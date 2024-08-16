Padres vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 16

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the San Diego Padres take on the Colorado Rockies.

Padres vs Rockies Game Info

San Diego Padres (69-53) vs. Colorado Rockies (44-78)

Date: Friday, August 16, 2024

Friday, August 16, 2024 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: SDPA

Padres vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-164) | COL: (+138)

SD: (-164) | COL: (+138) Spread: SD: -1.5 (-111) | COL: +1.5 (-110)

SD: -1.5 (-111) | COL: +1.5 (-110) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Padres vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matt Waldron (Padres) - 7-9, 4.00 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Rockies) - 7-8, 4.56 ERA

The probable pitchers are Matt Waldron (7-9) for the Padres and Cal Quantrill (7-8) for the Rockies. Waldron's team is 10-13-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Waldron's team has been victorious in 53.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 8-7. The Rockies are 15-8-0 against the spread when Quantrill starts. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in 23 of Quantrill's starts this season, and they went 11-12 in those matchups.

Padres vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (70.6%)

Padres vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Padres, Colorado is the underdog at +138, and San Diego is -164 playing on the road.

Padres vs Rockies Spread

The Padres are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Padres are -111 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being -110.

Padres vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Padres versus Rockies contest on August 16 has been set at 11.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Padres vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Padres have come away with 41 wins in the 72 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

San Diego has a record of 13-8 when favored by -164 or more this year.

The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in 64 of their 120 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Padres have posted a record of 60-60-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have won 43 of the 119 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (36.1%).

Colorado is 25-50 (winning only 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer.

The Rockies have had an over/under set by bookmakers 120 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 63 of those games (63-56-1).

The Rockies have a 59-61-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.2% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar has 125 hits and an OBP of .393, both of which rank first among San Diego hitters this season. He has a .295 batting average and a slugging percentage of .481.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 24th in slugging.

Luis Arraez leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.381) thanks to 28 extra-base hits. He's batting .307 with an on-base percentage of .339.

He ranks fifth in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging in the major leagues.

Arraez heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .429 with two doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Jackson Merrill has 120 hits and is batting .288 this season.

Manny Machado has been key for San Diego with 117 hits, an OBP of .319 plus a slugging percentage of .442.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle has put up 114 hits, a team-best for the Rockies. He's batting .266 and slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 45th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 71st and he is 36th in slugging.

Doyle takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI.

Ezequiel Tovar's .461 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .273 with an on-base percentage of .296.

His batting average is 34th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 119th, and he is 41st in slugging.

Ryan McMahon has put up an on-base percentage of .339, a team-best for the Rockies.

Brendan Rodgers is batting .280 with 23 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks.

Padres vs Rockies Head to Head

8/4/2024: 10-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

10-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/3/2024: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/2/2024: 5-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/15/2024: 8-0 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

8-0 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/14/2024: 6-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

6-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 5/13/2024: 5-4 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-4 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 4/25/2024: 10-9 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

10-9 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/24/2024: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/23/2024: 7-4 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-4 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/22/2024: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

