Padres vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21
Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.
The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the San Diego Padres facing the Colorado Rockies.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Padres vs Rockies Game Info
- San Diego Padres (15-7) vs. Colorado Rockies (9-14)
- Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026
- Time: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: Rockies.TV and Padres.TV
Padres vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SD: (-142) | COL: (+120)
- Spread: SD: -1.5 (+104) | COL: +1.5 (-125)
- Total: 11.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)
Padres vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 1-0, 2.49 ERA vs TBA (Rockies)
Randy Vasquez (1-0) take the hill for the Padres in this matchup. The Rockies, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher. Vasquez and his team have covered in each of his four starts with a spread this season. Vasquez's team won his only start as a favorite this season.
Padres vs Rockies Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Padres win (68.2%)
Padres vs Rockies Moneyline
- The Padres vs Rockies moneyline has San Diego as a -142 favorite, while Colorado is a +120 underdog at home.
Padres vs Rockies Spread
- The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (-125 to cover), and San Diego is +104 to cover the runline.
Padres vs Rockies Over/Under
- An over/under of 11.5 has been set for Padres-Rockies on April 21, with the over being +100 and the under -122.
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Padres vs Rockies Betting Trends
- The Padres have come away with seven wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- San Diego has not lost in six games this year when favored by -142 or better on the moneyline.
- The Padres' games have gone over the total in nine of their 22 opportunities.
- The Padres are 15-7-0 against the spread in their 22 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Rockies have won 39.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (9-14).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Colorado has an 8-14 record (winning just 36.4% of its games).
- The Rockies have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times this season for a 9-14-0 record against the over/under.
- The Rockies have a 14-9-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60.9% of the time).
Padres Player Leaders
- Xander Bogaerts leads San Diego OPS (.746) this season. He has a .266 batting average, an on-base percentage of .341, and a slugging percentage of .405.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 64th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.
- Bogaerts has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.
- Ramon Laureano leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.506) and total hits (21) this season. He's batting .273 with an on-base percentage of .329.
- He is 54th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Jackson Merrill has 19 hits this season and has a slash line of .221/.272/.395.
- Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting .253 with a .340 OBP and 12 RBI for San Diego this season.
- Tatis has safely hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .308 with three walks and five RBIs.
Rockies Player Leaders
- Mickey Moniak is hitting .273 with three doubles, six home runs and three walks. He's slugging .655 with an on-base percentage of .305.
- Moniak enters this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.
- T.J. Rumfield is batting .253 with a double, a triple, three home runs and seven walks. He's slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .310.
- His batting average ranks 81st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 118th, and he is 80th in slugging.
- Troy Johnston has accumulated a team-high OBP (.375) and slugging percentage (.500), while pacing the Rockies in hits (21).
- Hunter Goodman has four doubles, five home runs and six walks while batting .241.
Padres vs Rockies Head to Head
- 4/12/2026: 7-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)
- 4/11/2026: 9-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 4/10/2026: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 4/9/2026: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 9/14/2025: 9-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)
- 9/13/2025: 11-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)
- 9/12/2025: 4-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)
- 9/11/2025: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)
- 9/7/2025: 8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)
- 9/6/2025: 10-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
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