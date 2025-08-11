Reds vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 11
Odds updated as of 12:15 a.m.
In MLB action on Monday, the Cincinnati Reds take on the Philadelphia Phillies.
Reds vs Phillies Game Info
- Cincinnati Reds (62-57) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (68-49)
- Date: Monday, August 11, 2025
- Time: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Coverage: FDSOH and NBCS-PH
Reds vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CIN: (-130) | PHI: (+110)
- Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+160) | PHI: +1.5 (-194)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Reds vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 8-2, 2.34 ERA vs Taijuan Walker (Phillies) - 4-5, 3.53 ERA
The probable pitchers are Andrew Abbott (8-2) for the Reds and Taijuan Walker (4-5) for the Phillies. Abbott's team is 12-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Abbott starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-3. The Phillies are 7-4-0 ATS in Walker's 11 starts with a set spread. The Phillies have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Walker's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.
Reds vs Phillies Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Reds win (50.6%)
Reds vs Phillies Moneyline
- Cincinnati is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +110 underdog on the road.
Reds vs Phillies Spread
- The Reds are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Phillies. The Reds are +160 to cover the spread, while the Phillies are -194.
Reds vs Phillies Over/Under
- Reds versus Phillies on Aug. 11 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.
Reds vs Phillies Betting Trends
- The Reds have come away with 25 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Cincinnati has come away with a win 15 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.
- The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 44 of their 112 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Reds are 59-53-0 against the spread in their 112 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Phillies have won 36.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (7-12).
- Philadelphia is 4-6 (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.
- In the 110 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Phillies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-61-5).
- The Phillies have collected a 57-53-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.8% of the time).
Reds Player Leaders
- Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.467) and total hits (127) this season. He's batting .277 with an on-base percentage of .353.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 39th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
- TJ Friedl has 114 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .375. He's batting .273 and slugging .396.
- He is 45th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging in the major leagues.
- Spencer Steer is batting .241 with a .398 slugging percentage and 54 RBI this year.
- Steer takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs.
- Matt McLain has been key for Cincinnati with 89 hits, an OBP of .307 plus a slugging percentage of .341.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Kyle Schwarber has 109 hits with a .377 on-base percentage, leading the Phillies in both statistics. He's batting .252 and slugging .580.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.
- Trea Turner paces his team with a .427 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .282 with an on-base percentage of .340.
- Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 79th in slugging.
- Bryce Harper has 26 doubles, 17 home runs and 50 walks while batting .260.
- Nick Castellanos is hitting .261 with 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 23 walks.
Reds vs Phillies Head to Head
- 7/6/2025: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 7/5/2025: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 7/4/2025: 9-6 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 4/25/2024: 5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)
- 4/24/2024: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/23/2024: 8-1 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 4/22/2024: 7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/2/2024: 9-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 4/1/2024: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 4/15/2023: 13-0 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
