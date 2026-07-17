Braves vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 17

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Atlanta Braves are among the MLB squads playing on Friday, versus the Texas Rangers.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Rangers Game Info

Atlanta Braves (55-40) vs. Texas Rangers (49-47)

Date: Friday, July 17, 2026

Friday, July 17, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and CW33

Braves vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-215) | TEX: (+180)

ATL: (-215) | TEX: (+180) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+105) | TEX: +1.5 (-126)

ATL: -1.5 (+105) | TEX: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Braves vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 9-6, 2.20 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Rangers) - 3-1, 3.11 ERA

The Braves will give the ball to Chris Sale (9-6, 2.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Cal Quantrill (3-1, 3.11 ERA). Sale and his team have a record of 9-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Sale's team is 9-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rangers have a 2-2-0 record against the spread in Quantrill's starts. The Rangers are 2-2 in Quantrill's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (64.8%)

Braves vs Rangers Moneyline

Atlanta is the favorite, -215 on the moneyline, while Texas is a +180 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are at the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rangers are +105 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -126.

Braves vs Rangers Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Braves-Rangers contest on July 17, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 43 wins in the 68 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Atlanta has been victorious three times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -215 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 42 of 92 chances this season.

The Braves have an against the spread mark of 49-43-0 in 92 games with a line this season.

The Rangers have gone 21-24 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.7% of those games).

Texas has played as a moneyline underdog of +180 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Rangers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 95 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 48 of those games (48-42-5).

The Rangers have collected a 46-49-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.4% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 99 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .534. He's batting .267 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Olson has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Ozzie Albies has 21 doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks. He's batting .267 and slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 52nd, his on-base percentage 94th, and his slugging percentage 63rd.

Mauricio Dubon is batting .263 with a .418 slugging percentage and 51 RBI this year.

Michael Harris II leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.488) thanks to 32 extra-base hits.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has put up a team-best OBP (.367) and slugging percentage (.452), and paces the Rangers in hits (100, while batting .298).

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average places him 10th, his on-base percentage is 29th, and he is 61st in slugging.

Ezequiel Duran has 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 24 walks while batting .270. He's slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is currently 47th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Jake Burger has 14 doubles, 16 home runs and 29 walks while batting .240.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .263 with 21 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 30 walks.

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