Musa should again be dangerous." WhoScored: "Leading the line for Croatia, Petar Musa will act as the focal point of their attacks." gambling911 confirmed first goal ~+420. SI FD confirmed anytime ~+140. $10 at +420 → $52 first goal. $10 at +140 → $24 anytime.
🚨 Marco Pašalić · AM · Atalanta — SURPRISE STARTER · CHECK FD FOR ANYTIME ODDS
Not Kramarić — Marco Pašalić starts at central AM. A Serie A midfielder with a goal threat from late runs into the box. Check FD live board for his anytime scorer price — he was not in pre-match picks but is now a confirmed starter creating chances for Musa. Petar Sučić (who set up Baturina vs England) is on the bench.
Ivan Perišić · LW · PSV — CONFIRMED STARTER · FREE TO ATTACK ✅
✅ Confirmed at LW. Free to focus on attacking in the 4-back, no longer a wingback. 12 WC goal contributions — Croatia's all-time record. Set piece secondary (2/game). Anytime ~+190 · First goal ~+600. $10 at +190 → $29.
🚨 Andrej Kramarić — BENCH · Was ~+170 anytime starter pick · Now impact sub from ~60'
Drops to bench. His ~+170 starter anytime price is no longer valid as priced. As a bench scorer entering ~60', effective probability is lower. Check FD for updated bench price. Still a live impact scorer, but verify before placing.
🪑 Croatia Confirmed Bench · Source: WhoScored
🚨 Andrej Kramarić — bench · enters ~60' · impact scorer · check FD for bench price
Ante Budimir (ST, Osasuna) — aerial threat · PK capable · enters late if Croatia need different striker
Petar Sučić (CM, Inter) — set up Baturina vs England · enters when Modrić rested ~60'
Nikola Vlašić · Luka Sučić · Mario Pašalić · Toni Fruk · Igor Matanović · Nikola Moro · Kristijan Jakić · Duje Ćaleta-Car · Luka Vušković · Martin Erlić · Ivor Pandur · Dominik Kotarski
🇵🇦 Panama Confirmed XI — 3-4-3 ✅ OFFICIAL
Manager: Thomas Christiansen · Formation: 3-4-3 ✅ · Source: WhoScored confirmed (21:49 UTC / 5:49 PM ET) · 🚨 Waterman BENCH (Fajardo starts) · Carrasquilla on bench · ⚠️ Harvey + Blackman yellow card risk
✅ CONFIRMED
BÁRCENAS ✅
RW · 106th cap
FAJARDO 🚨
ST · surprise start
Check FD anytime odds
HARVEY ⚠️✅
CM · 1 YC = BAN
BLACKMAN ⚠️✅
WB-L · 1 YC = BAN
CÓRDOBA ✅
CB · 101 passes GHA
MOSQUERA ✅
GK · Orlando City
🚨 Waterman BENCH (Fajardo starts) · ⚠️ Harvey + Blackman 1 YC = BAN · Carrasquilla on bench
✅ Source: WhoScored confirmed (21:49 UTC) · 3-4-3 confirmed
🇵🇦 Panama Confirmed XI — Key Notes & Scorer Updates
🚨 José Fajardo starts ST — Waterman on bench. Fajardo is a physical striker (Pumas) giving Panama a different approach — more hold-up play, less counter-attack pace. Check FD for Fajardo anytime scorer odds — he's Panama's confirmed starting striker.
🚨 Waterman BENCH — ~+270 anytime was priced as a starter. As a bench impact scorer (~60'), his price will be longer. Do NOT use pre-match starter price. Check FD for adjusted bench anytime. He's still a dangerous impact sub if Panama need a goal.
Carrasquilla on BENCH — available as sub despite groin concern. His entry in the second half would significantly upgrade Panama's chance creation. With Waterman also on bench, Panama have two of their most dangerous players as second-half weapons.
⚠️ Harvey + Blackman suspension warnings — both must avoid yellow cards to stay available for the England match. Affects aggression level vs Modrić/Kovačić in midfield.
Panama bench confirmed: Waterman, Carrasquilla, Díaz, Fariña, Samudio, Quintero, Escobar, Londoño, Davis, Godoy, Yanis, Gutiérrez, Mejía, T. Rodríguez, Miller. The bench depth with Waterman and Carrasquilla makes Panama's second-half threat real even if Fajardo is limited upfront.
⚽ How the Confirmed Lineups Change the Betting Markets
📊 Post-Confirmation Betting Market Impact
✅ Baturina +135 anytime / Musa first goal ~+420 — UNCHANGED, REINFORCED
Both confirmed as starting. Baturina at RW (+135 anytime, FOX FD). Musa at ST (first goal ~+420 gambling911, anytime ~+140 SI FD). These are the two safest Croatia scorer bets and are completely unaffected by the Kramarić/Pašalić or Waterman/Fajardo surprises.
🚨 Kramarić ~+170 anytime — BENCH · Adjust down or wait for updated FD bench price
Kramarić's starter price (~+170) applied when he was expected to start. As a bench scorer entering ~60', his odds on FD will be longer. Check the live board before placing. He still scores from the bench but with fewer minutes and opportunities.
🚨 Waterman ~+270 anytime — BENCH · Do NOT use pre-match starter price
Waterman's starter price (~+270) no longer applies. Check FD live board for his bench anytime price. As an impact sub from ~55-65', his goal route is still real — pace vs a tiring Croatian defence in the second half. But his probability from the bench is materially lower than as a starter.
🚨 Check FD: Marco Pašalić (AM) · José Fajardo (ST) — Confirmed starters, no pre-match odds featured
Both are surprise confirmed starters who weren't in pre-match scorer picks. Check FD for their current anytime scorer prices. M. Pašalić's central AM role gives him late arriving runs in the box. Fajardo as Panama's physical ST has a live — if limited — scoring route. Both worth a quick look on the FD live board.
✅ Over 2.5 -148 — UNCHANGED · CBS Martin Green primary still valid
4-2-3-1 confirmed with Gvardiol free at LB and Perišić attacking freely at LW. Kramarić on bench slightly reduces Croatia's depth but Musa, Baturina, Perišić, and M. Pašalić are all capable of scoring. Panama have 8 straight without a clean sheet. Over 2.5 at -148 remains the primary market bet.
💰 Post-Lineup Odds Reference — FanDuel Sportsbook
-148
⭐ Over 2.5 Goals — CBS Green primary · confirmed 4-back · Panama 8 straight no CSheet
-210
💎 Croatia ML · Modrić 200th cap · confirmed quality XI
+135
⭐ Baturina anytime (FOX FD · ✅ confirmed RW · scored ENG · safest scorer bet)
~+420
💎 Musa first goal (gambling911 ~+420 · ✅ confirmed ST · scored ENG (44') · $10→$52)
~+190
💎 Perišić anytime (~+190 · ✅ confirmed LW · free to attack · 12 WC contributions)
~+280
🏆 Modrić anytime (~+280 · ✅ confirmed · 200th cap · FK primary · $10→$38)
Check FD
🚨 Kramarić ~+170 / Waterman ~+270 — NOW BENCH SCORERS · Check FD for updated prices
Bet Now
FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Group L · Panama vs Croatia · 7:00 PM ET · BMO Field Toronto
Bet Panama vs Croatia — All Markets
Croatia -210 · Over 2.5 -148 · Baturina +135 · Musa first goal ~+420 · Perišić ~+190 · Modrić ~+280
✅ Official confirmed lineups via WhoScored (21:49 UTC / 5:49 PM ET June 23, 2026) · Croatia confirmed 4-2-3-1: Livaković; Gvardiol, Pongračić, Šutalo, Stanišić; Kovačić, Modrić (c); Baturina, Perišić, M. Pašalić; Musa · 🚨 Kramarić BENCH · Panama confirmed 3-4-3: Mosquera; Córdoba, Blackman, Ramos; Harvey, Martínez, Andrade, Murillo; Bárcenas, Rodríguez, Fajardo · 🚨 Waterman BENCH · Carrasquilla on bench · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Baturina +135 anytime confirmed FOX Sports FD · Musa first goal ~+420 confirmed gambling911 · Croatia -210 confirmed CBS SportsLine FD · Over 2.5 -148 confirmed CBS Martin Green FD primary · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly