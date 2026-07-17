Brewers vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 17
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
The Milwaukee Brewers will face the Miami Marlins in MLB action on Friday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Brewers vs Marlins Game Info
- Milwaukee Brewers (59-37) vs. Miami Marlins (52-45)
- Date: Friday, July 17, 2026
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Coverage: Brewers.TV and Marlins.TV
Brewers vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIL: (-146) | MIA: (+124)
- Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+146) | MIA: +1.5 (-176)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)
Brewers vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Logan Henderson (Brewers) - 3-1, 3.18 ERA vs Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 10-5, 3.99 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Logan Henderson (3-1) to the mound, while Sandy Alcantara (10-5) will answer the bell for the Marlins. Henderson's team is 3-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Henderson starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-1. The Marlins have a 13-7-0 ATS record in Alcantara's 20 starts with a set spread. The Marlins are 6-3 in Alcantara's nine starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Brewers vs Marlins Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Brewers win (54.5%)
Brewers vs Marlins Moneyline
- Miami is the underdog, +124 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -146 favorite at home.
Brewers vs Marlins Spread
- The Brewers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Brewers are +146 to cover, and the Marlins are -176.
Brewers vs Marlins Over/Under
- Brewers versus Marlins on July 17 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at +100.
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Brewers vs Marlins Betting Trends
- The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 68 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (64.7%) in those games.
- This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 22 times in 37 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.
- The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 42 of their 96 opportunities.
- The Brewers are 51-45-0 against the spread in their 96 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Marlins have won 20 of the 49 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (40.8%).
- Miami has a 5-11 record (winning just 31.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.
- The Marlins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 96 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 50 of those games (50-44-2).
- The Marlins are 52-44-0 ATS this season.
Brewers Player Leaders
- Brice Turang is batting .266 with 23 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 54 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .361 and a slugging percentage of .465.
- Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 54th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
- Turang hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.
- Jake Bauers has 79 hits and an OBP of .373, both of which lead the Brewers this season. He's batting .268 and slugging .508.
- Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 50th, his on-base percentage 22nd, and his slugging percentage 17th.
- William Contreras has an OPS of .742, fueled by an OBP of .344 and a team-best slugging percentage of .398 this season.
- Jackson Chourio has been key for Milwaukee with 74 hits, an OBP of .336 plus a slugging percentage of .498.
- Chourio has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two doubles and an RBI.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Otto Lopez has racked up a slugging percentage of .505 and has 127 hits, both team-high marks for the Marlins. He's batting .334 and with an on-base percentage of .368.
- Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him first, his on-base percentage is 27th, and he is 19th in slugging.
- Xavier Edwards paces his team with a .385 OBP. He has a batting average of .303 while slugging .425.
- Including all qualified players, his batting average places him sixth, his on-base percentage is 13th, and he is 74th in slugging.
- Liam Hicks has nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 33 walks while batting .290.
- Jakob Marsee is hitting .197 with 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 50 walks.
Brewers vs Marlins Head to Head
- 4/19/2026: 5-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 4/18/2026: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 4/17/2026: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 7/27/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 7/26/2025: 7-4 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 7/25/2025: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 7/6/2025: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 7/5/2025: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 7/4/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 7/28/2024: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
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