Padres vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 17

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the San Diego Padres taking on the Kansas City Royals.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Padres vs Royals Game Info

San Diego Padres (48-48) vs. Kansas City Royals (38-59)

Date: Friday, July 17, 2026

Friday, July 17, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and Padres.TV

Padres vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-112) | KC: (-104)

SD: (-112) | KC: (-104) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+136) | KC: +1.5 (-164)

SD: -1.5 (+136) | KC: +1.5 (-164) Total: 10 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Padres vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael King (Padres) - 6-7, 3.41 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 3-6, 4.56 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to Michael King (6-7, 3.41 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Seth Lugo (3-6, 4.56 ERA). King and his team are 7-12-0 ATS this season when he starts. When King starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-7. The Royals have a 9-10-0 ATS record in Lugo's 19 starts that had a set spread. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in 13 of Lugo's starts this season, and they went 5-8 in those games.

Padres vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (53%)

Padres vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is the underdog, -104 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -112 favorite despite being on the road.

Padres vs Royals Spread

The Royals are hosting the Padres, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Royals are +136 to cover the spread, and the Padres are -164.

Padres vs Royals Over/Under

The Padres-Royals game on July 17 has been given an over/under of 10 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Royals Betting Trends

The Padres have been victorious in 21, or 53.8%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season San Diego has come away with a win 21 times in 39 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 42 of their 96 opportunities.

The Padres are 52-44-0 against the spread in their 96 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have gone 22-40 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 35.5% of those games).

Kansas City is 22-37 (winning just 37.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Royals have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times this season for a 46-46-1 record against the over/under.

The Royals have covered 43% of their games this season, going 40-53-0 ATS.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has 16 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .203. He has an on-base percentage of .290 and a slugging percentage of .418.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 144th, his on-base percentage ranks 138th, and he is 85th in slugging.

Machado has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .421 with a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with an OPS of .713. He has a slash line of .277/.340/.374 this season.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 39th, his on-base percentage 62nd, and his slugging percentage 118th.

Gavin Sheets leads San Diego with 62 hits. He is batting .221 this season and 29 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .224 with a .317 OBP and 37 RBI for San Diego this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up a team-best OBP (.355) and slugging percentage (.461), while pacing the Royals in hits (103, while batting .286).

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 52nd in slugging.

Jac Caglianone's 83 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .260 while slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .321.

His batting average ranks 64th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 93rd, and he is 52nd in slugging.

Carter Jensen is batting .236 with 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 31 walks.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 33 walks while batting .222.

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