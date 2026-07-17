Blue Jays vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 17

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Toronto Blue Jays are playing the Chicago White Sox.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs White Sox Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (45-51) vs. Chicago White Sox (50-45)

Date: Friday, July 17, 2026

Friday, July 17, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: Apple TV+

Blue Jays vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-134) | CHW: (+114)

TOR: (-134) | CHW: (+114) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+150) | CHW: +1.5 (-182)

TOR: -1.5 (+150) | CHW: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Blue Jays vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Miles (Blue Jays) - 4-1, 2.85 ERA vs Anthony Kay (White Sox) - 6-4, 4.33 ERA

The probable pitchers are Spencer Miles (4-1) for the Blue Jays and Anthony Kay (6-4) for the White Sox. When Miles starts, his team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season. Miles' team won his only start as a favorite this season. The White Sox have gone 11-5-0 against the spread when Kay starts. The White Sox are 8-6 in Kay's 14 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Blue Jays vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (56.9%)

The Blue Jays vs White Sox moneyline has Toronto as a -134 favorite, while Chicago is a +114 underdog on the road.

The White Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-182 to cover), and Toronto is +150 to cover the runline.

Blue Jays versus White Sox on July 17 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 54 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (55.6%) in those games.

Toronto has a record of 14-14 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -134 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Blue Jays have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 51 of 95 chances this season.

In 95 games with a line this season, the Blue Jays have a mark of 45-50-0 against the spread.

The White Sox are 35-38 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.9% of those games).

Chicago is 25-25 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 92 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-40-1).

The White Sox have a 53-39-0 record ATS this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with an OBP of .346 this season while batting .262 with 42 walks and 51 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .357.

He is 60th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 128th in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Ernie Clement leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.433) thanks to 32 extra-base hits. He's batting .296 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 13th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Clement has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .293 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Kazuma Okamoto has 81 hits and is batting .239 this season.

Daulton Varsho is batting .240 with a .308 OBP and 24 RBI for Toronto this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has collected 84 hits, a team-best for the White Sox. He's batting .245 and slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .355.

He ranks 95th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Sam Antonacci's .381 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .287 while slugging .418.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 24th, his on-base percentage is 14th, and he is 85th in slugging.

Colson Montgomery is batting .220 with 16 doubles, 23 home runs and 31 walks.

Tristan Peters has 20 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 18 walks while hitting .301.

Blue Jays vs White Sox Head to Head

4/5/2026: 3-0 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-0 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/4/2026: 6-3 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-3 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/3/2026: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-4 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/9/2025: 2-1 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/8/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/7/2025: 8-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/22/2025: 4-2 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-2 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/21/2025: 7-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

7-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/20/2025: 7-1 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

7-1 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/29/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

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