Padres vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28

Odds updated as of 7:25 AM

The San Diego Padres will take on the Philadelphia Phillies in MLB action on Sunday.

Padres vs Phillies Game Info

San Diego Padres (14-16) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (18-10)

Date: Sunday, April 28, 2024

Sunday, April 28, 2024 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA

Padres vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-126) | PHI: (+108)

SD: (-126) | PHI: (+108) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+168) | PHI: +1.5 (-205)

SD: -1.5 (+168) | PHI: +1.5 (-205) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Padres vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael King (Padres) - 2-2, 4.11 ERA vs Taijuan Walker (Phillies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable starters are Michael King (2-2) for the Padres and Taijuan Walker for the Phillies. King and his team are 3-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. King's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Last season when Walker pitched his team went 17-14-0 against the spread. Walker and his team went 6-5 in games he pitched when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Padres vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (59.5%)

Padres vs Phillies Moneyline

San Diego is a -126 favorite on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +108 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are +1.5 on the run line against the Padres. The Phillies are -205 to cover, and the Padres are +168.

Padres vs Phillies Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Padres-Phillies on April 28, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Padres vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Padres have been favorites in 17 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (47.1%) in those contests.

This season San Diego has been victorious six times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 14 of their 29 opportunities.

The Padres have an against the spread record of 12-17-0 in 29 games with a line this season.

The Phillies have won three of the six games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

Philadelphia has a 1-3 record (winning only 25% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

In the 27 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Phillies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-15-1).

The Phillies have covered 51.9% of their games this season, going 14-13-0 ATS.

Padres Player Leaders

Ha-Seong Kim is hitting .226 with four doubles, two triples, four home runs and 17 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .331 and a slugging percentage of .415.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 119th, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 78th in slugging.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.443) thanks to 10 extra-base hits. He's batting .243 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 98th, his on-base percentage 80th, and his slugging percentage 63rd.

Jurickson Profar has 27 hits and an OBP of .393, both of which lead the Padres this season.

Profar heads into this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Jake Cronenworth is batting .255 with a .339 OBP and 17 RBI for San Diego this season.

Cronenworth heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, two walks and three RBI.

Phillies Player Leaders

Alec Bohm has racked up a team-high OBP (.434), and paces the Phillies in hits (35). He's batting .354 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is seventh in slugging.

Bohm takes an 11-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .525 with eight doubles, three home runs, four walks and 16 RBI.

Trea Turner's .474 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .336 with an on-base percentage of .389.

He is currently ninth in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Bryce Harper has four doubles, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .244.

Kyle Schwarber is hitting .190 with seven home runs and 20 walks.

Padres vs Phillies Head to Head

4/27/2024: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/26/2024: 9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/6/2023: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/5/2023: 8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/4/2023: 9-7 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-7 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/15/2023: 9-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/15/2023: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/14/2023: 8-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 10/19/2022: 8-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/18/2022: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

