Panama vs Croatia Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Best & Odds World Cup 2026 Group L

📊 Structural Case — Why Croatia Score Multiple Goals vs Panama Tonight

Croatia scored twice vs England in the first half — against a defence that had conceded just once in their last four matches before that game. Against Panama, who have allowed 10 goals across their last 360 minutes of competitive football, Croatia's attack will find significantly more space across the board. Sports Interaction: "Odds are, he'll be considerably busier against Croatia. He is -130 to make 4 or more saves" — referring to Panama GK Mosquera, who made just two saves vs Ghana. Against Croatia's attack, Mosquera faces a much busier afternoon. CBS Martin Green: "The forwards looked sharp, so they should be able to put a couple of goals past Panama keeper Orlando Mosquera on Tuesday. Panama had 63% of the possession and showed a bit more attacking endeavor than Ghana during the game."

Set pieces: Modrić (FK primary), Perisić (2/game delivery), Baturina — RotoWire's set-piece takers guide confirms. Panama's set piece defence was tested vs Ghana. Modrić's FK delivery to aerial targets (Kramarić, Gvardiol) is a live scoring route on every dead ball.