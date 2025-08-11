Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 11

Today's MLB slate should have plenty of excitement on the field. Among those games is the Boston Red Sox squaring off against the Houston Astros. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and NBCS-PH

FDSOH and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Taijuan Walker

Andrew Abbott vs. Taijuan Walker Records: Reds (62-57), Phillies (68-49)

Reds (62-57), Phillies (68-49) Reds Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Phillies Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 50.62%

50.62% Phillies Win Probability: 49.38%

Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and MNNT

MLB Network, YES and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Zebby Matthews

Will Warren vs. Zebby Matthews Records: Yankees (62-56), Twins (56-61)

Yankees (62-56), Twins (56-61) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Twins Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 58.70%

58.70% Twins Win Probability: 41.30%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSWI and SportsNet PT

MLB Network, FDSWI and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: José Quintana vs. Andrew Heaney

José Quintana vs. Andrew Heaney Records: Brewers (73-44), Pirates (51-68)

Brewers (73-44), Pirates (51-68) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -198

-198 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +166

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 61.77%

61.77% Pirates Win Probability: 38.23%

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and FDSDET

CHSN and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Elvis Peguero vs. Chris Paddack

Elvis Peguero vs. Chris Paddack Records: White Sox (43-75), Tigers (68-51)

White Sox (43-75), Tigers (68-51) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 63.58%

63.58% White Sox Win Probability: 36.42%

Washington Nationals at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and MASN

FDSKC and MASN Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter vs. Cade Cavalli

Bailey Falter vs. Cade Cavalli Records: Royals (58-60), Nationals (47-70)

Royals (58-60), Nationals (47-70) Royals Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 59.98%

59.98% Nationals Win Probability: 40.02%

Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and COLR

FDSMW and COLR Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs.

Miles Mikolas vs. Records: Cardinals (60-59), Rockies (30-87)

Cardinals (60-59), Rockies (30-87) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -215

-215 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 66.04%

66.04% Rockies Win Probability: 33.96%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and ARID

RSN and ARID Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Ryne Nelson

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Ryne Nelson Records: Rangers (60-59), Diamondbacks (57-61)

Rangers (60-59), Diamondbacks (57-61) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 57.93%

57.93% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 42.07%

Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and NESN

SCHN and NESN Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier vs. Garrett Crochet

Cristian Javier vs. Garrett Crochet Records: Astros (66-52), Red Sox (65-54)

Astros (66-52), Red Sox (65-54) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Astros Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 55.28%

55.28% Astros Win Probability: 44.72%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and SportsNet LA

FDSW and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

José Soriano vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto Records: Angels (56-62), Dodgers (68-50)

Angels (56-62), Dodgers (68-50) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Angels Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 62.63%

62.63% Angels Win Probability: 37.37%

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SDPA

NBCS-BA and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs.

Logan Webb vs. Records: Giants (59-59), Padres (66-52)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 57.43%

57.43% Padres Win Probability: 42.57%

Tampa Bay Rays at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSUN

NBCS-CA and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Ryan Pepiot

Jeffrey Springs vs. Ryan Pepiot Records: Athletics (53-67), Rays (57-62)

Athletics (53-67), Rays (57-62) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Rays Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 50.67%

50.67% Rays Win Probability: 49.33%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.