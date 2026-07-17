Astros vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 17

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Houston Astros taking on the Baltimore Orioles.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Astros vs Orioles Game Info

Houston Astros (47-51) vs. Baltimore Orioles (46-51)

Date: Friday, July 17, 2026

Friday, July 17, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and MASN

Astros vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-110) | BAL: (-106)

HOU: (-110) | BAL: (-106) Spread: HOU: +1.5 (-166) | BAL: -1.5 (+138)

HOU: +1.5 (-166) | BAL: -1.5 (+138) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Astros vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert (Astros) - 8-5, 3.14 ERA vs Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 1-2, 4.09 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to Peter Lambert (8-5, 3.14 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Orioles will turn to Dean Kremer (1-2, 4.09 ERA). When Lambert starts, his team is 9-6-0 against the spread this season. Lambert's team has a record of 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Orioles have a 2-2-0 ATS record in Kremer's four starts with a set spread. The Orioles were named the moneyline underdog for one Kremer start this season -- they lost.

Astros vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (53.1%)

Astros vs Orioles Moneyline

Houston is a -110 favorite on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -106 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Astros. The Orioles are +138 to cover, while the Astros are -166 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Astros vs Orioles Over/Under

Astros versus Orioles on July 17 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at +100.

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Astros vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (45.5%) in those games.

This year Houston has won 15 of 33 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in 53 of their 98 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 98 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 46-52-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have won 45.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (20-24).

Baltimore is 18-24 (winning 42.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Orioles have played in 96 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-40-3).

The Orioles have covered 50% of their games this season, going 48-48-0 ATS.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 111 hits and an OBP of .426, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .633. He's batting .318.

Among qualified batters in the majors, he is fourth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Alvarez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, two home runs, four walks and three RBIs.

Christian Walker is hitting .237 with 19 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He is 112th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Isaac Paredes has 84 hits this season and has a slash line of .254/.349/.417.

Paredes takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two doubles, three walks and two RBIs.

Cam Smith is batting .218 with a .292 OBP and 34 RBI for Houston this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.474) and paces the Orioles in hits (91). He's batting .252 and with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 82nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is 38th in slugging.

Alonso heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Gunnar Henderson has 16 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .224. He's slugging .403 with an on-base percentage of .294.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 126th, his on-base percentage ranks 132nd, and he is 96th in slugging.

Taylor Ward has a .387 on-base percentage and a .359 slugging percentage, both team-best averages for the Orioles.

Adley Rutschman has 18 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 28 walks while batting .253.

Astros vs Orioles Head to Head

4/30/2026: 11-5 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

11-5 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/30/2026: 10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/28/2026: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/24/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/23/2025: 9-8 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-8 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/22/2025: 10-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/21/2025: 7-2 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-2 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/17/2025: 12-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

12-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/16/2025: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/15/2025: 7-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

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