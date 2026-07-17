Blue Jays vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 17
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
On Friday in MLB, the Toronto Blue Jays are playing the Chicago White Sox.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Blue Jays vs White Sox Game Info
- Toronto Blue Jays (45-51) vs. Chicago White Sox (50-45)
- Date: Friday, July 17, 2026
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: Apple TV+
Blue Jays vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: TOR: (-134) | CHW: (+114)
- Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+150) | CHW: +1.5 (-182)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Blue Jays vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Spencer Miles (Blue Jays) - 4-1, 2.85 ERA vs Anthony Kay (White Sox) - 6-4, 4.33 ERA
The probable pitchers are Spencer Miles (4-1) for the Blue Jays and Anthony Kay (6-4) for the White Sox. When Miles starts, his team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season. Miles' team won his only start as a favorite this season. The White Sox have gone 11-5-0 against the spread when Kay starts. The White Sox are 8-6 in Kay's 14 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Blue Jays vs White Sox Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Blue Jays win (56.9%)
Blue Jays vs White Sox Moneyline
- The Blue Jays vs White Sox moneyline has Toronto as a -134 favorite, while Chicago is a +114 underdog on the road.
Blue Jays vs White Sox Spread
- The White Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-182 to cover), and Toronto is +150 to cover the runline.
Blue Jays vs White Sox Over/Under
- Blue Jays versus White Sox on July 17 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.
Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!
Blue Jays vs White Sox Betting Trends
- The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 54 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (55.6%) in those games.
- Toronto has a record of 14-14 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -134 or more on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Blue Jays have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 51 of 95 chances this season.
- In 95 games with a line this season, the Blue Jays have a mark of 45-50-0 against the spread.
- The White Sox are 35-38 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.9% of those games).
- Chicago is 25-25 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.
- The White Sox have played in 92 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-40-1).
- The White Sox have a 53-39-0 record ATS this season.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with an OBP of .346 this season while batting .262 with 42 walks and 51 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .357.
- He is 60th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 128th in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.
- Ernie Clement leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.433) thanks to 32 extra-base hits. He's batting .296 with an on-base percentage of .318.
- Among all qualifying hitters, he is 13th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.
- Clement has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .293 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.
- Kazuma Okamoto has 81 hits and is batting .239 this season.
- Daulton Varsho is batting .240 with a .308 OBP and 24 RBI for Toronto this season.
White Sox Player Leaders
- Miguel Vargas has collected 84 hits, a team-best for the White Sox. He's batting .245 and slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .355.
- He ranks 95th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.
- Sam Antonacci's .381 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .287 while slugging .418.
- Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 24th, his on-base percentage is 14th, and he is 85th in slugging.
- Colson Montgomery is batting .220 with 16 doubles, 23 home runs and 31 walks.
- Tristan Peters has 20 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 18 walks while hitting .301.
Blue Jays vs White Sox Head to Head
- 4/5/2026: 3-0 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 4/4/2026: 6-3 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 4/3/2026: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 7/9/2025: 2-1 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 7/8/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 7/7/2025: 8-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 6/22/2025: 4-2 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 6/21/2025: 7-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 6/20/2025: 7-1 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 5/29/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
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