Padres vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 18

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Colorado Rockies.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Padres vs Rockies Game Info

San Diego Padres (70-54) vs. Colorado Rockies (45-79)

Date: Sunday, August 18, 2024

Sunday, August 18, 2024 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR

Padres vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-205) | COL: (+172)

SD: (-205) | COL: (+172) Spread: SD: -1.5 (-134) | COL: +1.5 (+112)

SD: -1.5 (-134) | COL: +1.5 (+112) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Padres vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Musgrove (Padres) - 3-4, 5.20 ERA vs Bradley Blalock (Rockies) - 0-0, 4.05 ERA

The probable pitchers are Joe Musgrove (3-4) for the Padres and Bradley Blalock for the Rockies. Musgrove's team is 5-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Musgrove's team is 4-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Blalock has started just one game with a set spread, which the Rockies covered. The Rockies were the moneyline underdog for one Blalock start this season -- they lost.

Padres vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (68.8%)

Padres vs Rockies Moneyline

The Padres vs Rockies moneyline has San Diego as a -205 favorite, while Colorado is a +172 underdog at home.

Padres vs Rockies Spread

The Padres are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Padres are -134 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being +112.

Padres vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Padres versus Rockies contest on August 18 has been set at 10.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 74 games this year and have walked away with the win 42 times (56.8%) in those games.

This season San Diego has come away with a win six times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -205 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 65 of 122 chances this season.

The Padres have an against the spread mark of 61-61-0 in 122 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have compiled a 44-77 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 36.4% of those games).

Colorado has a 9-26 record (winning just 25.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +172 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 122 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-57-1).

The Rockies have put together a 60-62-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49.2% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar leads San Diego with an OBP of .391 this season while batting .293 with 56 walks and 71 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .476.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 14th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 27th in slugging.

Profar will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double and an RBI.

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .721, fueled by an OBP of .340 and a team-best slugging percentage of .382 this season. He's batting .308.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 111th in slugging percentage.

Arraez enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .450 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Jackson Merrill has 122 hits and is batting .290 this season.

Merrill enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with two triples and two RBI.

Manny Machado is batting .271 with a .322 OBP and 70 RBI for San Diego this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle has put up 116 hits, a team-best for the Rockies. He's batting .267 and slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 37th in slugging.

Doyle hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .275 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Ezequiel Tovar's .458 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .273 with an on-base percentage of .298.

He is 32nd in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Ryan McMahon has a team-high .337 on-base percentage.

Charlie Blackmon is hitting .256 with 19 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 31 walks.

Padres vs Rockies Head to Head

8/17/2024: 8-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/16/2024: 7-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/4/2024: 10-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

10-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/3/2024: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/2/2024: 5-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/15/2024: 8-0 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

8-0 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/14/2024: 6-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

6-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 5/13/2024: 5-4 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-4 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 4/25/2024: 10-9 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

10-9 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/24/2024: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if you win your first bet of at least $5! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.