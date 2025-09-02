FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Tuesday 9/2/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Yu Darvish, Padres ($7,600)

With this being a Coors slate, I'm very interested in saving salary at pitcher. In addition to that, none of the high-salary arms excite me all that much, which leads me to Yu Darvish as my SP1. Darvish is at pitcher-friendly Petco versus the Baltimore Orioles, a team that has the second-lowest implied total (3.7) tonight. Darvish hasn't been amazing through his first 42.1 MLB innings this season, but he's posted at least 40 FanDuel points three times over his past six starts.

Logan Webb, Giants ($10,400)

If I had to roster a high-salary arm, I'd take a shot on Logan Webb despite him pitching at Coors. The Colorado Rockies' 4.0 implied total isn't too scary, and Webb's ground-ball ways give him a chance to be successful at Coors. He's also firing on all cylinders right now, recording at least 37 FanDuel points in five of his last six outings. He's a fun tournament play.

Joey Wentz, Braves ($6,100)

I'm at least somewhat intrigued by Joey Wentz. The salary is a big part of it as using Wentz gives you a lot of freedom with your bats on a slate where we have several quality spots for offense. Wentz has also been pretty solid since coming to the Atlanta Braves, pitching to a 4.28 SIERA and 21.8% K rate in 44.2 frames. While a difficult matchup with the Chicago Cubs could go south in a hurry, the wind is blowing in at Wrigley.

Stacks to Target

San Francisco Giants

Players to Target: Heliot Ramos ($3,000), Matt Chapman ($3,100), Willy Adames ($3,400) and Wilmer Flores ($2,700)

We've got four teams with an implied total of at least 5.0. The cream of the crop is the San Francisco Giants' 6.5-run total at Coors versus Kyle Freeland. Freeland struggles to miss bats (16.7% K rate) and has been hammered for a .394 wOBA at Coors. Heliot Ramos, Wilmer Flores, Willy Adames and Matt Chapman will all hit from the right side and come at modest salaries. Rafael Devers ($3,400) is well worth a look despite the lefty-lefty matchup.

Kansas City Royals

Players to Target: Bobby Witt Jr. ($3,700), Maikel Garcia ($2,900), Salvador Perez ($2,700) and Randal Grichuk ($2,300)

The Kansas City Royals (5.3 implied total) are in a good spot against southpaw Mitch Farris, who is making his MLB debut. Farris was great in Double-A before getting the call, registering a 15.0% swinging-strike rate and 28.0% K rate. But it's a big jump to The Show from Double-A, and KC's implied total tells you what oddsmakers think. Bobby Witt Jr. is in a fantastic spot as he owns a .379 wOBA and 44.6% hard-hit rate against lefties. Our MLB DFS projections rank him as the slate's top bat.

San Diego Padres

Players to Target: Fernando Tatis Jr. ($3,400), Manny Machado ($3,300), Ryan O'Hearn ($2,900) and Jackson Merrill ($2,700)

The San Diego Padres are showing a 5.0 implied total at home versus Tyler Wells. A right hander, the veteran Wells is making his first start of 2025 due to injury. He's got a decent 4.14 SIERA over his career but is likely to have a short leash tonight, which means more of an Orioles bullpen that has the ninth-worst xFIP (4.58) over the last 14 days. Fernando Tatis Jr. has been much better at home (.374 wOBA) than on the road (.326). Jackson Merrill might be ready to re-enter the starting nine after coming off the IL on Monday.

Get a 50% Profit Boost Token to use on a “To Hit a Home Run” wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on September 2nd! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking to build some MLB DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.