Brewers vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 17

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers will face the Miami Marlins in MLB action on Friday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Marlins Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (59-37) vs. Miami Marlins (52-45)

Date: Friday, July 17, 2026

Friday, July 17, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and Marlins.TV

Brewers vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-146) | MIA: (+124)

MIL: (-146) | MIA: (+124) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+146) | MIA: +1.5 (-176)

MIL: -1.5 (+146) | MIA: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Brewers vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Henderson (Brewers) - 3-1, 3.18 ERA vs Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 10-5, 3.99 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Logan Henderson (3-1) to the mound, while Sandy Alcantara (10-5) will answer the bell for the Marlins. Henderson's team is 3-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Henderson starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-1. The Marlins have a 13-7-0 ATS record in Alcantara's 20 starts with a set spread. The Marlins are 6-3 in Alcantara's nine starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (54.5%)

Brewers vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is the underdog, +124 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -146 favorite at home.

Brewers vs Marlins Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Brewers are +146 to cover, and the Marlins are -176.

Brewers vs Marlins Over/Under

Brewers versus Marlins on July 17 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at +100.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 68 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (64.7%) in those games.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 22 times in 37 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 42 of their 96 opportunities.

The Brewers are 51-45-0 against the spread in their 96 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have won 20 of the 49 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (40.8%).

Miami has a 5-11 record (winning just 31.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

The Marlins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 96 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 50 of those games (50-44-2).

The Marlins are 52-44-0 ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang is batting .266 with 23 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 54 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .361 and a slugging percentage of .465.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 54th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

Turang hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Jake Bauers has 79 hits and an OBP of .373, both of which lead the Brewers this season. He's batting .268 and slugging .508.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 50th, his on-base percentage 22nd, and his slugging percentage 17th.

William Contreras has an OPS of .742, fueled by an OBP of .344 and a team-best slugging percentage of .398 this season.

Jackson Chourio has been key for Milwaukee with 74 hits, an OBP of .336 plus a slugging percentage of .498.

Chourio has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two doubles and an RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has racked up a slugging percentage of .505 and has 127 hits, both team-high marks for the Marlins. He's batting .334 and with an on-base percentage of .368.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him first, his on-base percentage is 27th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Xavier Edwards paces his team with a .385 OBP. He has a batting average of .303 while slugging .425.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him sixth, his on-base percentage is 13th, and he is 74th in slugging.

Liam Hicks has nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 33 walks while batting .290.

Jakob Marsee is hitting .197 with 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 50 walks.

Brewers vs Marlins Head to Head

4/19/2026: 5-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/18/2026: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/17/2026: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/27/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/26/2025: 7-4 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-4 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/25/2025: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/6/2025: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/5/2025: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/4/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/28/2024: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

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