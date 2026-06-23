Panama vs Croatia Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Best & Odds World Cup 2026 Group L

Panama vs Croatia Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Group L | FanDuel
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🏟️ TONIGHT 7:00 PM ET · BMO FIELD · TORONTO ONTARIO · FOX/FS1
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group L · Matchday 2 · Anytime Goalscorer Market · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
Panama vs Croatia: Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets
Baturina +135 · Musa ~+140 · Kramarić ~+170 · Perišić ~+190 · Waterman ~+270 · Modrić ~+280 · FOX FD: Baturina primary · Both teams must win · Croatia -210
Tuesday June 23, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇵🇦
Panama ML
+600
Draw
+330
Over 2.5
-148
🇭🇷
Croatia ML
-210
📊 Why Every Croatia Scorer Has Value — Near-Elimination Urgency + Panama's Leaky WC Defence
FOX Sports (FD confirmed): "Martin Baturina is +135 to score against Panama." Sports Interaction (FD): "Musa is also +140 to score an anytime goal in his second straight World Cup contest, and veteran Andrej Kramaric is +170 to do the same." Panama have scored only two goals in their entire World Cup history. Croatia scored twice vs England — one of the best defenses at this tournament. Against Panama, multiple goals are the expectation. The anytime board offers genuine value at every price level.
⭐ Baturina +135 (FOX Sports FD confirmed · scored vs England · 23yrs · Croatia's creative engine · BEST VALUE)💎 Musa ~+140 · Kramarić ~+170 · FOX: Musa "dangerous again" · Shekicks: Kramarić explicit pick🇵🇦 Waterman ~+270 · Panama counter-attack · Croatia defence shaky · BTS Yes better market
⚽ Why This Anytime Board Has Value Across Every Level
Croatia scored twice against England — one of the best defenses at this World Cup. Against Panama, who have scored just two goals in their entire World Cup history, Croatia's attacking trio of Musa/Kramarić, Baturina, and Perisic face a significantly weaker defensive structure. The anytime board runs from Baturina at +135 (FOX Sports FD confirmed) through to Modrić at +280 and Waterman at +270 for Panama's primary counter threat. With Croatia needing a win to stay alive and Modrić playing his 200th cap, the urgency factor amplifies every scorer's motivation. CBS Martin Green's primary pick is Over 2.5 total goals at -148 — every scorer on this board benefits from that same directional thesis.
📊 Structural Case — Why Croatia Score Multiple Goals vs Panama Tonight
Croatia scored twice vs England in the first half — against a defence that had conceded just once in their last four matches before that game. Against Panama, who have allowed 10 goals across their last 360 minutes of competitive football, Croatia's attack will find significantly more space across the board.Sports Interaction: "Odds are, he'll be considerably busier against Croatia. He is -130 to make 4 or more saves" — referring to Panama GK Mosquera, who made just two saves vs Ghana. Against Croatia's attack, Mosquera faces a much busier afternoon.CBS Martin Green: "The forwards looked sharp, so they should be able to put a couple of goals past Panama keeper Orlando Mosquera on Tuesday. Panama had 63% of the possession and showed a bit more attacking endeavor than Ghana during the game."
Set pieces: Modrić (FK primary), Perisić (2/game delivery), Baturina — RotoWire's set-piece takers guide confirms. Panama's set piece defence was tested vs Ghana. Modrić's FK delivery to aerial targets (Kramarić, Gvardiol) is a live scoring route on every dead ball.
⭐ Primary Pick: Baturina +135 · FOX Sports FD Confirmed
⭐ FOX SPORTS FD CONFIRMED +135 · SCORED VS ENGLAND · 23YRS · COMO · CROATIA'S CREATIVE ENGINE
Martin Baturina · RW/AM · Como
FOX Sports FD confirmed +135 · scored vs England · 23yrs · confirmed likely starter · $10→$23.50
Anytime FD
+135
$10→$23.50
FOX Sports (FD confirmed): "Martin Baturina is +135 to score against Panama. Both teams took nothing away from their openers, but Croatia looked more dangerous than I expected against the Three Lions, and Petar Musa, who scored just before halftime in that game, should again be dangerous." Baturina was a bright spot for Croatia in the loss to England, scoring 1 of the team's 2 goals while being one of just four players to create a chance. Baturina had 32 passes vs England and could benefit from more possession vs Panama.At 23 years old and on the back of an exceptional season with Como, Baturina's creativity unlocking Panama's defence will produce chances and goals. Against Panama's more passive structure compared to England, he will have more time on the ball and more shooting opportunities inside the box. His goal vs England was a technical finish from a tight angle — that quality and audacity is repeatable tonight. $10 at +135 returns $23.50.
🎯 Why Baturina is the Best Value on the Croatia Board at +135
FOX Sports explicitly names Baturina at +135 as their scorer reference. He scored in the previous match, is likely to play 75+ minutes, and will see significantly more of the ball vs Panama than he did vs England. At +135, he's priced near-identically to Musa (+140) but offers more creative goal routes — direct shots from the right, cut-inside runs, and arriving late at the back post. For a player who already scored at this World Cup, +135 is excellent value. $10 at +135 returns $23.50.
Baturina at +135 is the primary pick. FOX Sports FD confirmed, scored vs England, maximum motivation on the big stage. $10 at +135 returns $23.50.
💎 SI FD ~+140 · SCORED ENG (44') · 12 MLS GOALS THIS SEASON · FOX: "DANGEROUS AGAIN"
Petar Musa · ST · FC Dallas
Sports Interaction FD ~+140 · scored ENG (44') · 12 MLS goals 2026 season · verify starts vs Kramarić · $10→$24
Anytime FD
~+140
Sports Interaction (FD confirmed): "Musa is also +140 to score an anytime goal in his second straight World Cup contest. Musa, who already has 12 goals with FC Dallas in MLS this season, could be set up for a big tournament." FOX: "Petar Musa, who scored just before halftime in that game, should again be dangerous. He's likely to have a say in a goal here." Musa scored a spectacular equaliser vs England (44') and is Croatia's primary ST option.
Musa at ~+140 and Baturina at +135 are the two primary picks. Key: check the confirmed lineup due ~6 PM ET to see whether Musa starts as ST or whether Kramarić gets the nod. If Musa starts, he's as strong a pick as Baturina. $10 at +140 returns $24.
💎 SI FD ~+170 · 36 INTL GOALS · 7 GOALS LAST INTL RUN · SHEKICKS EXPLICIT PICK · PK TAKER
Sports Interaction (FD confirmed): "Andrej Kramaric is +170 to score an anytime goal." Shekicks explicit pick: "Kramarić Anytime Scorer — Croatia's most prolific recent scorer with seven goals across their last run of internationals." 36 international goals from 116 caps. PK taker alongside Modrić. If he starts over Musa, he becomes the primary pick at better odds (+170 vs Musa's +140). His clinical finish rate from the ST position against Panama's defensive structure makes him the most historically reliable scorer in this lineup.
Kramarić at ~+170 is the value play if he starts over Musa. The confirmed lineup determines which of these two is the primary. Both are excellent plays — at +170, Kramarić slightly outperforms Musa on pure value. $10 at +170 returns $27.
💎 ~+190 · 12 WC CONTRIBUTIONS · 2ND PLAYER EVER: ASSIST IN 4 DIFFERENT WC TOURNAMENTS
gambling911 confirms Perisić at ~+190. Perišić has become only the second player ever to register an assist in four different World Cup tournaments. It was also his 12th goal contribution for Croatia at the World Cup — more than any other player in the nation's history. His set-piece delivery (2/game — RotoWire) and direct LW running create individual scoring chances. PK taker options include Perisić. At ~+190, he is the best-value confirmed wide starter on the Croatia board. $10 at +190 returns $29.
🇵🇦 Panama Value: Waterman ~+270
💎 ~+270 · PANAMA'S PRIMARY SCORER · PACE ON COUNTER · CROATIA DEFENCE CONCEDED 4 VS ENG
Cecilio Waterman · ST · Panama
gambling911 ~+270 · Panama's pace weapon · Croatia defence shaky · BTS Yes is better market · $10→$37
Anytime FD
~+270
gambling911 confirms Waterman at ~+270. RotoWire: "Panama's clearest route to a goal is their pace in transition, with Cecilio Waterman and Jose Luis Rodriguez attacking the space behind Croatia's full-backs. Gvardiol and the Croatian defense looked shaky against England, and if Panama can win the ball and break quickly, they have the speed to punish another lapse." CBS score prediction: Panama 1-2 Croatia — if Panama score, Waterman is the most likely scorer given his pace and directness.
Waterman at ~+270 is the Panama individual scorer dart. The BTS Yes market (typically +110-+140) is more efficient for expressing the same thesis. $10 at +270 returns $37 — use only if you specifically want the individual prop rather than the BTS market.
🏆 ~+280 · 200TH CAP TONIGHT · "CAN STILL PULL STRINGS" · FK PRIMARY · $5 MILESTONE DART
Luka Modrić · CM · Fenerbahce · 200th cap
gambling911 ~+280 · FK primary · PK taker · milestone motivation · $5 dart only
Anytime FD
~+280
Racing Post: "Modric, 40, lasted an hour against the Three Lions and probably won't get much more pitch time than that against Panama. He has to be managed. But he can still pull strings like few others and with the pressure ramped up, expect him and his side to deliver." On his 200th cap, Modrić might curl in a FK or late-arriving run — a $5 dart at +280 returns $19 for a goal that would be one of the great World Cup moments. FK taker alongside other options. $5 dart only. $5 at +280 returns $19.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel Sportsbook
Player · Team · Role
Anytime FD
2+ Goals
⭐ Baturina · CRO RW/AM · FOX FD +135 · SCORED ENG · 23YRS · COMO · BEST VALUE
FOX Sports FD confirmed +135 · $10→$23.50 · primary pick · likely 75+ mins
+135
~+350
💎 Musa · CRO ST · SI FD ~+140 · SCORED ENG (44') · 12 MLS GOALS · FOX: "DANGEROUS AGAIN"
~+140 · $10→$24 · verify starts vs Kramarić · in excellent WC scoring form
~+140
~+360
💎 Kramarić · CRO ST · SI FD ~+170 · 36 INTL GOALS · SHEKICKS EXPLICIT · PK TAKER
~+170 · $10→$27 · primary if starts over Musa in confirmed XI (~6PM ET)
gambling911 ~+190 · $10→$29 · most decorated WC scorer on pitch
~+190
~+550
🇵🇦 Waterman · PAN ST · ~+270 · PACE IN TRANSITION · CROATIA DEFENCE SHAKY
~+270 · $10→$37 · BTS Yes is the better market · individual dart only
~+270
~+750
🏆 Modrić · CRO CM · ~+280 · 200TH CAP · FK PRIMARY · MILESTONE MOTIVATION · $5 DART
~+280 · $5 dart → $19 · 200th cap on biggest stage · PK taker
~+280
~+800
Kovacic · CRO CM · ~+480 · RETURNS FROM BENCH · RACING POST: "MENACE IN ATTACK"
gambling911 ~+480 · 1 SoT vs England · returning starter · $5 dart only
~+480
~+1500
🎯 Rodriguez · PAN W/F · ~+650 · pace alongside Waterman · Panama counter dart · $5 max
~+650 · $5 dart → $37.50
~+650
~+1900
Baturina +135 confirmed FOX Sports FD (June 23) · Musa ~+140 / Kramarić ~+170 confirmed Sports Interaction FD · Perisić ~+190 / Waterman ~+270 / Modrić ~+280 / Kovacic ~+480 / Rodriguez ~+650 confirmed gambling911 live board Panama vs Croatia · Check FD live board for exact current prices — confirmed lineup due ~6PM ET will determine Musa vs Kramarić ST position · Must be 21+
📋 Anytime Goalscorer Best Bets Ranked · Panama vs Croatia · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
⭐ #1 — Baturina anytime (FOX FD +135 · scored ENG · 23yrs · Croatia's brightest spark · best value)
+135 · $10→$23.50 · FOX Sports explicit FD pick · likely 75+ mins · more possession vs Panama than ENG
+135
💎 #2 — Musa anytime (SI FD ~+140 · scored ENG (44') · 12 MLS goals · FOX: "dangerous again")
~+140 · $10→$24 · verify starts vs Kramarić · pair with Baturina for two-pronged Croatia attack play
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Baturina +135 confirmed FOX Sports FD (June 23) · Musa ~+140 / Kramarić ~+170 confirmed Sports Interaction FD · Perišić ~+190 / Waterman ~+270 / Modrić ~+280 / Kovacic ~+480 / Rodriguez ~+650 confirmed gambling911 live board Panama vs Croatia · Confirmed lineup due ~6:00 PM ET — determines Musa vs Kramarić ST position · Croatia -210 / Draw +330 / Panama +600 confirmed CBS SportsLine FD · Over 2.5 -148 confirmed CBS Martin Green FD primary · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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