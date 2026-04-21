Padres vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the San Diego Padres facing the Colorado Rockies.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Padres vs Rockies Game Info

San Diego Padres (15-7) vs. Colorado Rockies (9-14)

Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Tuesday, April 21, 2026 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and Padres.TV

Padres vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-142) | COL: (+120)

SD: (-142) | COL: (+120) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+104) | COL: +1.5 (-125)

SD: -1.5 (+104) | COL: +1.5 (-125) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Padres vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 1-0, 2.49 ERA vs TBA (Rockies)

Randy Vasquez (1-0) take the hill for the Padres in this matchup. The Rockies, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher. Vasquez and his team have covered in each of his four starts with a spread this season. Vasquez's team won his only start as a favorite this season.

Padres vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (68.2%)

Padres vs Rockies Moneyline

The Padres vs Rockies moneyline has San Diego as a -142 favorite, while Colorado is a +120 underdog at home.

Padres vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (-125 to cover), and San Diego is +104 to cover the runline.

Padres vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 11.5 has been set for Padres-Rockies on April 21, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Padres have come away with seven wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

San Diego has not lost in six games this year when favored by -142 or better on the moneyline.

The Padres' games have gone over the total in nine of their 22 opportunities.

The Padres are 15-7-0 against the spread in their 22 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have won 39.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (9-14).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Colorado has an 8-14 record (winning just 36.4% of its games).

The Rockies have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times this season for a 9-14-0 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have a 14-9-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60.9% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts leads San Diego OPS (.746) this season. He has a .266 batting average, an on-base percentage of .341, and a slugging percentage of .405.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 64th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.

Bogaerts has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Ramon Laureano leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.506) and total hits (21) this season. He's batting .273 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He is 54th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Jackson Merrill has 19 hits this season and has a slash line of .221/.272/.395.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting .253 with a .340 OBP and 12 RBI for San Diego this season.

Tatis has safely hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .308 with three walks and five RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Mickey Moniak is hitting .273 with three doubles, six home runs and three walks. He's slugging .655 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Moniak enters this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

T.J. Rumfield is batting .253 with a double, a triple, three home runs and seven walks. He's slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .310.

His batting average ranks 81st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 118th, and he is 80th in slugging.

Troy Johnston has accumulated a team-high OBP (.375) and slugging percentage (.500), while pacing the Rockies in hits (21).

Hunter Goodman has four doubles, five home runs and six walks while batting .241.

Padres vs Rockies Head to Head

4/12/2026: 7-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

7-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/11/2026: 9-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/10/2026: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/9/2026: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/14/2025: 9-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

9-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/13/2025: 11-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

11-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 9/12/2025: 4-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

4-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/11/2025: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/7/2025: 8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/6/2025: 10-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

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