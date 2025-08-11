Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 11
Today's MLB slate should have plenty of excitement on the field. Among those games is the Boston Red Sox squaring off against the Houston Astros. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Taijuan Walker
- Records: Reds (62-57), Phillies (68-49)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -130
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 50.62%
- Phillies Win Probability: 49.38%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Zebby Matthews
- Records: Yankees (62-56), Twins (56-61)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -168
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 58.70%
- Twins Win Probability: 41.30%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSWI and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: José Quintana vs. Andrew Heaney
- Records: Brewers (73-44), Pirates (51-68)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -198
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +166
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 61.77%
- Pirates Win Probability: 38.23%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Elvis Peguero vs. Chris Paddack
- Records: White Sox (43-75), Tigers (68-51)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -134
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 63.58%
- White Sox Win Probability: 36.42%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Washington Nationals at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter vs. Cade Cavalli
- Records: Royals (58-60), Nationals (47-70)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -144
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 59.98%
- Nationals Win Probability: 40.02%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs.
- Records: Cardinals (60-59), Rockies (30-87)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -215
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +180
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 66.04%
- Rockies Win Probability: 33.96%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Ryne Nelson
- Records: Rangers (60-59), Diamondbacks (57-61)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -172
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 57.93%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 42.07%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier vs. Garrett Crochet
- Records: Astros (66-52), Red Sox (65-54)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -172
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 55.28%
- Astros Win Probability: 44.72%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
- Records: Angels (56-62), Dodgers (68-50)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -172
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 62.63%
- Angels Win Probability: 37.37%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs.
- Records: Giants (59-59), Padres (66-52)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 57.43%
- Padres Win Probability: 42.57%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Tampa Bay Rays at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Ryan Pepiot
- Records: Athletics (53-67), Rays (57-62)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -116
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 50.67%
- Rays Win Probability: 49.33%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.