MLB

Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Today's MLB slate should have plenty of excitement on the field. Among those games is the Boston Red Sox squaring off against the Houston Astros. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: FDSOH and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Taijuan Walker
  • Records: Reds (62-57), Phillies (68-49)
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 50.62%
  • Phillies Win Probability: 49.38%

Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Zebby Matthews
  • Records: Yankees (62-56), Twins (56-61)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -168
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 58.70%
  • Twins Win Probability: 41.30%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSWI and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: José Quintana vs. Andrew Heaney
  • Records: Brewers (73-44), Pirates (51-68)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -198
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +166

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 61.77%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 38.23%

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and FDSDET
  • Probable Pitchers: Elvis Peguero vs. Chris Paddack
  • Records: White Sox (43-75), Tigers (68-51)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -134
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 63.58%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 36.42%

Washington Nationals at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSKC and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter vs. Cade Cavalli
  • Records: Royals (58-60), Nationals (47-70)
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: -144
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
  • Royals Win Probability: 59.98%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 40.02%

Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSMW and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs.
  • Records: Cardinals (60-59), Rockies (30-87)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -215
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 66.04%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 33.96%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: RSN and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Ryne Nelson
  • Records: Rangers (60-59), Diamondbacks (57-61)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -172
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 57.93%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 42.07%

Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier vs. Garrett Crochet
  • Records: Astros (66-52), Red Sox (65-54)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -172
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 55.28%
  • Astros Win Probability: 44.72%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSW and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
  • Records: Angels (56-62), Dodgers (68-50)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -172
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 62.63%
  • Angels Win Probability: 37.37%

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants

Game Info

  • When: 9:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs.
  • Records: Giants (59-59), Padres (66-52)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 57.43%
  • Padres Win Probability: 42.57%

Tampa Bay Rays at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSUN
  • Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Ryan Pepiot
  • Records: Athletics (53-67), Rays (57-62)
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
  • Athletics Win Probability: 50.67%
  • Rays Win Probability: 49.33%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

