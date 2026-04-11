Padres vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

The San Diego Padres are among the MLB teams busy on Saturday, versus the Colorado Rockies.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Padres vs Rockies Game Info

San Diego Padres (8-6) vs. Colorado Rockies (6-8)

Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026

Saturday, April 11, 2026 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and Rockies.TV

Padres vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-172) | COL: (+144)

SD: (-172) | COL: (+144) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+125) | COL: +1.5 (-150)

SD: -1.5 (+125) | COL: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Padres vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: German Marquez (Padres) - 1-1, 4.50 ERA vs Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 1-0, 4.32 ERA

The probable pitchers are German Marquez (1-1) for the Padres and Ryan Feltner (1-0) for the Rockies. Marquez has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Marquez has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Feltner has started two games with set spreads, and the Rockies went 1-1-0. The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline for two Feltner starts this season -- they split the games.

Padres vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (64.4%)

Padres vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +144 underdog on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -172 favorite at home.

Padres vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Padres. The Rockies are -150 to cover the spread, and the Padres are +125.

Padres vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Padres versus Rockies game on April 11 has been set at 8.5, with +100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Padres have come away with four wins in the six contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

San Diego has been listed as a favorite of -172 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in six of 14 chances this season.

The Padres have an against the spread mark of 9-5-0 in 14 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have gone 6-8 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.9% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer, Colorado has a 2-8 record (winning just 20% of its games).

The Rockies have played in 14 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-10-0).

The Rockies have a 10-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts leads San Diego with a slugging percentage of .362, fueled by four extra-base hits. He has a .224 batting average and an on-base percentage of .262.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 104th, his on-base percentage ranks 154th, and he is 94th in slugging.

Jackson Merrill has two doubles, two home runs and five walks. He's batting .189 and slugging .340 with an on-base percentage of .259.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 143rd, his on-base percentage 157th, and his slugging percentage 113th.

Manny Machado leads San Diego in OBP (.382) this season, fueled by eight hits.

Gavin Sheets leads San Diego with 11 hits, batting .256 this season with seven extra-base hits.

Sheets takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has a .377 on-base percentage and a .511 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Rockies. He's batting .319.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 21st in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Troy Johnston leads his team with 13 hits. He has a batting average of .310 while slugging .524 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 30th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Hunter Goodman is batting .255 with a double, two home runs and four walks.

Ezequiel Tovar paces his team with a .436 slugging percentage.

Padres vs Rockies Head to Head

4/10/2026: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/9/2026: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/14/2025: 9-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

9-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/13/2025: 11-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

11-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 9/12/2025: 4-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

4-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/11/2025: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/7/2025: 8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/6/2025: 10-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

10-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/5/2025: 3-0 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-0 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/11/2025: 9-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

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