Reds vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 11

In MLB action on Monday, the Cincinnati Reds take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

Reds vs Phillies Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (62-57) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (68-49)

Date: Monday, August 11, 2025

Monday, August 11, 2025 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and NBCS-PH

Reds vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-130) | PHI: (+110)

CIN: (-130) | PHI: (+110) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+160) | PHI: +1.5 (-194)

CIN: -1.5 (+160) | PHI: +1.5 (-194) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Reds vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 8-2, 2.34 ERA vs Taijuan Walker (Phillies) - 4-5, 3.53 ERA

The probable pitchers are Andrew Abbott (8-2) for the Reds and Taijuan Walker (4-5) for the Phillies. Abbott's team is 12-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Abbott starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-3. The Phillies are 7-4-0 ATS in Walker's 11 starts with a set spread. The Phillies have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Walker's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

Reds vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (50.6%)

Reds vs Phillies Moneyline

Cincinnati is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +110 underdog on the road.

Reds vs Phillies Spread

The Reds are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Phillies. The Reds are +160 to cover the spread, while the Phillies are -194.

Reds vs Phillies Over/Under

Reds versus Phillies on Aug. 11 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Reds vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Reds have come away with 25 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Cincinnati has come away with a win 15 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 44 of their 112 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Reds are 59-53-0 against the spread in their 112 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies have won 36.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (7-12).

Philadelphia is 4-6 (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

In the 110 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Phillies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-61-5).

The Phillies have collected a 57-53-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.8% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.467) and total hits (127) this season. He's batting .277 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 39th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

TJ Friedl has 114 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .375. He's batting .273 and slugging .396.

He is 45th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging in the major leagues.

Spencer Steer is batting .241 with a .398 slugging percentage and 54 RBI this year.

Steer takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs.

Matt McLain has been key for Cincinnati with 89 hits, an OBP of .307 plus a slugging percentage of .341.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 109 hits with a .377 on-base percentage, leading the Phillies in both statistics. He's batting .252 and slugging .580.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Trea Turner paces his team with a .427 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .282 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 79th in slugging.

Bryce Harper has 26 doubles, 17 home runs and 50 walks while batting .260.

Nick Castellanos is hitting .261 with 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 23 walks.

Reds vs Phillies Head to Head

7/6/2025: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/5/2025: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/4/2025: 9-6 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-6 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/25/2024: 5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/24/2024: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/23/2024: 8-1 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-1 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/22/2024: 7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/2/2024: 9-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/1/2024: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-3 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/15/2023: 13-0 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

