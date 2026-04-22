Padres vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The San Diego Padres versus the Colorado Rockies is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Padres vs Rockies Game Info

San Diego Padres (16-7) vs. Colorado Rockies (9-15)

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Wednesday, April 22, 2026 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and Padres.TV

Padres vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-166) | COL: (+140)

SD: (-166) | COL: (+140) Spread: SD: -1.5 (-113) | COL: +1.5 (-106)

SD: -1.5 (-113) | COL: +1.5 (-106) Total: 12 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Padres vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler (Padres) - 1-1, 4.58 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Rockies) - 1-1, 3.92 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Walker Buehler (1-1) to the mound, while Tomoyuki Sugano (1-1) will take the ball for the Rockies. Buehler and his team have covered in each of the four games he's started with a spread this season. Buehler's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Sugano starts, the Rockies are 2-2-0 against the spread. The Rockies are 2-2 in Sugano's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (66.6%)

Padres vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +140 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -166 favorite despite being on the road.

Padres vs Rockies Spread

The Padres are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Padres are -113 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being -106.

Padres vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Padres versus Rockies game on April 22 has been set at 12, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (80%) in those games.

San Diego has not lost in four games this year when favored by -166 or better on the moneyline.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by bookmakers in nine of 23 chances this season.

The Padres are 15-8-0 against the spread in their 23 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have won nine of the 24 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (37.5%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer, Colorado has a record of 6-14 (30%).

The Rockies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total nine times this season for a 9-15-0 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have a 15-9-0 record ATS this season (covering 62.5% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts has an OPS of .735, fueled by an OBP of .337 and a team-best slugging percentage of .398 this season. He has a .265 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 86th in slugging.

Bogaerts has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .188 with three walks and an RBI.

Ramon Laureano leads San Diego with 21 hits. He is batting .259 this season and has nine extra-base hits. He's also slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .315.

He is 70th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging in the majors.

Jackson Merrill has 19 hits this season and has a slash line of .213/.271/.382.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has a slash line of .265/.347/.313 this season and a team-best OPS of .660.

Tatis enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .353 with three walks and four RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Mickey Moniak is hitting .271 with three doubles, six home runs and three walks. He's slugging .627 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Moniak brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .286 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Troy Johnston leads his team with 21 hits and a .360 on-base percentage, with a team-high .478 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .304.

He ranks 18th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage in MLB.

T.J. Rumfield is batting .244 with a double, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.

Hunter Goodman is batting .241 with four doubles, five home runs and six walks.

Padres vs Rockies Head to Head

4/21/2026: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/12/2026: 7-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

7-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/11/2026: 9-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/10/2026: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/9/2026: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/14/2025: 9-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

9-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/13/2025: 11-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

11-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 9/12/2025: 4-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

4-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/11/2025: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/7/2025: 8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!